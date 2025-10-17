Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Contacts Father’s Alleged Victims For The First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jackson’s only daughter, Paris, 27, reportedly reached out to one of his alleged “grooming” victims for the first time.

The move, first reported by Daily Mail’s Chief Showbiz Writer Alison Boshoff, has led to speculation about the singer turning against her late father.

The prolific music maker and so-named “King of Pop” succumbed to a pharmaceutically-induced cardiac event four years after he was acquitted of over a decade’s worth of child exploitation accusations.

While Paris’s recent appearance in the spotlight is seen as stepping out of her father’s shadow, others seem to think such a move was a long time coming, as she was not known to follow “what the Jackson family want and say.”

Paris Jackson is not in favor of the upcoming biopic about her father

Paris Jackson wearing a graphic white tank top and coat, representing Michael Jackson's daughter contacting father's alleged victims.

Image credits: parisjackson

Boshoff’s claim states: “I can reveal that she (Paris Jackson) has also contacted one of the alleged victims of his (Micheal Jackson’s) [exploitation].”

The revelation was made in the context of Paris’ criticisms about the biopic Michael, which is expected to be released in April 2026.

According to Paris, the script sugarcoats her father’s life, and she is not in favor of it.

Paris lashed out at actor Col Domingo for saying she was ‘helpful’ in the making of the upcoming movie

Michael Jackson speaking at a press conference wearing a dark suit with long black hair and white shirt.

Image credits: Pool/Getty

Col Domingo, 55, who stars as the Jackson patriarch in the film, hosted the amfAR benefit gala in Venice, Italy, on August 31.

There, he told People on that day that he had received support for his role in the movie from Paris, claiming he “chatted briefly” about it with her and that she had been “nothing but lovely and warm” to him.

Four days later, Paris took to her Instagram and rubbished Domingo’s account.

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had zero per cent involvement in lol that is so weird,” she wrote.

She said that the biopic ‘doesn’t really fly with me.’

Paris Jackson outdoors wearing an elegant beige dress, relating to Michael Jackson's daughter contacting father's alleged victims.

Image credits: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

If anything, Paris is not in favor of the film.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life,” she elaborated.

“A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

“The narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it,” her acid-tongued clapback concluded.

She is also embroiled in a legal battle with her late father’s attorneys

Michael Jackson with a group of children indoors, relating to Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting alleged victims.

Image credits: Handout/Getty

Prior to that exchange, on August 5, she fingered two legal entities, John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of being part of a “close-knit” group in charge of her late father’s assets and payments to her siblings Bigi, 23, and Prince, 28.

She claimed that said group had been “skimming” money, and in a California court filing, called for clarity on the legal fees paid out between 2019 and 2023, perThe Independent.

The August 4 US Weekly report quoted Paris’s unnamed lawyer as saying:

“The five-year and growing lag inherently prejudices the ability of the Court and the beneficiaries to provide effective oversight.”

The lawyers fired back, saying that she had made more money than if they had followed the usual playbook

Comment from Nathaniel reflecting on Michael Jackson's children Paris, Prince, and Bigi coming to terms with their father's alleged actions.

Text post from GeneSpecialist4988 about Paris Jackson being the only child who can handle reflecting on their childhood hardships.

Michael Jackson wearing a suit and gold vest, escorted by security, linked to daughter Paris contacting father's alleged victims.

Image credits: Pool/Getty

“But the fact that this delay obscured the payment of non-contractual $125,000 and $250,000 gifts to Counsel is even more troubling,” the attorney told the outlet.

The legal team in charge of her father’s estate has since retaliated, admitting in a counter-filing on October 9 that they were not using the conventional playbook.

Hello! reported that the legal document revealed Paris “received roughly $65 million from the Estate in benefits.”

It further noted that the 27-year-old singer “would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an Estate like this one in July 2009.”

Michael Jackson’s legal team is being accused of donating ‘gifts’ to counsel

Paris Jackson close-up portrait with long hair, highlighting Michael Jackson's daughter contacting father's alleged victims.

Image credits: parisjackson

But according to Paris’s representation, her father’s lawyers were still in the wrong.

“No client would give such gifts to her lawyers out of her own pocket.

“Worse still, counsel made the payments knowing that the beneficiaries long ago objected to the practice, and were less than forthcoming in their belated disclosures,” they elaborated.

To some, Paris has always been a bit of a rebel

Paris Jackson standing outdoors with tattoos visible, representing Michael Jackson's daughter contacting father's alleged victims.

Image credits: parisjackson

Some netizens are hardly surprised by Paris’s latest news-making gesture.

“Of his 3 children, Paris is the only 1 I can see who could handle looking back on their childhood for what actually happened and what they witnessed,” wrote one person harboring the sentiment.

“This honestly doesn’t surprise me if she reached out to one of the many alleged victims. She has never struck me as following what the Jackson family want and say.”

Fans are happy to see Paris in such a ‘healthy place’

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting her father's alleged victims.

Screenshot of a comment discussing Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting her father's alleged victims and being open to hearing them out.

Text excerpt from a user discussing Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting father's alleged victims for the first time.

Comment expressing sadness about Michael Jackson's daughter Paris coming to terms with her father's alleged victims.

Comment discussing Michael Jackson's daughter Paris reaching out to her father’s alleged victims about their shared past.

Comment from user Any_Blacksmith650 expressing doubt about victims being believed regarding Michael Jackson allegations.

User comment about Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting alleged victims, discussing Jackson's treatment of kids in his life.

Text comment on a white background saying Wow did not see that coming, related to Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting father's alleged victims.

Text excerpt from an article discussing Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting her father's alleged victims about therapy and related issues.

Paris Jackson speaking at an event, representing Michael Jackson’s daughter contacting father’s alleged victims for the first time.

Comment on Michael Jackson's daughter Paris contacting father's alleged victims, discussing impact on legacy.

Comment expressing concern about Paris Jackson's mental health amid contacts with her father's alleged victims.

