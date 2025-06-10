“Harry Hasn’t Left Her… Yet”: Meghan Markle’s “Insufferable” Interview Gets Hilariously Roasted

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast appearance is sparking talk of divorce for the Duchess of Sussex.

In late April, Markle was a guest on the Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she discussed how she tries to build patience in herself and her children.

A clip from the exchange has gone viral, with netizens wondering if she and Harry are headed for splitsville.

“I don’t know what I’m doing… yet”: Markle goes existential in podcast discussion

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

The viral clip showed Markle and Kern discussing how to create patience for themselves and in life.

They talked about applying the ‘power of yet’ to various situations, with Markle explaining that when her children get frustrated over not accomplishing their goals, she tells them, “You haven’t accomplished them yet,” to stress the fact that they will accomplish their goals, maybe just a little bit later than planned.

Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

Markle and Kern then applied the sentiment of ‘yet’ to any number of scenarios with Kern saying: “Yeah, so like, my business hasn’t gotten traction… yet. No one’s picked up my book proposal… yet.”

With Markle chiming in: “I don’t know what I’m doing… yet,” then praising, “Yes! The power of yet!”

Markle’s podcast interview on the “power of yet” gets brutally roasted by a comedian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Olima (@olima_omega)

The most recent clip of Markle on Kern’s podcast was one of many posted by Dublin-based comedian Paul Olima, who routinely posts clips of himself pretending to be a podcast producer.

His videos show him and other ‘crew members’ with audio equipment, pretending to listen to the podcasts, then sometimes reacting by throwing his equipment and storming off the ‘set.’

His post featuring Markle’s ‘yet’ interview garnered more than 100,000 likes on both TikTok and Instagram.

Fans of Olima’s, and detractors of Markle’s, got creative with their comments and the use of the word ‘yet.’

Image credits: meghan

“Netflix haven’t severed ties. Yet,” one person said.

Another said that they “haven’t ripped off my ears after hearing this…..YET.”

Some pretended to take on Markle’s voice with comments like: “My kids haven’t run away from home …yet.”

Another person said: “I haven’t fully exacted my revenge on the royal family ~yet~.”

Still others chimed in on a lighter note: “haven’t had an aperol spritz today…yet.”

The candid conversation somehow only fueled already-existing divorce rumors about the former royal members

Image credits: Aaron Chown/PA Images

Now the internet is crucifying the interview as one of the “most insufferable conversations” ever.

And some netizens are not holding back with cheeky comments that also use the word ‘yet,’ applying it to the state of the Duchess’s marriage.

One person said: “The inevitable divorce hasn’t happened. Yet.”

“Harry hasnt left her…..yet,” said another.

Another person said: “Don’t worry- there has been a divorce….from reality.”

Image credits: New Idea/media_lush

New Idea tabloid magazine from Australia ran with the rumor as a cover story with the title: “$153 million Divorce Deal! Negotiations Have Begun.”

“$153 million? Unless she thinks Charles will pay, she must know Harry doesn’t have that kind of cash,”one speculated.

Another person said: “Even if she got that kind of payout, she’d spend it quickly. I predict that if she divorces, she will end up the same way she began, back into obscurity.”

Although at least one person tried to set the record straight on Reddit: “Netflix. Title is misleading. It’s about negotiating the Netflix deal and a provision for an interview if they divorce.”

Markle got slammed recently for posting a video of her dancing while pregnant

Image credits: meghan

Markle has been the topic of headlines recently after celebrating her daughter Lilibet’s birthday at Disneyland in California.

In previous interviews, she has been adamant about privacy, and about not revealing photos of her children to the public.

“So much for privacy!” one person said about the outing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The 43-year-old also got roasted after posting a video from when she was pregnant.

In the video, she and husband Harry dance while in the hospital room to induce labor. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex said that both of her children arrived about a week past their due dates.

So, she and Prince Harry turned the delivery room in California’s Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital into their personal dance floor.

In the video, Prince Harry joined his pregnant wife as she swayed her hips, threw her hands in the air, and dropped it low to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance.

Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

Experts have said that slow-dancing could possibly reduce labor pain, shorten the duration of labor, and improve the overall satisfaction with labor.

Jessica Jennings, founder of Ma Yoga for Pregnancy, Motherhood & Beyond in Los Angeles, told The Bump that swaying the hips from side to side could get the pelvis ready.

Furthermore, getting the partner involved could release oxytocin, which could help in staying calm and coping better with pain, she added.

Watch the controversial interview below

Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

Meghan’s ‘Power of Yet’ discussion has devolved into divorce rumors

