Prince William’s Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

A tragic accident has taken the life of billionaire businessman and Prince William’s longtime polo pal, Sunjay Kapur.

The 53-year-old collapsed on June 12 while playing polo in Windsor, England, after reportedly swallowing a bee that caused anaphylactic shock.

Witnesses at the scene said Kapur complained, “I’ve swallowed something,” moments before he collapsed.

Witnesses say Kapur complained of swallowing something before collapsing

Image credits: sona comstar

Kapur is believed to have suffered a heart attack due to the bee sting, which potentially triggered anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction. The incident shocked many, as Kapur had been laughing and joking just moments earlier.

“He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant,” an insider toldThe Mirror.

According to the Mayo Clinic, anaphylaxis can occur rapidly and cause the body to go into shock, leading to symptoms like a weak pulse, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness. Insect venom is one of its most common triggers.

Kapur posted a message of sympathy just hours before his death

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a heartbreaking twist, just hours before his own death, Kapur posted condolences for the victims of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote in apost on X.

Social media users highlighted the ironic nature of the billionaire’s final X post.

Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

“Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come,” an X user wrote.

“Life is so so unpredictible. Few hours ago, you were mourning for others’ death. Now everyone is doing for yours. RIP,” another X user stated.

He was known for his executive role at an auto parts giant, his passion for polo, and his high-profile marriages

Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

Kapur worked as the chairman of global auto parts company Sona Comstar, which was founded by his father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, in 1987.

Under his leadership, Sona Comstar was able to become a critical supplier for the electric vehicle sector, which is seeing notable growth in several regions across the globe.

Sona Comstar has operations in several countries, such as India, the United States, China, Mexico and Serbia.

Image credits: Hindustan Times / Getty

While he was a capable auto executive, Kapur is known for his avid love for polo, often playing alongside Prince William and other members of the British royal family.

Kapur also had a high-profile personal life, having been married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. The couple share two children, daughter Samaira, 20, and son Kiaan, 14.

In 2017, he married model Priya Sachdev, with whom he had another son, Azarias, now 7.

His former wife once hinted that Kapur loves polo a little bit too much

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kapur’s former Bollywood actress wife had filed a domestic plea against him, alleging he once left her and her sick son to play polo.

“(Sunday) decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William.

“I also realized that he had married me only because I was a famous and successful film star, which would facilitate him to be reported in the press,” the Bollywood actress stated.

His company and friends remember Kapur fondly

Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

In a comment, Sona Comstar stated that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur.”

“He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company,” the auto parts giant noted.

The Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA) also shared its condolences about the avid polo player’s passing, according to theDaily Mail.

Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

“The HPA is enormously sad to confirm that Sunjay Kapur, patron of the Aureus Polo Team, passed away during a match at Guards on Thursday, 12 June.”

While the HPA stated that the incident was “not playing-related” and that no details would be released at this time, the governing body did ask the public to give Kapur’s family some privacy.

“As the governing body, the HPA are supporting those involved and our thoughts are with Sunjay’s wife Priya, his family, and the team at this time, and we kindly request that their privacy is respected,” the HPA noted.

Netizens expressed shock at the billionaire’s passing, with many relating it to a key plot point in Netflix’s Bridgerton, which also featured a powerful man who passed away due to a bee

