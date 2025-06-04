ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle shared a tender Instagram tribute on her little royal child’s birthday, with rare photos showing some mother-daughter bonding.

Despite the touching message, netizens accused her (yet again) of giving off main character energy and hogging the spotlight.

“The focus is on Markle and not on the birthday girl. She is never beating those narcissist allegations,” read one comment online.

Meghan Markle shared rare photos of daughter Princess Lilibet on her 4th birthday

Image credits: Diego Cuevas / Getty

The Duchess of Sussex normally does not share photos of her children’s faces on social media to protect their privacy.

But in honor of Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, she shared a photo and gave a rare glimpse of her daughter, nestled in her arms with the top half of her face visible.

The second picture showed Meghan cradling a newborn Lilibet, whom she gave birth to in California in 2021.

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

The little princess is seventh in line to the throne and was named Lilibet Diana as a tribute to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it,” Meghan wrote in the caption.

Image credits: meghan

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” she added.

The former Suits alum also shares 6-year-old son Archie with husband Prince Harry.

Netizens tsk-tsked at the birthday tribute, with one saying, “Of course, the focal point of the pic isn’t the kid. It’s Magoo.”

“Where is Harry? Didnt he have something with the creation of this child?” one asked, while another said, “That poor little girl looks frightened to death while the NARC mom continues posing.”

Social media users accused Meghan of making the post more about herself than her daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“All about meghan as usual. I thought Lilly was Harry and Meghans child not just Meghan. What she won’t do for attention,” one wrote.

“Wishes herself Happy Mother’s Day same as the wedding anniversary, now kids birthdays. Can’t make anything special for anyone else. Woman needs help, she has serious issues.”

Some netizens speculated the photo was taken on a boat and questioned why there was no life jacket on Lilibet

Others assumed the royal mother and child were sitting on a boat and fixated on how Lilibet wasn’t wearing a life vest.

“All I see is the little girl is on a boat with no life vest on. Like WTH?” one commented.

Another claimed, “Looks like it’s that boat ride without life jackets again.”

Meghan’s recent wedding anniversary post had zero mention of her husband, Prince Harry

Image credits: meghan

Meghan was previously accused of stealing the spotlight in her wedding anniversary post on May 19.

She shared rare pictures from their seven years of marriage and thanked those who supported them. But she made no mention of Prince Harry in her tribute.

“Is she wishing happy anniversary to herself?” a netizen commented at the time, while another wrote, “Happy Anniversary to me! No mention of my husband. He can be in the photos with ME!”

Meghan touched on the idea of starting a business with Lilibet some day

Image credits: meghan

The As Ever lifestyle brand founder recently expressed an interest in “building something” with her daughter Lilibet during her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

“I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something. That’s the best,” Meghan said while interviewing businesswoman and fashion designer Tina Knowles, who started the haircare line Cécred with her music icon daughter Beyoncé in 2024.

Image credits: meghan

In her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said Lilibet loves picking fruit and making jams with her.

“Lili and I actually made this batch together,” she said while serving strawberry jam to guests Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen on the show.

“She picked all those berries with me, and then she’s like, ‘No, no mama I’ll do it,’ and she wants to try; she’s like, ‘I’ll stir it, I’ll mash it.’ She’s proud,” Meghan added.

The former actress, who has advocated for women’s rights, was grateful to have her “own little girl”

Image credits: sussexroyal

Meghan previously spoke about what it’s like being a mom to her “own little girl,” especially since she is an advocate for women’s rights.

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story—Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that—but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom,” she told Peoplein March.

“This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too,” she added.

Netizens took the opportunity to troll Meghan’s latest move

