Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Hosting Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle gave a statement in celebration of her Thanksgiving event last week, where she appeared without her husband Prince Harry.

The two are reportedly in the middle of a professional separation, with some saying their work relationship has been “in a very bad state” since last month.

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

But Meghan didn’t let that stop her as she hosted an intimate gathering for the Southern California Welcome Project through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation.

Meghan Markle released a statement after showing up to her Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry by her side

Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

The event was meant to be a “heartfelt dinner” for Afghan women resettling in the US.

As per the Archewell website, the statement read, “This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

The evening reportedly included a meal with open conversations centered around “gratitude and resilience,” as the Duchess shared her excitement for the future gatherings that were yet to come.

“The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times,” said the site.

Image credits: Mark Stewart / Vida Press

Meanwhile, her husband was in Vancouver to promote the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games.

They are set to attend the sporting event together from Feb 8 to Feb 16. Meghan had previously hinted that their kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—may make an appearance.

Back in October, a royal expert revealed their professional relationship was going through a bit of a rough patch

Image credits: Canadian Press/Shutterstock/Vida Press

Insider Angela Levin said last month that Meghan and Harry were “navigating their next steps” after the two hadn’t been seen out together in public for a period of time.

Meghan stayed home with their kids while the prince went on several trips abroad, with many flagging the “scheduling conflicts” as a way to control their public image.

“He’s got trouble with his visa,” said Angela. “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

However, they did appear together earlier this month in a video in honor of Veteran’s Day, where Harry admitted the pair have been “at a crossroads” with work recently, according to the New York Post.

In the clip, they further discussed how they were prioritizing the online safety of children using the Archewell Foundation.

The Archewell Foundation began four years ago with a focus on bettering mental health and well-being

Image credits: Richard Gillard / Vida Press

The couple’s nonprofit organization was founded in 2020 and had one mission: “Show up, do good.”

Its website read, “We are committed to uncovering and resolving the root causes of issues, prioritizing lasting solutions over temporary fixes.”

Image credits: Andy Myatt/Alamy/Vida Press

“Our work is underpinned by the core belief that mental health and our collective wellbeing are paramount. We prioritize solutions that consider families, youth, race, and gender, and strive to find joy and hope we all share for the future.”

