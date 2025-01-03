Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle’s “Tone Deaf” Netflix Lifestyle Show: “Lacks Any Empathy”
Celebrities, News

Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle’s “Tone Deaf” Netflix Lifestyle Show: “Lacks Any Empathy”

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already being criticized as “tone deaf.”

The Duchess of Sussex posted the trailer for her upcoming show With Love, Meghan, on Thursday (January 2), hours after making her return to Instagram.

The show’s Netflix synopsis reads: “In With Love, Meghan, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new.

Highlights
  • Meghan McCain called Meghan Markle's new Netflix show "tone-deaf" and "out of touch."
  • The daughter of Republican Senator John McCain said Markle should do a show where she helps the needy.
  • The trailer for 'With Love, Meghan' shows the Duchess of Sussex cooking with friends.
    Image credits: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

    “Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.”

    But there was one viewer who was left unimpressed by the trailer. Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to leave her damning review of the Duchess of Sussex’s latest project.

    Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

    “I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing,” McCain began.

    “Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored.

    “All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

    With Love, Meghan will show the Duchess of Sussex “cooking, gardening, crafting, and more,” according to its Netflix synopsis

    Image credits: Netflix

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    The self-described "political nepo baby" criticized the series for being too light-hearted and "tone-deaf," arguing that the current state of the world demands more serious, socially engaged initiatives.

    “There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging, and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now. 

    “This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.

    She concluded: “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

    Meghan will be joined by different guests, such as The Office writer Mindy Kaling and her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer

    Image credits: Netflix

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Markle and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to move to Montecito, California.

    The couple kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but are no longer addressed as his or her royal highness (HRH). Harry gave up his military titles but remains a prince.

    They are parents to two children: five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet.

    “This is about connecting with friends… We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” the mom of two says in the trailer

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Image credits: Netflix

    Posting the trailer on her Instagram account, Markle wrote: “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. 

    “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun!”

    The trailer shows the former actress cooking different dishes in her kitchen and picking produce from her garden.

    She is joined by several friends, including The Office writer Mindy Kaling, her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and her “sister,” Delfina Blaquier, wife to Prince Harry’s close friend, polo player Nacho Figueras.

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of Republican Senator John McCain, criticized the “ill-advised” show for not being socially engaged

    Image credits: MeghanMcCain

    Image credits: ReasonTV

    Markle’s make-up artist Daniel Martin and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters are also featured in the trailer, as well as Prince Harry, who makes a brief appearance and is shown embracing his wife in the garden.

    “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” the mom of two says in the trailer.

    “I’m going to share some little tips and tricks and how you incorporate these practices every day.

    “This is about connecting with friends… We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy.”

    The show is set to be released on January 15

    Image credits: Netflix

    In 2020, the Sussexes signed a $100 million deal with Netflix, eight months after leaving the United Kingdom.

    “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told The New York Times. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

    Since then, they have released Harry & Meghan in 2022 and the documentaries Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus, and Polo, the latter of which premiered in December 2024.

    With Love, Meghan will premiere on Netflix on January 15.

    Meghan McCain’s criticism of the Duchess sparked mixed reactions on social media

    Image credits: justplainzack

    Image credits: EddieFoskew

    Image credits: lianan

    Image credits: AAC0519

    Image credits: MissDivakitty09

    Image credits: ever_e_mann

    Image credits: redditbollywood

    Image credits: chicagoaudra

    Image credits: Caprice_721

    Image credits: SaraGCeli

    Image credits: PeterGFraz

    Image credits: NonsenseEnd

    Image credits: PrairieSkyes

    Image credits: DanielleBFranz

    Image credits: Shobji

    Image credits: kawuma_james

    Image credits: AlexFenty29

    Image credits: BanBray

    Image credits: Wadestoupee

    Image credits: CherylPahaham

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Oh right, cuz McCain is so "authentic." The *only* reason anybody knows who she is is because of her *DAD*.

    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I probably won't watch the show, but I'm not going to begrudge folks a little escapism. Harry and Meghan are celebrities. Celebrities are there for our entertainment. So let them entertain. No need to jump on a soapbox about it. Markle's certainly not hurting anybody with this show, and I'm willing to bet if she did something 'authentic' she'd be slammed for posturing.

    POST
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Oh right, cuz McCain is so "authentic." The *only* reason anybody knows who she is is because of her *DAD*.

    Paul Rabit
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I probably won't watch the show, but I'm not going to begrudge folks a little escapism. Harry and Meghan are celebrities. Celebrities are there for our entertainment. So let them entertain. No need to jump on a soapbox about it. Markle's certainly not hurting anybody with this show, and I'm willing to bet if she did something 'authentic' she'd be slammed for posturing.

