Meghan Markle’s Twerking Pregnancy Video Reignites Conspiracy Theory She Never Really Gave Birth

A never-before-seen video of a pregnant Meghan Markle dancing with her husband Prince Harry was shared in honor of their daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday.

The moment was captured inside a hospital’s labor room while awaiting the arrival of their little one, born on June 4, 2021.

But the sweet and silly clip reignited a bizarre conspiracy theory about Meghan never actually giving birth to her child.

“Even a blind person can see the poorly stuffed belly is fake,” one commenter claimed online.

Image credits: Netflix

The Duchess of Sussex shared a series of Instagram posts to celebrate Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday on Wednesday.

She mentioned in one of the birthday posts that both her children arrived about a week past their due dates.

Image credits: meghan

So, to induce labor, she and Prince Harry turned the delivery room in California’s Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital into their personal dance floor.

In the video, Prince Harry joined his pregnant wife as she swayed her hips, threw her hands in the air, and dropped it low to Starrkeisha’s The Baby Momma Dance.

Image credits: meghan

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates…” Meghan wrote in the caption.

“So when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” she added.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The video led to critics once again accusing the Duchess of faking her pregnancy.

“Even a blind person can see the poorly stuffed belly is fake,” one claimed, while another wrote, “Belly moving everywhere is not a pregnancy belly at all.”

“She’s not pregnant,” another said.

“Why is it cringey? Fair play to them for being normal and not stuck up royals,” read one comment online

Image credits: meghan

“A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost,” said another.

Other comments took a different tone, with one saying, “Imagine being so salty about someone else’s pregnancy, y’all must be so bored with your own lives. This was a trend, have a look on TikTok, shes not the only one dancing round in the hospital.”

Image credits: Netflix

Experts have said that slow dancing could possibly reduce labor pain, shorten the duration of labor, and improve the overall satisfaction with labor.

Jessica Jennings, founder of Ma Yoga for Pregnancy, Motherhood & Beyond in Los Angeles, told The Bump that swaying the hips from side to side could get the pelvis ready.

Furthermore, getting the partner involved could release oxytocin, which could help in staying calm and coping better with pain, she added.

When it comes to a baby belly, it must also be noted that there is no such thing as a “normal” size or shape and that every pregnancy belly will be different.

“Just as bodies vary in shape and size, the pregnant belly is different for each individual,” Dr. Charlsie Celestine told Flo.

Speculation about the couple opting for surrogacy has been ongoing since their son Prince Archie’s 2019 birth

Image credits: meghan

Speculation about the Sussexes becoming parents via surrogacy has been ongoing since they welcomed Prince Archie in 2019.

Reports initially said Meghan was planning to give birth at Frogmore Cottage, but the location was changed at the last minute to Portland Hospital in London, which only added to the speculation.

Moreover, the Sussex parents took two days after their son’s birth to show him to the public, unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, who presented their three babies shortly after their births on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in the UK.

“This scandal comes as no surprise. Speculation about the children has been simmering for years,” a high-level palace courtier told RadarOnline.com this month.

Image credits: meghan

“The kids are sixth and seventh in line to the throne but have been under cloak-and-dagger secrecy since they were born,” they continued.

“There are so many questions swirling around them. This crisis won’t die down until the irrefutable truth comes out,” they added.

“The kids are sixth and seventh in line to the throne but have been under cloak-and-dagger secrecy since they were born,” a high-level palace courtier claimed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell claimed Meghan “created a situation” that has led some people to believe her children were born via surrogacy.

“I think the whole thing stinks to high heaven,” she told the outlet. “…Clear it up once and for all. There should be no mystery as to who is legitimately in the line of succession.”

Image credits: meghan

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle further fanned the flames of the controversy with her recent comments.

“If they used a surrogate, admit it,” Samantha told journalist Dan Wootton in an interview last year.

Meghan has reportedly had a tense relationship with her father Thomas Markle and her half-sister over the years.

Meghan’s half-sister claimed she picked up her frozen eggs nine months before Prince Archie’s birth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Samantha claimed she was told by their father that Meghan picked up her frozen eggs nine months before Prince Archie’s birth.

“My father said nine months before Archie was allegedly born that [Meghan] picked up her frozen eggs. I thought: ‘That makes sense there would be a surrogate involved,’” Samantha claimed to Dan.

Image credits: meghan

The half-sister also claimed the royal couple is probably “lying” so that they could still be in the line of succession to the British throne.

“But why the secrecy? Instead of lying to the world, just say: ‘We’re using a surrogate,’” she added. “But that would mean the child would be removed from the line of succession because an heir has to be born from a titled royal mother.”

Netizens had mixed opinions after watching Meghan and Prince Harry’s latest video

