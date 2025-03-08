ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Frederik from Luxembourg has passed away at just 22 years old after battling a rare genetic condition.

Frederik was the son of Prince Robert, Grand Duke Henri’s cousin, and had been diagnosed at age 14 with POLG mitochondrial disease — a disorder that drains the body’s cells of energy, which in turn causes multiple organ dysfunction and failure.

His family released a statement published on POLG Foundation’s website, which he founded three years ago in an effort to raise awareness of his condition, informing the public that their beloved prince had passed on the first of March.

It read, “Last Friday, February 28th, on ‘Rare Disease Day,’ our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time.”

According to his dad, he addressed his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; his father; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark. His “extraordinary” mother, who had not left his side for 15 years, had already been privy to a private conversation.

“After gifting each of us with our farewells — some kind, some wise, some instructive — in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humor, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh… to cheer us all up.”

His father wrote up a statement and posted it on the POLG Foundation website

Allegedly, one of Frederik’s last questions before he passed was ‘Papa, are you proud of me?’ To his father, it was a surprising moment of “clarity,” as he had been barely able to speak for the past several days.

The message later listed the “superhero” qualities Frederik had always possessed such as his innate ability to feel “positivity, joy, and determination.” His emotional intelligence and compassion were simply “off the charts,” and his sense of decency knew “no bounds.”

Prince Robert gave the official confirmation, “Frederik passed on March 1st 2025, in Paris France, the City of Lights. One light was extinguished, but so many remain.”

He concluded, “With our Superhero’s help we hope to turn our deep grief into positive results and therewith follow his unwavering example. His ultimate message is one of hope, compassion, and resilience!

“We are all so very proud of you, Frederik. I am so very proud of you! We love you!”

“I am so very proud of you,” the message read

According to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, PolG is a disease that targets the POLG gene, typically affecting many organs at once such as the brain, nerves, muscles, and liver. It’s considered one of the most common inherited mitochondrial diseases.

Symptoms can start to appear anywhere between infancy and late adulthood, varying widely among individuals. A few main signs for those exhibiting the disease prior to age 12 include seizures, cognitive, regression, feeding difficulties, motor impairment, and more.

Tributes poured in following the announcement

