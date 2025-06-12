Meghan Markle Accused Of Treating Her Kids Like “Accessories” After Flight Attendant Speaks Out

ADVERTISEMENT

A flight attendant has accused Meghan Markle of ignoring her son, Archie, during the royal tour of South Africa that she and Prince Harry undertook in 2019.

Four months after welcoming Archie, the couple traveled to Cape Town and Johannesburg, where they visited an organization that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness, and safety, and the District Six Museum.

Highlights Meghan Markle has been accused of exhibiting “diva-like” and rude behavior toward flight attendants dating back to her time on 'Suits.'

A flight attendant recently told Dan Wootton that Meghan did not look after Archie during the Sussexes’ flight to South Africa.

She claimed that Meghan showed no interest when Archie became upset and acted differently around Harry.

Podcaster and journalist Dan Wootton claimed that a flight attendant approached him during a British Airways flight and said she had worked aboard the September 2019 flight that took the Sussexes to South Africa.

The family arrived in Cape Town on a BA commercial flight as part of a 10-day tour of southern Africa, the BBC reported at the time.

RELATED:

Share icon Meghan Markle has been accused of exhibiting “diva-like” behavior on planes and not looking after her son, Archie



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The unnamed woman alleged that the Duchess of Sussex left Archie in the care of a nanny during the flight and did not look at her four-month-old baby even once.

“On that flight, Meghan refused to touch or look after Archie even once. She had zero interest when he was upset, and she expected the staff the entire time to take care of that baby,” Dan said.

“The British Airways staff member insisted to me that it was very obvious to her that there was zero connection between mother and child.”

Share icon

Image credits: Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

According to the broadcaster, the flight attendant said Meghan was only polite to the cabin crew when her husband was around.

“When Harry was not in direct airshot or in the vicinity, she was a different person. It does suggest that there is some manipulation of Prince Harry that goes on,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When she’s constantly reported by staff on both sides of the Atlantic as a ‘bully,’ Harry is very shocked by this. Clearly, Meghan does change and become a different person when he’s around.”

A flight attendant claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “refused to touch or look after Archie” on a flight to South Africa in 2019

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

The host of Dan Wootton Outspoken shared that he later spoke with other flight attendants who had been on commercial flights with Meghan during her time on Suits, and they, too, had complained about her behavior.

The journalist said Meghan was labeled a “diva” by crew members, who alleged that she would demand free upgrades when flying economy—something that allegedly “infuriated” them.

Share icon

Image credits: Dan Wootton Outspoken

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Dan, who is best known for breaking the story of the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties, said: “Meghan is famous for the atrocious ways that she treats crews on international flights, including on American Airlines.

“The American Airlines staff that I spoke to were absolutely insistent that Meghan Markle was the worst celebrity they had ever had to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were absolutely insistent that her behavior on board flights was diva-like, rude, cold, and demanding.”

Journalist Dan Wootton, who spoke with the flight attendant, alleged that the handwritten note Meghan wrote to an AA worker was a “PR stunt”

Share icon

Image credits: ninavidavlogs

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan contrasted these allegations with the viral story of an American Airlines flight attendant who received a kind handwritten note from Meghan, describing the gesture as an “arranged PR stunt” orchestrated by the duchess to repair her public image.

According to the journalist, who has worked for The Sun and The Daily Mail, American Airlines crew members are not permitted to speak publicly about their experiences with famous passengers.

“It could actually lead to disciplinary action,” he said. “And the fact that this air hostess publicly shared the contents of the note provided by the passenger would cross every ethical line.”

The flight attendants Dan spoke with described the viral moment as “an arranged setup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

In May, AA flight attendant Nina Vida took to TikTok to share a note that Meghan had penned on a napkin, thanking her and her co-workers for their service.

“Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality, and handwritten note – you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan,” wrote the mom of two.

Meghan traveled to South Africa with Prince Harry and four-month-old Archie for a royal tour in 2019

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The gesture came in response to a note Nina and crew members wrote to Meghan, which read, “It’s a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad—AA girlies.”

In her video, Nina described Meghan as “so sweet” and “beautiful.”

Watch Dan Wootton’s video below



Dan’s video led some people to question Meghan’s claim that a flight crew member thanked her for her royal service as she left the UK for good to move to California.

In episode five of Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan said, “I get on the plane and not the pilot, but whoever is overseeing the crew, he came and he knelt next to my seat and took his hat off.

“I just remember looking at him, and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.’”

Meghan shared that it was the “first time” someone had recognized the “sacrifice” she had made for the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

People had harsh words for the Duchess of Sussex following Dan Wootton’s video

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT