Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Professional Relationship Is In A “Bad State”, Expert Alleges
News

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Professional Relationship Is In A “Bad State”, Expert Alleges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional relationship are reportedly “in a very bad state,” according to royal expert Angela Levin.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made a public joint appearance in more than a month since they are currently “navigating their next steps.”

Harry has been seen taking several solo trips abroad while Meghan stayed at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional relationship is reportedly in a very bad state.
  • Harry has been traveling solo and facing issues with his US visa.
  • Meghan was also allegedly slammed by Tina Brown, saying she had the worst judgment.
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a rough patch in their professional relationship according to a royal expert

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional Relationship Is In A "Bad State", Expert Alleges

    Image credits: Joshua Sammer / Getty

    Angela told GB News that Harry is currently facing problems regarding his US visa.

    “He’s got trouble with his visa,” she said. “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional Relationship Is In A "Bad State", Expert Alleges

    Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

    She continued, “They say they’re going to work separately, then they say they’re buying a house in Portugal — you don’t do that if you don’t want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it’s in a very bad state. 

    “But I’m sure they’re trying to work out something,” she added while mentioning that Harry is unsure where he is in the decision process.

    Aside from the two’s professional separation, Meghan Markle was also recently slammed by a former royal biographer

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional Relationship Is In A "Bad State", Expert Alleges

    Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

    Renowned editor and journalist Tina Brown spoke up about the Duchess of Sussex amidst the couple’s ongoing struggles.

    She claimed that Meghan Markle has “the worst judgment in the world” and is “flawless about getting it all wrong.” 

    Tina additionally said Harry “blindly” followed his wife to California in order to start a new life and in return, she saw him as a “child” and a “lamb to slaughter.”

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional Relationship Is In A "Bad State", Expert Alleges

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty

    In response, Angela said the mother-of-two would not have reacted well to the comments.

    “Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before,” she told host Nana Akua. 

    “Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she’s dropped her. She claimed Meghan has the worst judgment in the world and that her media strategy is rubbish.

    “Can you imagine hearing that about yourself?” Angela continued. “Especially when you think you’re incredibly important and everything you do is global.”

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Professional Relationship Is In A "Bad State", Expert Alleges

    Image credits: The Royal Family

    These statements follow claims that Meghan had been keeping her personal memoir “in her back pocket,” according to a royal expert.

    The 43-year-old was allegedly planning on talking more about the mental struggles she faced during her time in the palace in a book, as reported by The New York Post

    While there is no confirmation, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said Meghan could be looking to use this project “for revenge” in the future.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Xenia Harley
    Xenia Harley
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    "Royal Expert" - just makes me sick. Leave these two alone and stop having a whole career over harassing people, because that's all it is!

    JelliTate
    JelliTate
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    also I need to add that Tina Brown's legacy is going to be forever tarnished with all her bullying of Harry and Meghan. She is really a sad sack these days.

    JelliTate
    JelliTate
    JelliTate
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    also I need to add that Tina Brown's legacy is going to be forever tarnished with all her bullying of Harry and Meghan. She is really a sad sack these days.

