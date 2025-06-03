“She Thinks Everybody Is Stupid”: Meghan Markle Slammed After Sharing Her Hitchen “Hack”

Meghan Markle unveiled a kitchen hack in a never-before-seen clip from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

But many netizens were unimpressed and claimed it’s been a social media trend for years.

“In the next episode Meghan shows us how to peel a banana,” one critic said after the deleted footage was shared.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

Meghan Markle unveiled a kitchen hack in a never-before-seen clip from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Highlights Meghan Markle offered viewers a kitchen hack in her recent Instagram post.

The video was a deleted scene from her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan.'

Wellness therapist and guest Randi Karin was in the kitchen with her during the episode.

“The audience isn’t stupid,” one commented on the video.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a short clip from a deleted scene, filmed for her Netflix series that premiered on March 4.

“There was so much goodness on Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix that didn’t make it in, there just wasn’t enough time!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Wellness therapist and guest Randi Karin was in the kitchen when Meghan offered a trick on how to cut pineapple in a simple, easy way.

“This scene with sweet Randi Karin (@soulrefugespa) is especially fun as you think about summer entertaining tips and tricks,” the Duchess added in the caption.

The Duchess of Sussex offered viewers a trick to cut pineapple while in the kitchen with Randi Karin

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThinkBeautiful_

ADVERTISEMENT

“A trick that people do with pineapple, instead of just cutting it…” she told Randi while giving a demo with the fruit.

She proceeded to cut the pineapple along the diagonal lines and said, “To make the perfect little bite, you follow the wedge.”

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Share icon

Image credits: steviechic36081

“When nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something,” she added just before savoring a bite of the fruit.

“How fun is that. I love it,” Randi said.

The episode guest went on to try the trick herself, and it worked perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The audience isn’t stupid. It was precut for you,” read one comment online

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MrMrsHenryWales

Some netizens were left bemused by the demo and claimed the hack has been floating around social media for years.

“She needs to give it up,” one said, while another asked, “Who did she copy this idea from?”

“Sorry, but I’ve done that since I was 5…,” another said.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: psalm_23rd

The sarcasm continued, with one saying, “Here we go yet again pretending we know what we are doing.”

Others joked about what the next kitchen trick might be.

“Next week how to boil an egg,” one joked.

Another said, “How to boil water without burning the pot.”

“She thinks everybody is stupid and she knows all these amazing tricks,” read one comment online

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ToughTilly

ADVERTISEMENT

After the March 4 premiere of With Love, Meghan, the eight-episode series amassed around 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in about a week.

The second season of the show has already been filmed and is slated to release on Netflix this fall.

“The series is about doing what you can do,” she told People in March, “and doing it with love.”

The 43-year-old said the show put her back in her “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Meghan said the show put her back in her “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry.

“My husband met me when I had The Tig,” she said, referring to her lifestyle blog, which she shut down in 2017, ahead of tying the knot with the British royal.

“I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s almost like a honeymoon period again, because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it,” she said.

The Duchess said her husband has loved watching her make the Netflix series and launch her lifestyle brand As ever.

“I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been,” she added.

The second season of the show has already been filmed and is expected to release this fall

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Michael Steed and crew members of the lifestyle show spoke about what it was like working with the Suits alum.

“Most of the time, we’re expected to fade into the background, to be invisible,” a crew member told People. “But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience.”

He said the royal mother-of-two made everyone feel included and would do something thoughtful for the crew each week.

“Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch,” the crew member said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too,” he added. “Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely.

Director Michael described Meghan as “friendly” and “totally L.A., California, through and through.”

He said she would often play music in between scenes, and he would eventually have to turn it off to keep the shoot on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was always the one who had to turn the music off—that as my role to keep everything on track. She’d call me the ‘Brooklyn Bummer,’” he laughed and said.

Meghan’s pineapple video triggered a wave of comments online

Share icon

Image credits: chilequile

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ProudUSPatriot1

Share icon

Image credits: Meghans_Toe

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: pyrotechnician_

Share icon

Image credits: bhawk_mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: marymesingle

Share icon

Image credits: Bmyhrr

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: blueseashell

Share icon

Image credits: 3x_out

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: juniemoon35

Share icon

Image credits: ninasdolcevida

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vole_questing

Share icon

Image credits: LollyPoppins66

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mabelandmack

Share icon

Image credits: krisinhawaii

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: janiesaysyay

Share icon

Image credits: 3hpypets

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: marianaclarke_3