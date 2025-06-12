Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle Accused Of Treating Her Kids Like “Accessories” After Flight Attendant Speaks Out
Meghan Markle seated in a beige suit and white shirt, speaking in an interview against a dark red background.
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle Accused Of Treating Her Kids Like “Accessories” After Flight Attendant Speaks Out

A flight attendant has accused Meghan Markle of ignoring her son, Archie, during the royal tour of South Africa that she and Prince Harry undertook in 2019.

Four months after welcoming Archie, the couple traveled to Cape Town and Johannesburg, where they visited an organization that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness, and safety, and the District Six Museum.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle has been accused of exhibiting “diva-like” and rude behavior toward flight attendants dating back to her time on 'Suits.'
  • A flight attendant recently told Dan Wootton that Meghan did not look after Archie during the Sussexes’ flight to South Africa.
  • She claimed that Meghan showed no interest when Archie became upset and acted differently around Harry.

Podcaster and journalist Dan Wootton claimed that a flight attendant approached him during a British Airways flight and said she had worked aboard the September 2019 flight that took the Sussexes to South Africa.

The family arrived in Cape Town on a BA commercial flight as part of a 10-day tour of southern Africa, the BBC reported at the time.

    Meghan Markle has been accused of exhibiting “diva-like” behavior on planes and not looking after her son, Archie
    Meghan Markle seated in beige suit during an interview, facing accusations of treating her kids like accessories.

    Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    The unnamed woman alleged that the Duchess of Sussex left Archie in the care of a nanny during the flight and did not look at her four-month-old baby even once.

    “On that flight, Meghan refused to touch or look after Archie even once. She had zero interest when he was upset, and she expected the staff the entire time to take care of that baby,” Dan said.

    “The British Airways staff member insisted to me that it was very obvious to her that there was zero connection between mother and child.”

    Meghan Markle holding her child while Prince Harry looks on during a public event with family focus.

    Image credits: Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    According to the broadcaster, the flight attendant said Meghan was only polite to the cabin crew when her husband was around.

    “When Harry was not in direct airshot or in the vicinity, she was a different person. It does suggest that there is some manipulation of Prince Harry that goes on,” he continued. 

    “When she’s constantly reported by staff on both sides of the Atlantic as a ‘bully,’ Harry is very shocked by this. Clearly, Meghan does change and become a different person when he’s around.”

    A flight attendant claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “refused to touch or look after Archie” on a flight to South Africa in 2019

    Meghan Markle carrying her kids outdoors on a sunny day with greenery and palm trees in the background.

    Image credits: meghan

    The host of Dan Wootton Outspoken shared that he later spoke with other flight attendants who had been on commercial flights with Meghan during her time on Suits, and they, too, had complained about her behavior.

    The journalist said Meghan was labeled a “diva” by crew members, who alleged that she would demand free upgrades when flying economy—something that allegedly “infuriated” them.

    Man in a suit speaking about Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories after flight attendant’s claims.

    Image credits: Dan Wootton Outspoken

    Tweet about Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories and paycheck, sparking online reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment accusing Meghan Markle of treating her kids like accessories during a flight.

    User comment criticizing Meghan Markle, suggesting she treats her kids like accessories for self-promotion, amid flight attendant claims.
    Dan, who is best known for breaking the story of the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties, said: “Meghan is famous for the atrocious ways that she treats crews on international flights, including on American Airlines.

    “The American Airlines staff that I spoke to were absolutely insistent that Meghan Markle was the worst celebrity they had ever had to serve.

    “They were absolutely insistent that her behavior on board flights was diva-like, rude, cold, and demanding.”

    Journalist Dan Wootton, who spoke with the flight attendant, alleged that the handwritten note Meghan wrote to an AA worker was a “PR stunt”

    Woman holding a handwritten note, related to Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories story.

    Image credits: ninavidavlogs

    Dan contrasted these allegations with the viral story of an American Airlines flight attendant who received a kind handwritten note from Meghan, describing the gesture as an “arranged PR stunt” orchestrated by the duchess to repair her public image.

    According to the journalist, who has worked for The Sun and The Daily Mail, American Airlines crew members are not permitted to speak publicly about their experiences with famous passengers.

    “It could actually lead to disciplinary action,” he said. “And the fact that this air hostess publicly shared the contents of the note provided by the passenger would cross every ethical line.”

    The flight attendants Dan spoke with described the viral moment as “an arranged setup.”

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling together in a dimly lit setting with colorful lights in the background.

    Image credits: meghan

    In May, AA flight attendant Nina Vida took to TikTok to share a note that Meghan had penned on a napkin, thanking her and her co-workers for their service.

    “Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality, and handwritten note – you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan,” wrote the mom of two.

    Meghan traveled to South Africa with Prince Harry and four-month-old Archie for a royal tour in 2019

    Meghan Markle with family outdoors, children’s faces covered with heart emojis, casual setting near decorative railing.

    Image credits: meghan

    Family wearing mouse ear hats at a theme park, highlighting Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories.

    Image credits: meghan

    The gesture came in response to a note Nina and crew members wrote to Meghan, which read, “It’s a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad—AA girlies.”

    In her video, Nina described Meghan as “so sweet” and “beautiful.”

    Watch Dan Wootton’s video below


    Dan’s video led some people to question Meghan’s claim that a flight crew member thanked her for her royal service as she left the UK for good to move to California.

    In episode five of Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Meghan said, “I get on the plane and not the pilot, but whoever is overseeing the crew, he came and he knelt next to my seat and took his hat off.

    “I just remember looking at him, and he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country.’”

    Meghan shared that it was the “first time” someone had recognized the “sacrifice” she had made for the UK.

    People had harsh words for the Duchess of Sussex following Dan Wootton’s video

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle's treatment of her kids and behavior towards flight attendants.

    Text comment stating people need to start telling Meghan Markle no, relating to accusations about her kids treatment.

    Text from a social media comment criticizing Meghan Markle, claiming she treats her kids like accessories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories.

    Comment from Mudfish2657 expressing skepticism about hidden truths and criticizing the Palace amid Meghan Markle accused treating kids like accessories.

    Text screenshot of a comment criticizing Meghan Markle’s behavior, discussing accusations of treating her kids like accessories after a flight attendant’s remarks.

    Comment discussing Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories during a flight attendant's revelation.

    Comment from RoyalWatcher criticizing Meghan Markle's handling of a baby, implying discomfort in motherhood.

    Screenshot of a social media comment accusing Meghan Markle of being a terrible mother, wife, and person.

    Text discussing Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories, describing a distant and uncomfortable interaction.

    Text excerpt from RedditXXIV discussing Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories after flight attendant report.

    Comment expressing strong negative opinion about Meghan Markle allegedly mistreating her children, mentioning Archie and doubts about the story.

    Text post discussing Meghan Markle’s different persona when Prince Harry is present, linked to accusations by flight attendants.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle's parenting, reflecting accusations of treating her kids like accessories.

    Text excerpt from a discussion forum about Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories after a flight attendant's comments.

    Text post screenshot showing a comment about Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories.

    Comment criticizing Meghan Markle’s behavior, referencing claims about how she treats her kids like accessories.

    Text from user comment criticizing Meghan Markle amid flight attendant claims about her kids treated like accessories.

    Flight attendant sharing claims about Meghan Markle accused of treating her kids like accessories during flight.

    Text message discussing unprofessional crossing of boundaries between staff and passenger after Meghan Markle kids accessory claims.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    stacieb avatar
    Stacie B
    Stacie B
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t believe it in this garbage. It’s just sensationalism to sell papers. It’s clear that her and Prince Harry are very close and they love their children deeply like every other mother and father. What a nonsense article.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
