Matt Damon’s “Gross” SNL Sketch Leaves Viewers Disgusted: “I Feel Bad For Mikey”

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Matt Damon has found himself at the center of online backlash after a bizarre Saturday Night Live sketch left viewers feeling “disgusted.”

Damon returned to SNL this weekend, joining Mikey Day in a chaotic Godzilla-themed sketch.

The skit began as a simple parody, but as it progressed, Damon repeatedly spat on Day’s face, causing chaos.

Highlights Matt Damon starred in a Godzilla-themed Saturday Night Live sketch where he repeatedly spat food and drinks onto cast member Mikey Day's face.

The repetitive nature of the gag, featuring everything from coffee to "lumpy yogurt," left many viewers feeling "disgusted" rather than entertained.

The sketch sparked a debate online, with critics labeling the physical comedy as "vile" while noting that some cast members chose not to participate in the final group spitting scene.

“Why does anyone do this? It’s just vile,” one person commented after clips spread online.

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During a recent Saturday Night Live sketch, Matt Damon repeatedly spat drinks and food onto Mikey Day’s face

Image credits: NBC

admiral, you might want to take a look at this pic.twitter.com/Ljc2Nk9HVX — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 10, 2026

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The sketch was set aboard a military battleship responding to an emergency involving Godzilla.

Damon played an admiral who kept receiving increasingly shocking updates about a giant creature moving through the ocean.

Mikey Day’s character first informed Damon about a “sizeable anomaly” in the water.

As soon as Damon learned the creature was roughly 2,500 feet long, he immediately spat coffee all over Day’s face in shock.

Image credits: NBC

“What!” Damon yelled before asking, “There’s something the size of two Empire State Buildings swimming in our ocean?”

Things escalated further when cast member Sarah Sherman explained that the creature was not swimming.

“It’s walking,” she said.

That revelation caused Damon to once again turn around and spit another mouthful of coffee directly onto Day.

Damon continued to spit into Day’s face while demanding food and drinks throughout the sketch

Image credits: NBC

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As the sketch continued, Damon requested increasingly ridiculous snacks and drinks while more terrifying updates about Godzilla arrived.

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Each time he was shocked, he would spit the contents of his mouth onto Day.

At one point, Damon drank a thick green juice before immediately spraying it onto Day after hearing new information.

“Is there pineapple in this?” Damon asked angrily after spitting it out.

Image credits: NBC

Later, he requested “runny, lumpy yogurt,” stuffed multiple spoonfuls into his mouth, and spat it all out the day after learning more details about the creature.

“You’re putting so much in your mouth, sir,” Day joked while briefly breaking character.

The sketch eventually turned into full chaos after Damon discovered Day spoke Japanese and could translate a transmission coming from Japan.

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As Day began translating the warning about Godzilla, each crew member surrounding him abruptly spat water directly at him, one after another.

Damon even rushed back into frame to spit on him again after hearing the name “Godzilla.”

“I’m so wet!” Day yelled during the scene. “Please, if you can, just try to spit away from me.”

The sketch ended moments later as Godzilla finally approached the ship.

As clips from Matt Damon’s SNL sketch went online, viewers felt “gross”

Image credits: NBC

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Many viewers said the joke lost its humor after the first spit-take and quickly became uncomfortable to watch.

“To me, not funny and went on too long,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Looks disgusting and not funny.”

Some viewers specifically pointed out how unpleasant the repeated close-up spit scenes felt.

“Gross. No way I’d let anyone do that to me. Nope,” another viewer posted online.

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“Can we agree that spitting is NEVER funny?!” someone else added.

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Other viewers joked that Mikey Day suffered the most throughout the sketch.

“Poor Mikey! taking everyone’s spit,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Mikey received Matt Damon’s commanding saliva.”

One viral comment also pointed out that several Black cast members notably did not participate in the group spitting moment at the end of the sketch.

“Notice that the black cast members didn’t participate in the spitting on Mikey Day sketch. That was just nasty,” the person wrote.

Despite Matt Damon’s sketch backlash, SNL’s Weekend Update segment also gained traction after brutally roasting the Met Gala outfits

Image credits: NBC

Another segment of the episode elicited much stronger reactions online.

During the same episode’s “Weekend Update” segment, cast member Jeremy Culhane returned with his now-viral impersonation of Tucker Carlson and brutally roasted the 2026 Met Gala.

As reported by Bored Panda, the comedian mocked celebrity outfits worn by stars like Heidi Klum, Madonna, and A$AP Rocky while ranting about “$100,000 clown outfits” and “gender confusion.”

One of the sketch’s biggest viral lines came when Culhane joked that Heidi Klum’s outfit looked like “the Statue of Liberty in a burqa.”

Image credits: NBC

The segment also mocked the Michael film starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson.

“And they should be,” Culhane joked while pretending to complain about the movie.

Bro what did just watch. They turned him into a human sink pic.twitter.com/sysiBj9vEz — Zayeezzy (@Zayyyyy_4x) May 10, 2026

“The movie ends in 1988 so obviously they avoided something serious that needs to be acknowledged. The part of Michael Jackson’s life no one wants to talk about anymore. The part when he was a white man.”

Unlike the Godzilla sketch, the “Weekend Update” segment drew widespread praise, with many viewers hailing Culhane’s Tucker Carlson impression as one of SNL’s funniest recurring bits in years.

“Can we agree that spitting is never funny?” questioned one netizen

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