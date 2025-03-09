Meghan Markle’s Crew Recalls What It Was Like To Work With Her On Netflix Show: “Really Lovely”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle hasn’t exactly been a beloved figure to many people recently, but it seems that not everyone she worked with left with a sour impression of her.

A few crew members, who were a part of the Duchess’s newest Netflix series titled With Love, Meghan, gave PEOPLE a little peek at the behind-the-scenes of it all, shedding some light on what it was like to work with Meghan and the environment she fostered.

Meghan showed thoughtfulness through acts like offering bringing in food trucks.

Chef Roy Choi praised Meghan's natural culinary skills and authenticity.

Director Michael Steed said that although his role in the show was “unexpected,” he quickly “embraced it,” and found how “friendly” Meghan really was. Her relationship with the rest of the crew became fairly strong due to her childhood experiences on sets.

Meghan Markle was described by those she worked with on her documentary as a warm presence

Image credits: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

“Everyone has their own version of her, but she’s just someone who’s constantly hustling and working,” he shared. “I really wanted to create an environment where she could relax, especially given the pressures she faces daily.

“I’m glad we could create moments where she could tap into a different side of herself.”

As he watched her cook and garden, Steed was fascinated, catching a glimpse of the “moment[s] into her mind,” adding that he had the most fun when it was obvious that Meghan was lost in whatever she was doing, the camera seemingly disappearing.

“I know it sounds corny, but I really think the core of Meghan’s being is generosity. She wants to do the extra thing, and I think that’s something everyone should take to heart,” he said.

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Chris Jackson / Getty

When it came to flaws, Steed stated it was something he welcomed with open arms. Mistakes happen, and that’s something the team wanted to capture in full.

He added, “For me, imperfection is a wonderful thing. It was fun watching her trying to get used to the kitchen, because it’s not her place, so we didn’t hide that fact, and she’s kind of walking and looking for things.

“I really wanted to embrace and celebrate all of the mistakes and mess and all that good stuff.”

The director, a crew member, and an acclaimed chef all shared their stories with her

Image credits: Netflix

But it wasn’t merely Steed who found Meghan to be warm and easy to work with. Much of the crew also felt “included” as they collaborated with the Duchess of Sussex.

One member recalled, “During a break in filming, Meghan asked everyone about their favorite cocktails. I shared that I gave up drinking when I became a father, so I’ve been sober for almost 14 years.”

A couple of days later, he was greeted with a pleasant surprise when the 43-year-old adjusted her microphone and said she respected the commitment he’d made to his family — and he fondly remembered it as a moment he felt “seen.”

He went on to say that Meghan constantly did something thoughtful for everyone involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“Whether it was a coffee cart in the meaning or there was one day where the forecast called for it to be particularly hot, and she had a shaved ice truck for us at lunch,” he said. “One day, she had a bespoke ice cream cart with local homemade ice cream.

“She had an acai truck for us, too. Every week, she did something like that for us. It was really lovely.”

The Duchess reportedly was never “too married to any one idea,” as she was always willing to move things around and remained open throughout the learning process.

For the crew member, getting to see Meghan’s real home and the scenery outside her residence was “so peaceful and so serene,” noting how nice of a “little slice of paradise” they had going on there.

Every moment, whether Meghan was gardening or cooking, was a glimpse into her personality

Image credits: Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_)

As for her culinary skills, acclaimed chef Roy Choi had nothing but compliments for the mother-of-two, despite many critic reviews slamming her moments in the kitchen.

“She was great. This wasn’t an act, you know?” he said. “This is something she truly loves to do. She was very natural in the kitchen. She knows how to welcome people — that’s a big part of cooking, too.”

The two also had plenty of time to bond over their Los Angeles roots, giving the chef a moment to appreciate her authenticity.

He shared, “It was like seeing a friend or someone you’ve known for a while, like when you work at the mall together, connect, and become best friends instantaneously.

“She’s the Duchess of Sussex, but before that she was Meghan from L.A., from Immaculate Heart High School. I could see the genuineness in her, like before her whole life changed. She’s Meghan from the block.”

Image credits: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The 43-year-old is no stranger to receiving her fair share of hate comments, especially regarding her most recent show. From “tone-deaf” to “useless,” With Love, Meghan did not go over well with critics, even though it seemed like the process of making it was nothing short of memorable.

But, at the end of the day, people will say what they want to say. It’s clear that the Duchess will continue to be a subject of backlash, no matter what she does.

The criticism won’t stop, however, for the Duchess

