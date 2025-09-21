Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie’s Complicated Marriage To Michael Jackson
Priscilla Presley is dishing the dirt on her late daughter Lisa and Michael Jackson’s love life in her new bookSoftly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.
The revelation follows the news of an updated effort by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who alleged that she was only too eager to see her daughter pass away so she could be “queen” of the King of Rock’s legacy.
- Priscilla Presley’s memoir Softly, As I Leave You alleges that Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie for dynasty status.
- She claimed Jackson avoided adults at family events and pressured Lisa for a child despite unclear intimacy.
- Court filing accuses Priscilla of ending Lisa Marie’s life support to gain control of Elvis’ legacy.
Priscilla has used the upcoming memoir as a platform to hit back at her detractors, defending her decision to cut Lisa’s life support after she was hospitalized for a bowel obstruction.
Priscilla Presley claims Michael Jackson married Lisa for the family’s reputation
Image credits: priscillapresley
The 80-year-old claims in her yet-to-be-released account that Jackson, whose awing dance moves and music earned him the moniker TheKing of Pop, was manipulative.
In fact, so much so that Priscilla professes to have been “appalled” when Lisa told her of their plans to marry in 1994.
“I knew in my bones that Michael wasn’t marrying Lisa Marie; he was marrying the Presley dynasty,” for the sake of good publicity at a time he was facing scrutiny over his alleged misuse of minors, Priscilla’s book alleged.
Image credits: Bryan Steffy/Getty
“Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realized it,” the 80-year-old wrote. “The childlike innocence he projected was part of his public mask.”
Michael Jackson wanted a kid at a time when Priscilla was not even sure he and her daughter had a love life
Priscilla went on to say that after they were married, Jackson avoided her at all costs, and when he attended family gatherings, he would avoid adults and hang out with the kids.
She claims she discouraged her daughter from having a child with the singer.
Image credits: Matthew Rolston/Epic Records
Jackson, on the other hand, really wanted a child, which was seen as “bizarre” at the time as Priscilla was not even sure the two had a love life.
And so she asked her daughter, who claimed they did, perThe Sun.
Priscilla’s accusations about Michael Jackson’s intention to marry Lisa for her family’s legacy come after a court filing that alleged she always wanted sole control of it “no matter the cost”
Image credits: David Valdez/Wikimedia
Then, in August 1996, the two filed for divorce without having kids. “I could practically hear Elvis sigh with relief,” Priscilla wrote.
Priscilla’s reference to her late husband’s legacy in her claims about Jackson was revealed mere months after former business partners Kruse and Fialko highlighted her attitude towards the dynasty.
Their court filing cast her as obsessive and conniving in her bid to attain sole control over her rocker husband’s fiefdom.
Image credits: Pool ARNAL/PAT/Getty
They substantiated this with her alleged declaration: “I’m the queen, I’m in charge of Graceland,” at some point after her daughter passed away.
For this reason, a court filing alleges, Priscilla was only too happy to pull the plug on her daughter
Kruse and Fialko’s accusation filed on Monday, August 14 (per Legal News) in the Los Angeles Superior Court portrayed her daughter’s demise as enabling this new status.
Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty
Image credits: Pool/Getty
“Defendant Priscilla Presley always wanted to be the ‘Queen.’ In fact, despite flaunting a public persona that only wanted to ‘protect’ and ‘keep her family together,’ Priscilla ultimately wanted one thing, power, no matter the cost,” the statement elaborated.
“The cost,” the filing alleges, was Lisa’s life.
“Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital and despite Lisa’s clear directive to ‘prolong her life,’ Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted,” the document noted.
View this post on Instagram
“Priscilla knew that Lisa’s [passing] neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” Bored Pandareported on September 6.
Priscilla writes that having doctors pull the plug on her daughter was unbearable
Priscilla, however, writes her version of events surrounding Lisa’s passing in the same book.
She claimed that a “code blue” went off when she arrived at the hospital, and some time after, she learned that it was her daughter who had crashed.
Image credits: priscillapresley
Doctors were able to get Lisa’s heart beating again, but they informed Priscilla that her daughter would likely not be able to survive independently, and thus she told the medical staff to pull the plug.
Priscilla claimed oblivion and a blackout after the decision yet, somehow, she appears to remember, it was “unbearable.”
The internet is wondering why Priscilla is bringing it up now
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I don't believe a word she says. She's all about making those dollars for Scientology.
Yikes. So cringe. Trying to be a vampire by sucking on 3 famous corpses??? Yeesh.
I don't believe a word she says. She's all about making those dollars for Scientology.
Yikes. So cringe. Trying to be a vampire by sucking on 3 famous corpses??? Yeesh.
-26
4