“Won’t Take Her Calls”: Meghan Markle Snubbed By Hollywood’s “Power Players,” New Report Says

Meghan Markle is reportedly being snubbed by Hollywood power players, with claims that some no longer take her calls personally. Despite early success with projects like the 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, her recent ventures—including a canceled podcast, a delayed cooking show, and trademark issues with her lifestyle brand—have struggled to gain traction.

Paula Froelich, NewsNation‘s entertainment correspondent and editor, told The Times on Sunday (December 1): “This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance.

“People in LA roll their eyes at them.”

Paula’s statements come amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary, Polo, set to debut on December 10.

Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

After initial success with the Harry & Meghan documentary in 2022 and Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, the couple’s recent projects, including a canceled podcast and an underperforming documentary, have struggled to resonate.

Meghan’s cooking documentary and lifestyle brand reportedly remain delayed amid bureaucratic hurdles, adding to their financial pressures, including $3 million annually for security.

As neither Harry nor Meghan appears in Polo, the project’s success may hinge on more than their personal star power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

Polo is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport, Netflix explained.

“You can’t play a sport that costs a minimum $2 million a year to participate in and pretend to be the height of empathy and authenticity,” Paula told The Times.

Multiple reports suggested that Netflix, their biggest backer, had no interest in renewing their contract when it came to a close, News.au.com reported on Tuesday (December 2).

Image credits: Hallmark Channel

If that comes to pass, the couple would have no significant entertainment deals left. Spotify parted ways with them last year, with one executive labeling them “f***ing grifters”, as per the Australian outlet.

Royal expert Angela Levin previously claimed that Harry and Meghan’s professional relationship was “in a very bad state.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made a public joint appearance in more than a month since they are currently “navigating their next steps,” Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Peacock

Harry has been seen taking several solo trips abroad while Meghan has stayed at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Angela told GB News on October 26 that Harry was facing problems regarding his US visa. She said: “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there.

“Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”

Image credits: George Pimentel/Getty Images

The royal expert further stated: “They say they’re going to work separately, then they say they’re buying a house in Portugal — you don’t do that if you don’t want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it’s in a very bad state.

“But I’m sure they’re trying to work out something,” she added, mentioning that Harry is unsure where he is in the decision process.”

Additionally, renowned editor and journalist Tina Brown spoke about the Duchess of Sussex amid the couple’s ongoing struggles, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Netflix

She reportedly claimed that Meghan had “the worst judgment in the world” and is “flawless about getting it all wrong.”

Tina additionally said Harry “blindly” followed his wife to California, USA, to start a new life, and in return, she saw him as a “child” and a “lamb to slaughter.”

In response, Angela said the mother-of-two would not have reacted well to comments, noting: “Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

She added: “Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she’s dropped her.

“She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is rubbish.

“Can you imagine hearing that about yourself? Especially when you think you’re incredibly important and everything you do is global.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

Meghan, who is of mixed-race heritage with an African-American mother, Doria Ragland, has faced criticism and negative portrayals from some sections of the British tabloid media.

Over the years, some commentators and observers have suggested that some of the coverage she received contained elements of racism or racial bias.

In 2016, when Meghan and Prince Harry had just started dating, The Daily Mail published an article with the headline “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton,” referencing Meghan Markle’s mixed-race heritage and upbringing in the diverse neighborhood of Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

In 2019, one year into Meghan and Harry’s marriage, The Sun published a headline that read “Meghan Markle’s exotic heritage revealed,” which some critics argued reduced the former actress’ diverse background to an exotic curiosity, thereby marginalizing her identity.

In 2021, after moving to the US and following Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Daily Express published an article with the headline: “Meghan’s Oprah claim torn apart as expert exposes major inconsistencies.”

While the headline itself may have not explicitly contained racial bias, critics argued at the time that the tone of the article and its portrayal of Meghan perpetuated negative stereotypes often associated with Black women.

