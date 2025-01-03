Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle’s “Tone Deaf” Netflix Lifestyle Show: “Lacks Any Empathy”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already being criticized as “tone deaf.”

The Duchess of Sussex posted the trailer for her upcoming show With Love, Meghan, on Thursday (January 2), hours after making her return to Instagram.

The show’s Netflix synopsis reads: “In With Love, Meghan, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new.

Highlights Meghan McCain called Meghan Markle's new Netflix show "tone-deaf" and "out of touch."

The daughter of Republican Senator John McCain said Markle should do a show where she helps the needy.

The trailer for 'With Love, Meghan' shows the Duchess of Sussex cooking with friends.

RELATED:

Share icon Meghan McCain slammed Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch”



Image credits: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

“Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.”

But there was one viewer who was left unimpressed by the trailer. Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to leave her damning review of the Duchess of Sussex’s latest project.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing,” McCain began.

“Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored.

“All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

With Love, Meghan will show the Duchess of Sussex “cooking, gardening, crafting, and more,” according to its Netflix synopsis

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

The self-described “political nepo baby” criticized the series for being too light-hearted and “tone-deaf,” arguing that the current state of the world demands more serious, socially engaged initiatives.

“There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging, and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.

She concluded: “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

Meghan will be joined by different guests, such as Th e Office writer Mindy Kaling and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to move to Montecito, California.

The couple kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but are no longer addressed as his or her royal highness (HRH). Harry gave up his military titles but remains a prince.



They are parents to two children: five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet.

“This is about connecting with friends… We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” the mom of two says in the trailer

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting the trailer on her Instagram account, Markle wrote: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it.

“Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

The trailer shows the former actress cooking different dishes in her kitchen and picking produce from her garden.

She is joined by several friends, including The Office writer Mindy Kaling, her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and her “sister,” Delfina Blaquier, wife to Prince Harry’s close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, criticized the “ill-advised” show for not being socially engaged

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MeghanMcCain

Share icon

Image credits: ReasonTV

Markle’s make-up artist Daniel Martin and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are also featured in the trailer, as well as Prince Harry, who makes a brief appearance and is shown embracing his wife in the garden.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” the mom of two says in the trailer.

“I’m going to share some little tips and tricks and how you incorporate these practices every day.

“This is about connecting with friends… We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy.”

The show is set to be released on January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

In 2020, the Sussexes signed a $100 million deal with Netflix, eight months after leaving the United Kingdom.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told The New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Since then, they have released Harry & Meghan in 2022 and the documentaries Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, and Polo, the latter of which premiered in December 2024.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan McCain’s criticism of the Duchess sparked mixed reactions on social media

Share icon

Image credits: justplainzack

Share icon

Image credits: EddieFoskew

Share icon

Image credits: lianan

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AAC0519

Share icon

Image credits: MissDivakitty09

Share icon

Image credits: ever_e_mann

Share icon

Image credits: redditbollywood

Share icon

Image credits: chicagoaudra

Share icon

Image credits: Caprice_721

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SaraGCeli

Share icon

Image credits: PeterGFraz

Share icon

Image credits: NonsenseEnd

Share icon

Image credits: PrairieSkyes

Share icon

Image credits: DanielleBFranz

Share icon

Image credits: Shobji

Share icon

Image credits: kawuma_james

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: AlexFenty29

Share icon

Image credits: BanBray

Share icon

Image credits: Wadestoupee

Share icon

Image credits: CherylPahaham