Meghan Markle Was “Irritated” To Discover The Beckhams “Had Considerably More Wealth Than Herself”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Meghan Markle wasn’t too happy to discover that Victoria Beckham was wealthier than she was, according to a recently released biography about the Beckhams.

The bombshell new book titled The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power—an unauthorized biography of the Spice Girls alum and her husband, David Beckham, written by Tom Bower—touched upon the friendship between Victoria, 50, and the Duchess of Sussex, 42.

Highlights
  • Revelations about Meghan Markle's friendship with the Beckhams was made in a new biography released on June 20
  • The bombshell book titled The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power was written by Tom Bower
  • The author claimed the Duchess of Sussex was "irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself"
  • He also claimed the Beckhams invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to their son's wedding but not the Sussexes

Although the Beckhams were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, they were apparently not on the guest list for the wedding dinner.

The biography claimed that the Sussexes weren’t happy about the sports star’s close relationship with Prince William.

Meghan Markle’s fraught friendship with Victoria Beckham was a topic covered in a new biography written by Tom Bower

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

“Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams,” Tom wrote. “Television pictures of the couple arriving at St George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner. Her veto was an insult.”

The author also claimed the Sussexes were not on the guest list for the Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn’s wedding last year, but Prince William and Kate Middleton from the British royal family were.

The revelations were detailed in the book The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power, released on June 20

Meghan Markle Was “Irritated” To Discover The Beckhams “Had Considerably More Wealth Than Herself”

Image credits: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

When Meghan moved into Kensington Palace after her royal wedding in 2018, the Beckhams showed their hospitable side to the Californian actress.

“A member of Victoria’s staff offered Harry’s fiancée advice on the best facials and hairdressing in London,” Tom wrote.

He also claimed that Meghan asked the fashion empress for free clothes and handbags. However, the palace “vetoed” this, saying it was “against their rules.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the Beckhams’ eldest son Brooklyn’s wedding, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not on the guest list, according to the book

The relationship further went south after the Sussexes’ infamous exit as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Around the time, the soccer legend was “furious” after Meghan accused his wife of leaking stories to the press, according to the biography released on June 20.

Tom also claimed in the book that the former Suits actress was “deluded” in thinking she came above Posh Spice in terms of hierarchy in the star-studded world of celebrities.

The author wrote that the Suits alum was “irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself”

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” the author wrote.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself,” he continued. “They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's time to give this kind of article a rest as none of us was there and truly know - so much speculation and dragging and trying to create fights between people.

theora55 avatar
Theora Fifty-five Johnson
Theora Fifty-five Johnson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is just gossip slamming a celebrity. there are lots of places on the web for this. please, not here.

