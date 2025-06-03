Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Thinks Everybody Is Stupid”: Meghan Markle Slammed After Sharing Her Hitchen “Hack”
Meghan Markle demonstrating her kitchen hack with a pineapple in a cozy home setting with stairs in the background.
Celebrities, News

“She Thinks Everybody Is Stupid”: Meghan Markle Slammed After Sharing Her Hitchen “Hack”

Meghan Markle unveiled a kitchen hack in a never-before-seen clip from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

But many netizens were unimpressed and claimed it’s been a social media trend for years.

“In the next episode Meghan shows us how to peel a banana,” one critic said after the deleted footage was shared.

    Meghan Markle unveiled a kitchen hack in a never-before-seen clip from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan

    Meghan Markle sitting on a couch in a cozy sweater, sharing a controversial Hitchen hack in a bright room.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Highlights
    • Meghan Markle offered viewers a kitchen hack in her recent Instagram post.
    • The video was a deleted scene from her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan.'
    • Wellness therapist and guest Randi Karin was in the kitchen with her during the episode.
    • “The audience isn’t stupid,” one commented on the video.

    The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a short clip from a deleted scene, filmed for her Netflix series that premiered on March 4.

    “There was so much goodness on Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix that didn’t make it in, there just wasn’t enough time!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

    Meghan Markle smiling in a kitchen wearing an apron while sharing her kitchen hack in a bright home setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Wellness therapist and guest Randi Karin was in the kitchen when Meghan offered a trick on how to cut pineapple in a simple, easy way.

    “This scene with sweet Randi Karin (@soulrefugespa) is especially fun as you think about summer entertaining tips and tricks,” the Duchess added in the caption.

    The Duchess of Sussex offered viewers a trick to cut pineapple while in the kitchen with Randi Karin

    Meghan Markle demonstrating a kitchen hack by cutting a pineapple on a wooden board in a home setting.

    Image credits: meghan

    Screenshot of a tweet from Think Beautiful joking about a pineapple hack in a simple, fun step.

    Image credits: ThinkBeautiful_

    “A trick that people do with pineapple, instead of just cutting it…” she told Randi while giving a demo with the fruit.

    She proceeded to cut the pineapple along the diagonal lines and said, “To make the perfect little bite, you follow the wedge.”

    Woman demonstrating a kitchen hack by peeling a pineapple while wearing a blue shirt and apron in a home kitchen.

    Image credits: meghan

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack for being time-consuming and impractical.

    Image credits: steviechic36081

    “When nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something,” she added just before savoring a bite of the fruit.

    “How fun is that. I love it,” Randi said.

    The episode guest went on to try the trick herself, and it worked perfectly.

    “The audience isn’t stupid. It was precut for you,” read one comment online

    Meghan Markle eating a snack indoors, wearing a blue shirt, sharing a kitchen hack in a casual home setting.

    Image credits: meghan

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack involving pineapple preparation.

    Image credits: MrMrsHenryWales

    Some netizens were left bemused by the demo and claimed the hack has been floating around social media for years.

    “She needs to give it up,” one said, while another asked, “Who did she copy this idea from?”

    “Sorry, but I’ve done that since I was 5…,” another said.

    Hand holding a freshly cut pineapple slice over a pineapple, illustrating Meghan Markle kitchen hack concept.

    Image credits: meghan

    Tweet from user Ms. Ann Thrope responding to Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack, defending the audience against being called stupid.

    Image credits: psalm_23rd

    The sarcasm continued, with one saying, “Here we go yet again pretending we know what we are doing.”

    Others joked about what the next kitchen trick might be.

    “Next week how to boil an egg,” one joked.

    Another said, “How to boil water without burning the pot.”

    “She thinks everybody is stupid and she knows all these amazing tricks,” read one comment online 

    Meghan Markle in kitchen sharing cooking hack, preparing vegetables on wooden cutting board with fresh produce nearby

    Image credits: Netflix

    Tweet defending Meghan Markle, addressing backlash after sharing her kitchen hack amid public criticism.

    Image credits: ToughTilly

    After the March 4 premiere of With Love, Meghan, the eight-episode series amassed around 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in about a week.

    The second season of the show has already been filmed and is slated to release on Netflix this fall.

    “The series is about doing what you can do,” she told People in March, “and doing it with love.”

    The 43-year-old said the show put her back in her “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle in a kitchen setting sharing her cooking hack, facing criticism for the kitchen hack she revealed.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Meghan said the show put her back in her “honeymoon period” with Prince Harry.

    “My husband met me when I had The Tig,” she said, referring to her lifestyle blog, which she shut down in 2017, ahead of tying the knot with the British royal.

    “I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me,” she continued.

    Bouquet of pink and white flowers with a handwritten congratulations card, related to Meghan Markle kitchen hack controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    “It’s almost like a honeymoon period again, because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it,” she said.

    The Duchess said her husband has loved watching her make the Netflix series and launch her lifestyle brand As ever.

    “I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been,” she added.

    The second season of the show has already been filmed and is expected to release this fall

    Meghan Markle smiling outdoors wearing a white cap, linked to Meghan Markle hitchen hack and public reaction.

    Image credits: meghan

    Director Michael Steed and crew members of the lifestyle show spoke about what it was like working with the Suits alum.

    “Most of the time, we’re expected to fade into the background, to be invisible,” a crew member told People. “But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience.”

    He said the royal mother-of-two made everyone feel included and would do something thoughtful for the crew each week.

    “Whether it was a coffee cart in the morning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch,” the crew member said.

    “One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream. She had an acai truck for us, too,” he added. “Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely.

    Director Michael described Meghan as “friendly” and “totally L.A., California, through and through.”

    He said she would often play music in between scenes, and he would eventually have to turn it off to keep the shoot on track.

    “I was always the one who had to turn the music off—that as my role to keep everything on track. She’d call me the ‘Brooklyn Bummer,’” he laughed and said.

    Meghan’s pineapple video triggered a wave of comments online

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack, commenting on improper knife use.

    Image credits: chilequile

    Tweet by ValerieAnn mocking Meghan Markle's kitchen hack, joking about peeling a banana, dated May 31, 2025.

    Image credits: ProudUSPatriot1

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle after sharing her kitchen hack, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: Meghans_Toe

    Tweet by pyrotechnician questioning how to get 17 seconds of life back, related to Meghan Markle hack controversy.

    Image credits: pyrotechnician_

    Twitter user commenting on Meghan Markle’s TV career after sharing her kitchen hack amid public criticism.

    Image credits: bhawk_mom

    Tweet from Mary questioning the necessity of a knife to eat pineapple, related to Meghan Markle kitchen hack criticism.

    Image credits: marymesingle

    Tweet from user Bmyhrr commenting on hair care while food prepping, relating to Meghan Markle hack criticism.

    Image credits: Bmyhrr

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack as overused on social media and calling for Netflix backlash.

    Image credits: blueseashell

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack tips as common and annoying.

    Image credits: 3x_out

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack, questioning pineapple preparation and calling the idea silly.

    Image credits: juniemoon35

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack for cutting pineapple, sparking negative reactions online.

    Image credits: ninasdolcevida

    Tweet screenshot showing criticism of Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack, highlighting her awkwardness with knives and pineapple cutting.

    Image credits: vole_questing

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s kitchen hack for pineapple preparation, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: LollyPoppins66

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle after sharing her kitchen hack, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: mabelandmack

    Tweet from Kris in Hawaii criticizing Meghan Markle's pineapple cutting hack, mentioning wasted fruit and tougher rind sections.

    Image credits: krisinhawaii

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing kitchen hacks including how to cut avocado, make melon balls, core apples, and peel potatoes.

    Image credits: janiesaysyay

    Twitter comment criticizing Meghan Markle after sharing her kitchen hack, questioning her cooking credibility.

    Image credits: 3hpypets

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Meghan Markle after sharing her kitchen hack, mentioning she thinks everybody is stupid.

    Image credits: marianaclarke_3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

