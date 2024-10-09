Meghan Markle's "Shy" Red Carpet Moment Captured In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle appeared to get camera-shy on the red carpet for a charity event in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a gala in aid of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles last Saturday (October 5) with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

She opted for a modified version of a red Carolina Herrera dress she wore in New York in 2021. Meghan completed the look with matching heels and subtle makeup.

A video from the event shows Meghan striking a pose on the red carpet beside Kelly. After leaning slightly away from her friend, the former working royal seems to get embarrassed by the camera flashes, giggling as she moves closer to Kelly again.

Image credits: Rex Features/Vidapress

“She was serving too much and got shy,” reads a TikTok’s on-screen caption of the moment.

The short clip received over 47,000 likes and 800,000 views on the platform, with many viewers leaving comments complimenting the former actress.

“She always stands out. She’s amazing. She never disappoints. Proud of Meghan,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful. That’s what happens when you drink your water and mind your business,” said another user.

“Meghan Markle the woman that you areeee,” a third user added, while a fourth wrote, “They could never make me hate you, Meghan.”

The Duchess of Sussex seemed overcome with shyness as she posed on the red carpet

Image credits: meghmarkle

“Hanging with one of her best friends who’s been through such unimaginable loss in the past year. Glad she was there to support her,” commented a separate user.

Meghan and Kelly McKee Zajfen met through their husbands when the duchess was married to film producer Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced in 2014.

Kelly lost her 9-year-old son, George, when he suddenly passed away from viral meningitis and Covid-19 at their home in July 2022.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a tennis tournament in remembrance of George last month.



Kelly’s daughter, Lily, suffers from a heart condition and is being treated at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“My deepest gratitude to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for the extraordinary care they give to our daughter Lily. Our journey began when she was just two and a half, and from that day forward, we’ve experienced nothing but kindness, hope, care, and unmatched expertise,” the mother wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with Meghan from the gala.

“I was also beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends. Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side.”

Meghan wore a red dress by Carolina Herrera, complete with matching high heels and subtle makeup

Image credits: Newsweek

Image credits: Newsweek

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala “pays tribute to our brave patients and the remarkable physicians, researchers and caregivers who create hope and build healthier futures for children,” the hospital website reads.



The co-founder of the Alliance of Moms previously thanked Harry and Meghan for being “a guiding light” for her family.

“I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you.”