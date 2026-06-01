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Woman Finds Husband’s “Lost Phone” Starts Losing Her Mind Over It
Young woman looking anxious and lost in thought, worried while holding her hand near her mouth indoors.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Finds Husband’s “Lost Phone” Starts Losing Her Mind Over It

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Transparency, trust, honesty, good communication—you cannot have a healthy relationship when you’re missing any of these things. When your spouse starts acting bizarrely out of nowhere, you can’t help but get suspicious about what they’re up to. Sometimes, you need other people’s help to get clarity.

Case in point, one woman asked the internet for advice after disovering her husband’s second phone that he had ‘lost’ and then kept secretly stashed away. Suspicious of his behavior and the entire thing, she feared the worst. You’ll find the full story and update as you read on.

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    Everyone deserves to be with someone who respects them enough to tell them the truth

    Image credits: chunghung / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    This woman asked the internet for help after uncovering her husband’s second secret phone, which he claimed he’d ‘lost’

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    Image credits: Kelli McClintock / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    The author later shared a captivating update

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    Image credits: grgapitich88 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Dragana_Gordic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: imuyasha

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    Changes in your partner’s tech device use are suspicious, to say the least

    It is most definitely suspicious if someone has a secret tech device that they tell their significant other they had ‘lost’ earlier. It is one thing to want some privacy (it is healthy), but it is another thing entirely to be intentionally secretive by withholding information that affects your partner.

    One of the biggest things to look out for when trying to catch a cheater is a quick, drastic change in behavior. While there can be many reasons behind radical behavioral changes (stress at work, personal issues, etc.), unfortunately, they quite commonly point toward infidelity.

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    For example, one of the biggest red flags is when your partner changes how they interact with their electronic devices. The reality is that, very often, people have affairs over the internet, via their phone or computer.

    So, if your significant other suddenly becomes overly protective of their devices or gets very defensive about spending a lot of time on them, they might be trying to hide who they’re interacting with.

    Something else that should set off your alarm bells is when your spouse suddenly becomes unreachable without any explanation. During these times, they might be meeting up with someone they are cheating on you with.

    It is also super suspicious if their level of intimacy changes, they suddenly have a far busier schedule at work, and they give you inconsistent explanations about what they’ve been doing, where, with whom, and when.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Sudden shifts in your spouse’s behavior are bound to get you worried… as they should

    What’s more, you should keep an eye out for changes in their expenses, for instance, large cash withdrawals. Meanwhile, cheaters also tend to suddenly start criticising you and might even falsely accuse you of cheating.

    “Projection happens when a person who has done something wrong starts to accuse others of the same bad behavior and/or imagine everybody else is doing it, too,” WebMD states.

    “Projection is what makes a cheating partner more likely to accuse you or someone else of cheating. It’s also possible for your partner to falsely accuse you of cheating because they’re just feeling jealous or insecure and not projecting. Unfortunately, that’s still a bad sign, because this kind of jealousy and insecurity is common in people who cheat.”

    In the meantime, Verywell Mind stresses that changes in communication are highly suspicious. For example, your unfaithful partner might stonewall you and refuse to answer your questions. Or they might act dismissively toward you, bring out their passive-aggression, ignore what you say, and try to change the subject so that you don’t talk about topics that are uncomfortable to them.

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    Tell us what you think in the comments. How would you react if you found out that your significant other had a second, secret tech device that they hid from you? Have you ever been cheated on? If so, what were the signs?

    This is how people reacted to the post. The author interacted with her readers in the comments

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    The internet weighed in on the story, and many people offered their relationship advice

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    What do you think ?
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    iequal2d avatar
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    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so many comments are missing the part that they have MOVED to a new house, so the missing phone being there is suspicious of the highest degree. hes clearly hiding something, its not normal

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    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never "hide" your punting phone at home. Never use a smartphone. Use an old dump Nokia, with a d**d SIM in it. No lock on it. Casually chucked in a draw. Nothing to see here. Swap your punting SIM in only when needed

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so many comments are missing the part that they have MOVED to a new house, so the missing phone being there is suspicious of the highest degree. hes clearly hiding something, its not normal

    1
    1point
    reply
    petename154 avatar
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Pwhge Kfkfgnme
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never "hide" your punting phone at home. Never use a smartphone. Use an old dump Nokia, with a d**d SIM in it. No lock on it. Casually chucked in a draw. Nothing to see here. Swap your punting SIM in only when needed

    0
    0points
    reply
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