Charles III

Born

November 14, 1948

Died
Birthplace

Buckingham Palace, London, England

Age

77 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Charles III?

Charles Philip Arthur George is the British monarch, recognized for his deep commitment to environmentalism and architectural preservation. He has championed sustainable practices and community initiatives throughout his extensive public service.

His breakout moment arrived on September 8, 2022, when he ascended to the throne, becoming King Charles III, the oldest person to assume the British monarchy. This pivotal event marked the culmination of over seven decades as heir apparent.

Full NameCharles Philip Arthur George
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Camilla Parker Bowles
Net Worth$2.3 billion
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
EducationCheam School, Gordonstoun, Geelong Grammar School, Trinity College, Cambridge
FatherPrince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
MotherElizabeth II
SiblingsPrincess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward
KidsWilliam, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Early Life and Education

Born at Buckingham Palace in London, Charles Philip Arthur George was the first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. He experienced a childhood largely shaped by the demands of royal duty placed upon his parents.

His formal education began at Cheam School and later continued at Gordonstoun, a Scottish boarding school, which he described as challenging. He then studied history at Trinity College, Cambridge, becoming the first British heir apparent to earn a university degree.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Charles Philip Arthur George’s life, most notably his marriage to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and, later, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. His relationships have often been under intense public scrutiny.

Charles shares two sons, William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, with his late first wife, Diana. He is currently married to Camilla, Queen Consort, with whom he continues royal duties.

Career Highlights

King Charles III’s career is defined by his historic accession to the throne in September 2022, making him the oldest person to become British monarch. He previously held the title of Prince of Wales for over 60 years, the longest in British history.

He launched The Prince’s Trust in 1976, a charity that has supported over one million disadvantaged young people across the UK by providing practical and financial assistance. He also established 16 other charities and served as patron or president for more than 800 organizations.

His advocacy extends to environmental issues, sustainable farming, and traditional architecture, frequently addressing these topics through speeches and initiatives, cementing his influence beyond ceremonial duties.

Signature Quote

“I’ve had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember really, of wanting to heal and make things better.”

