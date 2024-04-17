David Beckham Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Life With Victoria Beckham On Her 50th Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham posted a heartfelt tribute to his fashion mogul wife, Victoria Beckham, as she celebrated a milestone birthday.

The Spice Girls alum turned 50 on Wednesday, April 17, and was showered with praises by her dotting husband, David, on social media.

The soccer legend scored major husband points with the post, which featured a video collage of memories showcasing their life together over the last couple of decades.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday with heartfelt tributes from her family and friends

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built , Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain,” David wrote in the caption. “But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST.”

David and Victoria became everyone’s favorite high-profile power couple ever since they first met in 1997. Their relationship flourished in the public eye, blending his iconic soccer career with her evolution from pop star to respected fashion designer. Together, they built a strong family foundation and raised four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

“Love you,” her children said in their own separate posts on social media dedicated to their mummy

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: davidbeckham

The eldest of the four children also posted sweet messages dedicated to their mother on her special birthday.

“Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day,” Brooklyn wrote in an Instagram post, while Romeo said, “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you.”

Cruz, meanwhile, shared an Instagram story of him as a child holding onto his mother’s hand.

“Happy birthday Mum,” he wrote, “I love you so much.”

David Beckham’s post showcased a series of photographs and clips from the life they shared together over the last couple of decades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Victoria was not only showered with love on her 50th birthday but also took a moment to reflect on the significant milestones and career achievements she has amassed over the years.

“As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come,” she penned in a reflective message on Instagram.

“I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Spice Girls alum reflected on her life over the years and said, “Here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love”

Share icon

Image credits: emmaleebunton

The star went on to express her gratitude for the presence of her husband and children in her life.

“@DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming,” she wrote.

“So, here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started. Mummy and daddy, I love you. Kisses Victoria xx,” she concluded.

Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) also shared a message to honor the birthday girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton)

Tributes for Posh Spice also came from the Spice Girls page on Instagram, which shared a clip of the singer and wrote: “Happy birthday to our very own Posh Spice, @victoriabeckham! Thank you for all the incredible memories we’ve shared over the past 30 years. We hope you celebrate in style and have the best day ever!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) also joined in the celebrations with her own tribute to Victoria, sharing a heartfelt message in her honor.

“Happy birthday @victoriabeckham! 50 and bossing it! Your beautiful family are a credit to you and I’m sure you’ll be spoilt rotten. We love you to bits,” Emma wrote.

Fans loved David Beckham’s tribute to his wife and said, “What a beautiful video”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon