Netizens reacted with disapproval as Mindy Kaling shared Meghan Markle’s party tips for hosting a children’s bash.

In a recent interview, Mindy discussed her friendship with Meghan and pushed back against the “misconception” that the Duchess of Sussex is “fussy.”

However, even though the 45-year-old actress had only good things to say, social media users felt Meghan’s party ideas were “completely pretentious.”

Online users showed their disapproval after Mindy Kaling spoke about Meghan Markle’s party ideas

In an interview with Time magazine this week, Mindy said she was on maternity leave after her third child’s birth last year when Meghan invited her to appear on her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

“Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends,” she recalled. “Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me?”

The mother of three said she wanted to “get taken care of” at that point in her life, so she made the trip to Montecito and had a “fun maternity leave field trip.”

TheOffice alum said Meghan sent her back home with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce.

“Because [Meghan] knew I loved hot sauce,” the Mindy Project star said. “She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”

When asked about whether she picked up any “hosting tips” from The Bench author, Mindy revealed that she did indeed.

“The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining,” she told the outlet.

The comedian appeared on Meghan’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan

“I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps,” the Four Weddings and a Funeral actress continued. “But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff.”

For children’s parties, she said she normally goes to the party supply store to get items made of paper, which neither she nor Meghan “judge.”

“But it was fun to learn simple ways to do a homemade kids’ party,” she added.

She went on to describe the ex-working British royal as a “down-to-earth person” who has a lot of “fun tricks” that make “entertaining and cooking easier.”

“I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” Mindy told the outlet.

The idea of the lights and lamps did not sit well with some social media users.

“You’re not supposed to use overhead [sic] lighting? You’re supposed to use little lamps.” Is this a joke?” one asked.

Popular website Royal News Network, run by founder Brittany, said, “If I roll my eyes any harder, they’ll be stuck that way.”

“Sure, that advice works if you own a $15 million mansion! But for the average Joe, they wouldn’t do that,” read RNN‘s tweet. “I need to know if these type of people truly exist or if it’s only the Montecito set. For a romantic couples event, sure, but no normal person would do that.”

“Gosh, this thing sounds so out of touch!!” wrote the popular blog Royal News Network on X

One social media user said she is “Totally contradicting herself. It’s completely pretentious!”

“Little lights for children to knock over? Total and absolute bull*cks,” another said.

Mindy was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her two older children, Katherine “Kit,” 7, and son Spencer, 4, had a surprise waiting for her at home after she received the honor.

The Mindy Project star’s children had a surprise waiting for her at home after receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor

Image credits: mindykaling

When Mindy returned home from the ceremony to her kids, she found that they had created a star-shaped poster that said: “We ❤️ You!”

“We’re so proud,” said the chart, which the happy mother shared on Instagram.

The actress is also gearing up for the release of Running Point, which she created and produced, this month.

In a January interview, Mindy gushed about Meghan’s cooking, saying the Duchess “unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water.”

Image credits: Netflix

“The thing about her recipes and being there is that it’s just really accessible,” the comedian told Deadline last month. “She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens … they’d probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens. I was like, ‘Oh, this is very accessible.’”

While she was in Montecito, she said Prince Harry was around, but she didn’t get a chance to watch him work with a stove.

Prince Harry “knows his way around a kitchen,” Mindy said

“I heard he’s actually a pretty good cook,” she told the outlet. “He knows his way around a kitchen.”

With Love, Meghan was produced by Meghan and is set to release in March this year.

Deepening her foray into the lifestyle space, the Duchess revealed that the show pays homage to her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which had shut down in 2017 just months before the announcement of her engagement to the fifth heir to the British throne.

“Meghan Markle doesn’t have a maternal bone in her body,” a critic said after Mindy’s Time magazine interview

