Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed Over New Video Message: “We Are At A Crossroads”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of being “grifters” after speaking at a United Nations conference in Colombia, declaring the world’s at a “crossroads”. In their first public appearance together in months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex underscored the growing risks children face in the digital world. They highlighted their Archewell Foundation, igniting further controversy.

The video was played at a United Nations conference in Colombia and marked the first time the couple have been seen together since their trip to Colombia in August, The New York Post reported on Monday (November 11).

The video was played at a United Nations conference in Colombia and marked the first time the couple have been seen together since their trip to Colombia in August, The New York Post reported on Monday (November 11).

The 40-year-old prince addressed global leaders, stating: “We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of being “grifters”

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.”

The father-of-three continued: “While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks, such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our outdated legal systems, which often don’t account for today’s digital realities.”

He added: “We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children; that’s why earlier this year we launched the Parents’ Network.”

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

Meghan went on to share: “My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives.”

The Suits alumnus continued: “However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.

“At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families, and experts worldwide, learning about how every aspect of a child’s life — from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being — now operates within an online economy that has both the power to shape and misshape our connections.”

They were speaking at a United Nations conference in Colombia

Image credits: archewell

The clip prompted heated debates, as a Facebook user commented: “Legends in their own minds.”

A person wrote: “Thought they were going to be spending a lot more time in their new gated community in Portugal, the grifters need to stay relevant or they are not happy, notice how they do one of these announcements to coincide with something his brother has done.

“Hope they invested his great-grandmother and mother’s inheritance wisely, even millions do not last when living large.”

Image credits: archewell

Someone else penned: “This is the best role she’s played yet.”

“They’re are the most humble celebrities I’ve ever seen,” a netizen sarcastically added. “Never trying to seek attention or money for the wonderful things they talk about doing for the world.

It was an odd word salad once again.”

A commentator shared: “At this point, I actually feel sort of bad for them. They just can’t seem to gain the footing they want.”

The couple declared they were at a “crossroads” with their advocacy work

Image credits: archewell

“Perhaps if they simply and quietly did good deeds and stopped trying to capitalize publicly on it their fortune would turn, but their continued pursuit of trying to find a way to be impressive and profit at the same time just aren’t being well received, and they seem to have no insight into that.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This seems to be about self-promotion. I’m sure if they wanted to help children they could partner with an existing charity to accomplish that.”

The Duke and Duchess, especially since stepping back from royal duties in January 2020, have faced public backlash due to perceptions of hypocrisy, self-promotion, and a strained relationship with the British royal family, including candid criticism of British media and alleged racist treatment of Meghan.

Their high-profile interviews, like the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, where they revealed struggles with mental health and alleged racism within the monarchy, further polarized opinions.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

Many have been criticizing them for using their royal titles for commercial gain while publicly distancing themselves from royal responsibilities.

In the video, Harry and Meghan sported a poppy on the lapel of their jackets ahead of Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom, which falls on November 11 annually.

The day honors veterans and servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country in conflicts such as the First and Second World Wars.

The pair created The Archewell Foundation in 2020. It is a non-profit organization and is behind The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Network.

In their first public appearance together in months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex underscored the growing risks children face in the digital world

According to its official website, the Parents’ Network is a free, private community for parents and caregivers who have experienced trauma related to their child’s online experience.

The network’s goal is to help prevent future harm to other families by creating a safe space for parents to share their stories, support each other, and advocate for change.

Meghan and Harry’s appearance at the inaugural United Nations Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogotá, Colombia marked the first time that governments and leaders from around the world have come together to commit to accelerating Sustainable Development Goal 16.2—ending all forms of violence against children, as per the Foundation’s official website.

The conference addressed the urgent solutions and actions needed to create a world where children are safe and protected in their homes, schools, communities, and online spaces.

“Desperately trying to be relevant,” a reader commented

