Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Harry Hasn’t Left Her… Yet”: Meghan Markle’s “Insufferable” Interview Gets Hilariously Roasted
Meghan Markle speaking on a podcast microphone in casual setting, reacting during a controversial interview roast.
Celebrities, News

“Harry Hasn’t Left Her… Yet”: Meghan Markle’s “Insufferable” Interview Gets Hilariously Roasted

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast appearance is sparking talk of divorce for the Duchess of Sussex.

In late April, Markle was a guest on the Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she discussed how she tries to build patience in herself and her children.

A clip from the exchange has gone viral, with netizens wondering if she and Harry are headed for splitsville.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle's appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima podcast has sparked rumors of divorce
  • A clip of the Duchess of Suxess talking about the ‘power of yet’ goes viral
  • Netizens use her discussion to speculate on if she and Harry are splitting up
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    “I don’t know what I’m doing… yet”: Markle goes existential in podcast discussion

    Meghan Markle smiling in a navy sweater at an event, related to Harry and Meghan's insufferable interview roast.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Meghan Markle speaking during an interview on the Jamie Kern Lima show with a playful expression on a beige couch.

    Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The viral clip showed Markle and Kern discussing how to create patience for themselves and in life. 

    They talked about applying the ‘power of yet’ to various situations, with Markle explaining that when her children get frustrated over not accomplishing their goals, she tells them, “You haven’t accomplished them yet,” to stress the fact that they will accomplish their goals, maybe just a little bit later than planned.

    Woman hosting a podcast discussing Meghan Markle's insufferable interview with a microphone and notes in a casual studio setting.

    Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

    Markle and Kern then applied the sentiment of ‘yet’ to any number of scenarios with Kern saying: “Yeah, so like, my business hasn’t gotten traction… yet. No one’s picked up my book proposal… yet.”

    With Markle chiming in: “I don’t know what I’m doing… yet,” then praising, “Yes! The power of yet!” 

    Markle’s podcast interview on the “power of yet” gets brutally roasted by a comedian

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Paul Olima (@olima_omega)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most recent clip of Markle on Kern’s podcast was one of many posted by Dublin-based comedian Paul Olima, who routinely posts clips of himself pretending to be a podcast producer. 

    His videos show him and other ‘crew members’ with audio equipment, pretending to listen to the podcasts, then sometimes reacting by throwing his equipment and storming off the ‘set.’

    His post featuring Markle’s ‘yet’ interview garnered more than 100,000 likes on both TikTok and Instagram.

    Fans of Olima’s, and detractors of Markle’s, got creative with their comments and the use of the word ‘yet.’

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and embracing at a nighttime event with warm lighting and casual attire.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Netflix haven’t severed ties. Yet,” one person said.

    Another said that they “haven’t ripped off my ears after hearing this…..YET.”

    Some pretended to take on Markle’s voice with comments like: “My kids haven’t run away from home …yet.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another person said: “I haven’t fully exacted my revenge on the royal family ~yet~.”

    Still others chimed in on a lighter note:  “haven’t had an aperol spritz today…yet.”

    The candid conversation somehow only fueled already-existing divorce rumors about the former royal members

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing winter hats and jackets, smiling and posing closely together.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/PA Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now the internet is crucifying the interview as one of the “most insufferable conversations” ever. 

    And some netizens are not holding back with cheeky comments that also use the word ‘yet,’ applying it to the state of the Duchess’s marriage.

    One person said: “The inevitable divorce hasn’t happened. Yet.”

    Harry hasnt left her…..yet,” said another.

    Another person said: “Don’t worry- there has been a divorce….from reality.”

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featured in a magazine spread about their controversial divorce and interview reactions.

    Image credits: New Idea/media_lush

    New Idea tabloid magazine from Australia ran with the rumor as a cover story with the title:  “$153 million Divorce Deal! Negotiations Have Begun.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “$153 million?  Unless she thinks Charles will pay, she must know Harry doesn’t have that kind of cash,”one speculated.

    Another person said: “Even if she got that kind of payout, she’d spend it quickly. I predict that if she divorces, she will end up the same way she began, back into obscurity.” 

    Although at least one person tried to set the record straight on Reddit: “Netflix. Title is misleading. It’s about negotiating the Netflix deal and a provision for an interview if they divorce.”

    Markle got slammed recently for posting a video of her dancing while pregnant

    Meghan Markle in a hospital room with a concerned expression, captured during a controversial interview moment.

    Image credits: meghan

    Markle has been the topic of headlines recently after celebrating her daughter Lilibet’s birthday at Disneyland in California.

    In previous interviews, she has been adamant about privacy, and about not revealing photos of her children to the public. 

    “So much for privacy!” one person said about the outing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 43-year-old also got roasted after posting a video from when she was pregnant.

    In the video, she and husband Harry dance while in the hospital room to induce labor. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex said that both of her children arrived about a week past their due dates.

    So, she and Prince Harry turned the delivery room in California’s Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital into their personal dance floor.

    In the video, Prince Harry joined his pregnant wife as she swayed her hips, threw her hands in the air, and dropped it low to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance.

    Meghan Markle speaking into a microphone during a podcast interview about Harry and their relationship dynamics.

    Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts have said that slow-dancing could possibly reduce labor pain, shorten the duration of labor, and improve the overall satisfaction with labor.

    Jessica Jennings, founder of Ma Yoga for Pregnancy, Motherhood & Beyond in Los Angeles, told The Bump that swaying the hips from side to side could get the pelvis ready.

    Furthermore, getting the partner involved could release oxytocin, which could help in staying calm and coping better with pain, she added.

    Watch the controversial interview below

    Image credits: Jamie Kern Lima

    Meghan’s ‘Power of Yet’ discussion has devolved into divorce rumors

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This article is going down in flames, uploaded with 30 fake upvotes. Will still be at maybe -40 (-70) in 24 h.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This article is going down in flames, uploaded with 30 fake upvotes. Will still be at maybe -40 (-70) in 24 h.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda