Netizens reacted with disapproval as Mindy Kaling shared Meghan Markle’s party tips for hosting a children’s bash.

In a recent interview, Mindy discussed her friendship with Meghan and pushed back against the “misconception” that the Duchess of Sussex is “fussy.”

However, even though the 45-year-old actress had only good things to say, social media users felt Meghan’s party ideas were “completely pretentious.”

    Woman in an elegant beige dress smiling on a red carpet, discussed for her kids' parties advice.

    Image credits: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

    In an interview with Time magazine this week, Mindy said she was on maternity leave after her third child’s birth last year when Meghan invited her to appear on her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

    “Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends,” she recalled. “Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me?”

    The mother of three said she wanted to “get taken care of” at that point in her life, so she made the trip to Montecito and had a “fun maternity leave field trip.

    Woman in a gold dress at a Netflix event, sparking discussion over Meghan Markle’s advice on kids’ parties.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    TheOffice alum said Meghan sent her back home with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce.

    “Because [Meghan] knew I loved hot sauce,” the Mindy Project star said. “She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”

    When asked about whether she picked up any “hosting tips” from The Bench author, Mindy revealed that she did indeed.

    “The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining,” she told the outlet.

    Woman in a kitchen smiling, wearing a sleeveless top, with hair down.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps,” the Four Weddings and a Funeral actress continued. “But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff.”

    For children’s parties, she said she normally goes to the party supply store to get items made of paper, which neither she nor Meghan “judge.”

    “But it was fun to learn simple ways to do a homemade kids’ party,” she added.

    She went on to describe the ex-working British royal as a “down-to-earth person” who has a lot of “fun tricks” that make “entertaining and cooking easier.”

    “I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” Mindy told the outlet.

    Two women in floral dresses decorate an outdoor table for a kids' party, colorful balloons in the background.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The idea of the lights and lamps did not sit well with some social media users.

    “You’re not supposed to use overhead [sic] lighting? You’re supposed to use little lamps.” Is this a joke?” one asked.

    Popular website Royal News Network, run by founder Brittany, said, “If I roll my eyes any harder, they’ll be stuck that way.”

    “Sure, that advice works if you own a $15 million mansion! But for the average Joe, they wouldn’t do that,” read RNN‘s tweet. “I need to know if these type of people truly exist or if it’s only the Montecito set. For a romantic couples event, sure, but no normal person would do that.”

    Fans react to Meghan Markle's kids' party advice; discussed in a tweet with text highlighting her event tips.

    Image credits: RNN_RoyalNews

    One social media user said she is “Totally contradicting herself. It’s completely pretentious!

    “Little lights for children to knock over? Total and absolute bull*cks,” another said.

    Mindy was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her two older children, Katherine “Kit,” 7, and son Spencer, 4, had a surprise waiting for her at home after she received the honor.

    A woman in a black dress lies beside a Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame, smiling for the camera.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    When Mindy returned home from the ceremony to her kids, she found that they had created a star-shaped poster that said: “We ❤️ You!”

    “We’re so proud,” said the chart, which the happy mother shared on Instagram.

    The actress is also gearing up for the release of Running Point, which she created and produced, this month.

    In a January interview, Mindy gushed about Meghan’s cooking, saying the Duchess “unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water.”

    Smiling woman in a blue dress arranging flowers at an outdoor party setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “The thing about her recipes and being there is that it’s just really accessible,” the comedian told Deadline last month. “She has a garden from scratch, which I could never do, and chickens … they’d probably all die if I tried to take care of chickens. I was like, ‘Oh, this is very accessible.’”

    While she was in Montecito, she said Prince Harry was around, but she didn’t get a chance to watch him work with a stove.

    Two people smiling, one in a patterned sweater and the other in a light gray jacket, standing together indoors.

    Image credits: mindykaling

    “I heard he’s actually a pretty good cook,” she told the outlet. “He knows his way around a kitchen.”

    With Love, Meghan was produced by Meghan and is set to release in March this year.

    Deepening her foray into the lifestyle space, the Duchess revealed that the show pays homage to her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which had shut down in 2017 just months before the announcement of her engagement to the fifth heir to the British throne.

    Linda Hobbis's tweet questioning Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties.

    Image credits: lindahobbis

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties, calling it silly and ridiculous.

    Image credits: Defenestrate123

    Tweet humorously questioning Meghan Markle's advice for kids' parties, with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: Reashelby1

    Tweet mocking Meghan Markle's advice for kids' parties, calling it outdated.

    Image credits: sussexposed

    Tweet expressing skepticism about Meghan Markle's children's party advice.

    Image credits: Palmfronds

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle's kids' party advice; questions her experience with children.

    Image credits: smartncool9

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties, mentioning birthday cake and lamps.

    Image credits: NotSureApproved

    Tweet critiquing Meghan Markle's kids' party advice, expressing skepticism about appropriate event expectations.

    Image credits: home_nextdoor

    Tweet critiquing Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties, remarking on lighting choices.

    Image credits: ErinOEirinn

    Tweet reacting to Meghan Markle's kids' party advice, with comments on clothing expenses.

    Image credits: 12Punch4

    Tweet humorously criticizing Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties.

    Image credits: Muskadoptme

    Tweet reacting to Meghan Markle’s advice on kids' parties, calling it “stup*d” and unbelievable, by user Mississippi Mama.

    Image credits: farmHer03

    Tweet about Meghan Markle's kids’ party advice, highlighting challenges without unlimited budget.

    Image credits: TrueUtah

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle's advice for kids' parties, calling it contrived and ridiculous.

    Image credits: Sunshin61283028

    Tweet criticizing Meghan Markle's advice on kids' parties as pretentious.

    Image credits: KrissyMcfl89572

    Tweet skeptical of Meghan Markle's advice on throwing kids' parties, questioning originality.

    Image credits: Shelley14134861

