Meghan Markle Was “Irritated” To Discover The Beckhams “Had Considerably More Wealth Than Herself”

Meghan Markle wasn’t too happy to discover that Victoria Beckham was wealthier than she was, according to a recently released biography about the Beckhams.

The bombshell new book titled The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power—an unauthorized biography of the Spice Girls alum and her husband, David Beckham, written by Tom Bower—touched upon the friendship between Victoria, 50, and the Duchess of Sussex, 42.

Although the Beckhams were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, they were apparently not on the guest list for the wedding dinner.

The biography claimed that the Sussexes weren’t happy about the sports star’s close relationship with Prince William.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

“Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams,” Tom wrote. “Television pictures of the couple arriving at St George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner. Her veto was an insult.”

The author also claimed the Sussexes were not on the guest list for the Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn’s wedding last year, but Prince William and Kate Middleton from the British royal family were.

Image credits: Victoria Beckham / Instagram

When Meghan moved into Kensington Palace after her royal wedding in 2018, the Beckhams showed their hospitable side to the Californian actress.

“A member of Victoria’s staff offered Harry’s fiancée advice on the best facials and hairdressing in London,” Tom wrote.

He also claimed that Meghan asked the fashion empress for free clothes and handbags. However, the palace “vetoed” this, saying it was “against their rules.”

The relationship further went south after the Sussexes’ infamous exit as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Around the time, the soccer legend was “furious” after Meghan accused his wife of leaking stories to the press, according to the biography released on June 20.

Tom also claimed in the book that the former Suits actress was “deluded” in thinking she came above Posh Spice in terms of hierarchy in the star-studded world of celebrities.

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” the author wrote.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself,” he continued. “They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”