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Everyone makes mistakes in the kitchen, no matter whether they’re an amateur cook or a veteran chef. However, some food disasters are so epically bad that they deserve to be shared with the world.

Bored Panda has put together this list of potluck food fails, worst dishes, and horrible meals that should never have seen the light of day. It’s the kind of stuff that should have immediately been thrown in the trash instead of ever creeping and crawling out of the kitchen. We hope you’re not eating or drinking anything right now because you’re about to lose your appetite.

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#1

I’m Fairly Certain I’ll Never Be Invited To A Potluck Again

Three different gelatin molds with various ingredients, including eggs and vegetables, appearing as disgusting food creations.

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    #2

    Brought A Meat And Cheese Charcuterie Board To The Office Potluck Today. Was Told To Never Do That Again

    A charcuterie board featuring various meats, cheeses, and fruit, presented with a ram's head, making for a disgusting food display.

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    #3

    Someone Brought This To The Office Potluck

    A stapler encased in green jello, a disgusting food prank, not edible.

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    Failure and making mistakes are all inevitable parts of life. It happens no matter what you do or who you are. But when you’re learning a new skill, early setbacks can really demoralize you and sap your motivation to keep going. The same applies in the kitchen, where failure with your first dishes can make you want to quit.

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    But, like with all important life skills, it’s worth persevering. Though to be fair, that’s easier said than done! Few people are naturally resilient to failure. The rest of us have to learn to embrace our mistakes. Having the patience to develop a growth-oriented mindset helps with this.

    The good news is that you can learn and strengthen new skills no matter who you are. The same goes for a growth mindset, which is the belief that you can develop and improve various abilities, talents, and intelligence through effort. In other words, you understand that, through practice, you can get better at something.

    The opposite of this is a fixed mindset, where you think that you cannot improve any traits, no matter how hard you try, the Harvard Business School explains.

    #4

    Employee Potluck Yesterday, Management Couldn’t Understand Why The Lasagna Wasn’t A Hit

    Several trays of burnt, disgusting food, possibly lasagna, sitting on a table.

    Company contributed these poor examples of food to the employee potluck, these went untouched and they’re trying to convince people to take some home today lol.

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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were cooked at 500F for about 90 minutes too long, that's why.

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    #5

    Crazy

    Disgusting food: A woman's exclusive peanut butter fudge, a strangely controlled and shamed offering.

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    #6

    This Is Why I Hate The Pressure Of Office Potlucks

    Disgusting food: Office potluck green bean casserole with cat hair, a truly unhygienic and shamed meal.

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    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind points out that your mindset plays a “critical role in how you cope with life’s challenges.” For instance, an individual with a growth mindset tends to be curious and to have a hunger for learning, discovery, hard work, and engagement with new things.

    In practice, this leads to better academic achievements and perseverance when you face challenges and setbacks.

    #7

    Potluck At Work . No One Claimed They Made It

    A gelatin mold containing hot dogs and possibly other ingredients, an unappetizing example of disgusting food.

    I was thinking 1) either someone made something their mom gave them as a kid and after seeing everyone’s reaction was like awe hell naw I don’t know who brought that or 2) they were like ….here hold my beer let’s see how this goes down . Funny either way.

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    #8

    I Dislike My Co-Workers Enough To Practice Making Bad Food For The Office's Halloween Potluck. More In Comments

    A ring-shaped mold of spaghetti rings in sauce, appearing as a disgusting food item.

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    #9

    Cold Hotdog Pie For The Potluck

    A large dish covered in ketchup, mustard, relish, and surrounded by mini hot dogs, a truly disgusting food item.

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    “Instead of throwing in the towel, adults with a growth mindset view it as an opportunity to learn and grow. On the other hand, those with fixed mindsets are more likely to give up in the face of challenging circumstances,” Verywell Mind explains.

    So, if you have a fixed mindset, you might think that people are born with certain talents, abilities, personality features, and an amount of intelligence that can’t ever be changed. This mindset can stunt your growth and lead to stagnation.

    #10

    Asked My Boyfriend To Make The Dish For A Potluck This Weekend

    A tray of disgusting food including mini burgers and fries, clearly not fit for consumption.

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    #11

    Kevin Stopped By Work For Our Potluck Today

    A rice cooker with a large spill of food on the carpet, a piece of disgusting food.

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    #12

    A Few Years Ago My Job Had A Potluck And Someone Left This

    Tortilla wraps filled with cereal and pretzels, garnished with strawberries, a piece of disgusting food.

    Pretzel sticks w/Nutella in flour tortillas on a bed of lettuce and strawberries. Nobody ate it and we never found out who left it.

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    Luckily, if you have a fixed mindset, there are a few things you can do to gradually shift toward a more growth-oriented mindset. It won’t happen overnight (few things do), but with some patience, it’s possible.

    “An important factor when building a growth mindset is seeing the value in your journey. When you're fixated on the end result, you miss out on all the things you could be learning along the way,” Verywell Mind suggests.

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    #13

    Potluck Misunderstandings

    A bowl of goldfish crackers and potato chips labeled Fish n' Chips, a piece of disgusting food.

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    #14

    I Made A Food Monster For A Potluck At Work. Took Me A Bottle Of Wine, To Finish It Lastnight

    A pineapple creation with googly eyes and fruit, representing disgusting food that deserves to be publicly shamed.

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    #15

    Buddy "Made" A Pot "Roast"

    A slow cooker filled with dark, murky liquid and several unidentifiable, dark, disgusting food items.

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    Another strategy that you can apply is replacing negative thought patterns with more positive ones. One example of this is embracing the power of the word “yet.” Namely, if you're struggling with something, you should remind yourself that you haven’t mastered the task just “yet.” Basically, by using this word, you’re reminding yourself that you can overcome anything.

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    What’s more, you can intentionally and actively take on more challenges so that you make more mistakes and learn more quickly.

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    #16

    A Fusion Of Poutine And Fettucine

    A close-up of a container filled with disgusting food: noodles in a brown liquid with white, lumpy dollops.

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    #17

    Actually Laughing At The Person Just Disappearing, Never To Be Identified

    Disgusting food: Expired Doritos from 2014, tasting like dirt at a potluck, a publicly shamed item.

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    #18

    Beef As A Substitution For Walnuts Oh My God I’ve Heard It All

    Disgusting food: Brownies made with ground beef, a shocking and shamed culinary abomination.

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    As Maggie Shi writes in a piece on Today, failing in cooking is inevitable, just like it is in life. “But failing, and learning from those failures, can only lead to more delicious things.”

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    According to her, one of the toughest cooking-related lessons that she learned was that you needed to put in the time to learn new skills. Improving, according to her, sometimes meant being patient, and that studying, trying harder, or paying more attention wouldn’t necessarily help.
    #19

    It’s Giving Me “Minnesota Salads That Aren’t Really Salads” Energy

    Disgusting food: Grandma's Jello salad with cottage cheese and celery, an unappetizing dish.

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    #20

    Absolutely Not. Straight To Jail

    A casserole served with live roaches crawling out of the bag; a truly disgusting food experience.

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    #21

    Festive

    Shepherd's pie with mashed potatoes dyed green for Christmas, a potentially disgusting food choice.

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    “Sometimes, you're going to fail. No amount of memorization or studying is going to ensure that your lamb chops cook to a perfect medium-rare every time. Sometimes you'll burn those cookies, or overcook the steak, or try to invent a dish with capers, scallops and grapefruit, only to have it fail miserably. And that's OK,” Shi writes.

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    “Food is all about trial and error, experimenting with flavors and techniques, and having fun while doing it. It's the only way to learn how to be a better cook. And those croissants I made from my raggedy laminated dough? They may not have been perfect, but they still tasted pretty darn good.”

    #22

    This Is Horrifying

    A strange lasagna made with chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, mushroom soup, and mayo; truly disgusting food.

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    #23

    Never Knew You Could Get Canned Shrimp

    A block of cream cheese topped with canned tiny shrimp and its liquid, an example of disgusting food.

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    #24

    Thanksgiving Potluck Food Gets Better Every Year

    A baked potato dish with spaghetti rings and a sign calling it SWEAT POTATO, a truly disgusting food.

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    Meanwhile, Elle Hunt writes in The Guardian that she has been a “terrible cook” for most of her life and has given herself food poisoning twice.

    “My regular diet used to include microwaved scrambled eggs, children’s lunchbox cheeses, tinned lentils mixed with tinned tomatoes, bowls of garden peas, and the ‘complete food’ powder Huel. I alternated between the same two dinners for nearly a year, and the same sad desk lunch for two years. In short, I scavenged like a raccoon. I wrote cooking off as ‘not my thing’ alongside, say, basketball,” she writes.

    However, she is not alone. Around a tenth of Brits “cannot cook a thing” while a quarter can only make three dishes.

    #25

    Invite Us To Your Potluck

    White chocolate-dipped pretzels arranged in a circular platter, a visually interesting yet potentially disgusting food.

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    #26

    Corporate Potluck Vibes

    A dual image showing hot dogs in chili in a slow cooker and on a bun, an example of disgusting food.

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    #27

    Bean, Onion And Pistachio. Bringing It To A Potluck Tonight

    A gelatin mold with baked beans and pistachios, showcasing disgusting food that deserves to be shamed.

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    However, Hunt’s situation changed thanks to a few mental shifts, and now she considers herself “pretty good at cooking.”

    “See if you can identify the source of your belief that you are someone who can’t cook. You might uncover a false assumption – for example, that you don’t deserve to enjoy food, that any time not spent working is wasted, or that cooking is anti-intellectual or even women’s work,” she emphasizes. “It is exhilarating to realise that your identity is not fixed.”

    She stresses that, for example, you can decide that you can cook, and then you prove it to yourself through small victories. In other words, we are all capable of adapting and evolving.

    #28

    I See Your Facebook Ad And Raise You This Sweet Macaroni Salad From A Potluck I Was At

    A tray of pasta salad with colorful jelly pieces, an unusual and potentially disgusting food.

    No one ate it. The recipe involves cider vinegar, pepper, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and red onions.

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    #29

    I Made Jellied Meatloaf For My Company Potluck Lunch

    A gelatinous mold with vegetables like olives and radishes, showcased as disgusting food.

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    #30

    Spotted At A Work Potluck

    A bowl of brown beans topped with sliced peaches, a creation considered disgusting food.

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    What are the very worst dishes that you’ve cooked, seen, ordered, or dared to taste at a potluck? Did they taste as bad as they looked... or worse?

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    What’s the biggest kitchen disaster that you’ve personally been responsible for, and what happened? On the other hand, what’s your biggest cooking win that you’re proud of to this day?

    We’d like to hear all about your food-related experiences, so drop by the comments to share yours. Got any photos of your cooking fails and wins? Share them there, too.
    #31

    So We Had A May The 4th Potluck At My Office

    A D***h Star cheese ball covered in various meats and toppings, an example of disgusting food.

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    #32

    Boiled Hot Dogs Presented In Red Cabbage At My Grandma’s Potluck

    Hot dogs skewered into a purple cabbage, a truly disgusting food presentation.

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    #33

    My Famous Lettuce Sandwich

    Lettuce wraps with tomatoes, jalapeños, and mustard, appearing as unappetizing, disgusting food.

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    #34

    Midwest Sushi At A Work Potluck

    A platter of mini corndogs with ketchup and mustard, named Matt's Midwest Sushi, a piece of disgusting food.

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    #35

    So My Dad Made This For A Potluck

    A watermelon carved to look like a baby in a womb, a piece of disgusting food.

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    #36

    Contribution To A Work Holiday Potluck

    Chocolate-covered hot dogs with a handwritten sign, a bizarre and potentially disgusting food combination.

    Unironically offered to staff. He was confused that people didn’t want to eat it.

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    #37

    From An Office Potluck

    Chili served in a toilet bowl, a truly disgusting food presentation.

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    #38

    What Appears To Be Uncooked Pastry Dough, Layered With Cool Whip And Blueberry Compote At My Work Potluck

    A messy, partially eaten tray of blueberry dessert, resembling disgusting food.

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    #39

    Not As Pretty As I Wanted But My Contribution To The Pot Luck

    A gelatin mold with shrimp and cocktail sauce, appearing as disgusting food that deserves to be shamed.

    It's so ugly. I made it as a joke for my favorite cousin's wedding potluck! We are both appalled but get enough drinks in me and I'll be cutting into this for the lol's but he's requiring me to make one for every family event now.

    The chicken broth came out way darker than I expected but next time I'm sticking to clear and I want to try and make a forest scape with broccoli!

    10/10 was very fun to make and highly recommend it!

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    #40

    The Office Potluck Said To Bring "Your Favorite Traditional Holiday Dish" But I Didn't Have One So I Made A Traditional Christmas Pizza Instead

    A pizza decorated with green topping and various vegetables to look like a Christmas tree, an example of disgusting food.

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    #41

    "Who Brought A Can Of Tomato Soup To The Thanksgiving Potluck?"

    Several dishes of what appears to be corn casserole, representing disgusting food that deserves to be publicly shamed.

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    #42

    My Friend Just Brought This "Deli Tray" To Her Office Potluck. Nailed It!

    A platter with hot dogs, crackers, a block of cheese with relish, and canned beans, an example of disgusting food.

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    #43

    Total Eclipse Of The Heart Cake I Made For Potluck At Work

    A heart-shaped cake covered in gray and red frosting, resembling disgusting food that deserves to be publicly shamed.

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    #44

    Brisket My Mother Cooked, And Told Me I Should Eat Some. “It’s Delicious!”

    A container of dull, sliced meat with a dry texture, appearing unappetizing and truly disgusting food.

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    #45

    I Made Cheese From Shamrock Shakes

    A pale green, crumbly mass in a metal colander, resembling cottage cheese or dough, depicting a piece of disgusting food.

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    #46

    Made Sonic Hotdogs

    Two hot dogs with blue buns and blue relish, ketchup, and what appears to be a greenish sausage, presenting as truly disgusting food.

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    #47

    Roasted Chicken, I Guess

    A whole roasted chicken, possibly overcooked, with a dark, almost burnt crust and red peppercorns for eyes, appearing as disgusting food.

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    #48

    Oatmeal "Cookies"

    A baking sheet with several flat, crumbly, and unappetizingly pale oatmeal cookies, an example of disgusting food.

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    #49

    “Fly In My Salad” Pickle Legs, Roast Beef Wings, And A Peperoncini Head With Olive Eyes

    A plate of disgusting food: sliced roast beef, salad, and pickles arranged to resemble a turtle.

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    #50

    A Nice Crispy Whole Roast

    A severely burnt and blackened piece of disgusting food in a foil baking pan on a stovetop next to a metal pot.

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    #51

    Candied Bacon At My Work Potluck Today

    A plate piled high with disgusting food: crispy bacon strips covered in chocolate drizzle and colorful sprinkles.

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    #52

    My Friend Made Quick Dinner, And I Really Want To Share It

    A bizarre, disgusting food combination featuring lettuce, cheese, chocolate, tomatoes, and a creamy topping.

    Sourdough bread
    Lettuce
    Cheese
    Cucumber
    Chocolate
    Tomatoes
    "Skagen"

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    #53

    Sonic The Cheese Log

    A hedgehog-shaped creation with blue and yellow ingredients, a truly disgusting food presentation.

    We'd forgotten about this abomination of our own making!

    For a Christmas potluck we attended last year, we decided bringing a simple cheese ball woild not be tacky enough.

    Enter: Sonic the Cheese Log!

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    #54

    Need Holiday Ideas?

    A two-panel image showing a bundt pan full of raw eggs and a cross-section of the finished disgusting food.

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    #55

    Sausage Elephant For A Classy Party

    Disgusting food shaped like elephants made from sausage and mashed potatoes, served on small plates.

    Those long meaty nose.

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    #56

    Someone Made This Charcuterie Board For Our Neighborhood Party

    A truly disgusting food creation shaped like a severed head, made of meat, with olive eyes and tomato accents.

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    #57

    The Wildest Part About This, To Me, Is She Knew It Was Called Pimento Cheese But Decided To Use Cherries Instead Of Actual Pimentos

    Pimento cheese sandwiches made with shredded cheese, mayonnaise, maraschino cherries, and garlic salt, a truly disgusting food.

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    #58

    This Is Why I Don't Do Potlucks

    A head-shaped meat platter with olives for eyes and teeth, a creative yet potentially disgusting food presentation.

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    #59

    I Made This Abomination For Today's Work Potluck

    A ring-shaped mold of spaghetti-o's on a white plate, highlighting a presentation of disgusting food.

    No one ate any of it -- Spaghettio Jell-O Mold with Shrimp & Krab, seasoned with Old Bay and Hot Sauce.

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    #60

    What Went Wrong???

    A severely burnt cake or brownie, an example of disgusting food due to being inedible.

    My friend tried to make brownies for our potluck dinner. We’re all pretty puzzled with how it turned out.

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