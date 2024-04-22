Victoria Beckham Parties Away With Spice Girls And Ends The Night On David Beckham’s Back

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the “best night ever!” Victoria Beckham declared after celebrating her 50th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones in a glitzy, star-studded affair. After the night winded down, her 48-year-old doting husband, David Beckham, whisked her away by carrying her on his back.

Posh Spice, who turned 50 on April 17, marked her milestone birthday at the Oswald’s private members club in London on Saturday, April 20. The guest list included names like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Salma Hayek, and Gordon Ramsay. Victoria was also surrounded by her former Spice Girls bandmates, who were all captured enjoying the night together.

David Beckham gave Victoria Beckham a piggyback ride after a night of dancing and partying with their A-list guests

Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images via Getty Images

Ahead of the big party, Victoria posted pictures of herself with her family, complete with David and their four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, 12.

“Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much,” she wrote.

Posh Spice posted pictures of herself posing ahead of the party with her husband and their four children

The 50th birthday bash brought in some nostalgia, as the former Spice Girls bandmates—Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, and Melanie “Mel B” Brown—reunited for an impromptu sing-along to their 1997 single “Stop.”

Soccer legend David was thrilled to witness the memorable moment and captured it on camera with a massive grin.

David Beckham proved that he may just be one of the biggest Spice Girls fans as he delightfully captured the former bandmates singing and dancing to their old hit song, “Stop”

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria wrote on Instagram as she shared the clip.

Spice Girls fans went wild on social media after watching the video that sparked the spirit of the 90s.

“I’m absolutely in love with this moment. Back on tour please,” one fan commented, while another said, “I love this so much-we need another spice girls tour! Long live the spice girls!”

“THE PURE JOY this has brought us all. the power of five,” said a third comment.

Fans were ecstatic to see the Spice Girls together and described it as “a magical moment for [them]!!!”

Image credits: David Beckham

“OMG!!! This is such a magical moment for us!!! It’s so exciting to see u all together,” another wrote. “My heart is filled with so many good memories and so much love right now.”

Victoria, who injured her foot in February in a gym accident and was seen arriving at her birthday bash in crutches, was pictured being carried out by David on his back after the dazzling night of fun and dance in honor of her 50th birthday.

Victoria Beckham shared a number of photos from the party with celebrities like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and more

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X” the fashion empress wrote on Instagram after the party, sharing pictures of herself with her world-famous guests.

In another post, she wrote: “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”