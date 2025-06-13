Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Prince William’s Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match
Man in a dark suit sitting indoors, associated with Prince William's billionaire friend who passed away during a polo match.
News, World

Prince William’s Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A tragic accident has taken the life of billionaire businessman and Prince William’s longtime polo pal, Sunjay Kapur. 

The 53-year-old collapsed on June 12 while playing polo in Windsor, England, after reportedly swallowing a bee that caused anaphylactic shock.

Witnesses at the scene said Kapur complained, “I’ve swallowed something,” moments before he collapsed. 

Highlights
  • Sunjay Kapur, 53, collapsed during a polo match in Windsor after reportedly swallowing a bee.
  • The billionaire was an avid polo player who had played with members of the British Royal family, such as Prince William.
  • Kapur's sudden death has shocked friends, family, and the polo community.
RELATED:

    Witnesses say Kapur complained of swallowing something before collapsing

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: sona comstar

    Kapur is believed to have suffered a heart attack due to the bee sting, which potentially triggered anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction. The incident shocked many, as Kapur had been laughing and joking just moments earlier.

    “He was full of life, laughing, joking, then gone in an instant,” an insider toldThe Mirror.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Mayo Clinic, anaphylaxis can occur rapidly and cause the body to go into shock, leading to symptoms like a weak pulse, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness. Insect venom is one of its most common triggers.

    Kapur posted a message of sympathy just hours before his death

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    In a heartbreaking twist, just hours before his own death, Kapur posted condolences for the victims of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. 

    “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote in apost on X.

    Social media users highlighted the ironic nature of the billionaire’s final X post.

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come,” an X user wrote. 

    “Life is so so unpredictible. Few hours ago, you were mourning for others’ death. Now everyone is doing for yours. RIP,” another X user stated.

    He was known for his executive role at an auto parts giant, his passion for polo, and his high-profile marriages

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kapur worked as the chairman of global auto parts company Sona Comstar, which was founded by his father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, in 1987. 

    Under his leadership, Sona Comstar was able to become a critical supplier for the electric vehicle sector, which is seeing notable growth in several regions across the globe.

    Sona Comstar has operations in several countries, such as India, the United States, China, Mexico and Serbia.

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: Hindustan Times / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While he was a capable auto executive, Kapur is known for his avid love for polo, often playing alongside Prince William and other members of the British royal family.

    Kapur also had a high-profile personal life, having been married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. The couple share two children, daughter Samaira, 20, and son Kiaan, 14. 

    In 2017, he married model Priya Sachdev, with whom he had another son, Azarias, now 7.

    His former wife once hinted that Kapur loves polo a little bit too much

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

    Kapur’s former Bollywood actress wife had filed a domestic plea against him, alleging he once left her and her sick son to play polo.

    “(Sunday) decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William.

    “I also realized that he had married me only because I was a famous and successful film star, which would facilitate him to be reported in the press,” the Bollywood actress stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His company and friends remember Kapur fondly

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a comment, Sona Comstar stated that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur.” 

    “He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company,” the auto parts giant noted.

    The Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA) also shared its condolences about the avid polo player’s passing, according to theDaily Mail

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Image credits: priyasachdevkapur

    “The HPA is enormously sad to confirm that Sunjay Kapur, patron of the Aureus Polo Team, passed away during a match at Guards on Thursday, 12 June.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the HPA stated that the incident was “not playing-related” and that no details would be released at this time, the governing body did ask the public to give Kapur’s family some privacy. 

    “As the governing body, the HPA are supporting those involved and our thoughts are with Sunjay’s wife Priya, his family, and the team at this time, and we kindly request that their privacy is respected,” the HPA noted.

    Netizens expressed shock at the billionaire’s passing, with many relating it to a key plot point in Netflix’s Bridgerton, which also featured a powerful man who passed away due to a bee

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Prince William's Billionaire Friend, 53, Suddenly Passes Away During Polo Match

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    matiji5547 avatar
    HeidaIngham
    HeidaIngham
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just came across this amazing way to get this opportunity just a simple system that anyone can follow. so can you! Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity.... 𝙀­𝙖­𝙧­𝙣­𝘼­𝙥­𝙥­1­.­𝘾­𝙤­𝙢

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    matiji5547 avatar
    HeidaIngham
    HeidaIngham
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just came across this amazing way to get this opportunity just a simple system that anyone can follow. so can you! Don't miss out on this life-changing opportunity.... 𝙀­𝙖­𝙧­𝙣­𝘼­𝙥­𝙥­1­.­𝘾­𝙤­𝙢

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT