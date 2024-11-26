Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry
News

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle gave a statement in celebration of her Thanksgiving event last week, where she appeared without her husband Prince Harry.

The two are reportedly in the middle of a professional separation, with some saying their work relationship has been “in a very bad state” since last month.

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle hosted a Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry.
  • The event supported Afghan women resettling in the US through Archewell Foundation.
  • Meghan's statement emphasized gratitude and resilience.

But Meghan didn’t let that stop her as she hosted an intimate gathering for the Southern California Welcome Project through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Markle released a statement after showing up to her Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry by her side

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

The event was meant to be a “heartfelt dinner” for Afghan women resettling in the US. 

As per the Archewell website, the statement read, “This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening reportedly included a meal with open conversations centered around “gratitude and resilience,” as the Duchess shared her excitement for the future gatherings that were yet to come.

“The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times,” said the site. 

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Mark Stewart / Vida Press

Meanwhile, her husband was in Vancouver to promote the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games.

They are set to attend the sporting event together from Feb 8 to Feb 16. Meghan had previously hinted that their kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—may make an appearance. 

Back in October, a royal expert revealed their professional relationship was going through a bit of a rough patch

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Canadian Press/Shutterstock/Vida Press

Insider Angela Levin said last month that Meghan and Harry were “navigating their next steps” after the two hadn’t been seen out together in public for a period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan stayed home with their kids while the prince went on several trips abroad, with many flagging the “scheduling conflicts” as a way to control their public image. 

“He’s got trouble with his visa,” said Angela. “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”

However, they did appear together earlier this month in a video in honor of Veteran’s Day, where Harry admitted the pair have been “at a crossroads” with work recently, according to the New York Post.

In the clip, they further discussed how they were prioritizing the online safety of children using the Archewell Foundation.

The Archewell Foundation began four years ago with a focus on bettering mental health and well-being

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Richard Gillard / Vida Press

The couple’s nonprofit organization was founded in 2020 and had one mission: “Show up, do good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Its website read, “We are committed to uncovering and resolving the root causes of issues, prioritizing lasting solutions over temporary fixes.”

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Andy Myatt/Alamy/Vida Press

“Our work is underpinned by the core belief that mental health and our collective wellbeing are paramount. We prioritize solutions that consider families, youth, race, and gender, and strive to find joy and hope we all share for the future.”

Commenters wondered what a “professional separation” entailed for Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: dismayedartist

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: AllieJill

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: iApexual

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NavarroThinker

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: Lord_GT15

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: AJRDale

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: WormeysPhotos

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: SemiRedacted

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: bible1_pam

Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Image credits: itsacostello

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda