Failure and making mistakes are all inevitable parts of life. It happens no matter what you do or who you are. But when you’re learning a new skill, early setbacks can really demoralize you and sap your motivation to keep going. The same applies in the kitchen, where failure with your first dishes can make you want to quit.

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But, like with all important life skills, it’s worth persevering. Though to be fair, that’s easier said than done! Few people are naturally resilient to failure. The rest of us have to learn to embrace our mistakes. Having the patience to develop a growth-oriented mindset helps with this.

The good news is that you can learn and strengthen new skills no matter who you are. The same goes for a growth mindset, which is the belief that you can develop and improve various abilities, talents, and intelligence through effort. In other words, you understand that, through practice, you can get better at something.

The opposite of this is a fixed mindset, where you think that you cannot improve any traits, no matter how hard you try, the Harvard Business School explains.