Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie’s Complicated Marriage To Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson in red jacket and hat with Lisa Marie Presley and children outdoors, reflecting on intimate life.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie’s Complicated Marriage To Michael Jackson

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-26

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla Presley is dishing the dirt on her late daughter Lisa and Michael Jackson’s love life in her new bookSoftly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

The revelation follows the news of an updated effort by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who alleged that she was only too eager to see her daughter pass away so she could be “queen” of the King of Rock’s legacy. 

Highlights
  • Priscilla Presley’s memoir Softly, As I Leave You alleges that Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie for dynasty status.
  • She claimed Jackson avoided adults at family events and pressured Lisa for a child despite unclear intimacy.
  • Court filing accuses Priscilla of ending Lisa Marie’s life support to gain control of Elvis’ legacy.

Priscilla has used the upcoming memoir as a platform to hit back at her detractors, defending her decision to cut Lisa’s life support after she was hospitalized for a bowel obstruction.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Priscilla Presley claims Michael Jackson married Lisa for the family’s reputation

    Priscilla Presley standing outdoors beside a bronze statue, discussing Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Priscilla Presley standing outdoors beside a bronze statue, discussing Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: priscillapresley

    The 80-year-old claims in her yet-to-be-released account that Jackson, whose awing dance moves and music earned him the moniker TheKing of Pop, was manipulative.

    In fact, so much so that Priscilla professes to have been “appalled” when Lisa told her of their plans to marry in 1994.

    “I knew in my bones that Michael wasn’t marrying Lisa Marie; he was marrying the Presley dynasty,” for the sake of good publicity at a time he was facing scrutiny over his alleged misuse of minors, Priscilla’s book alleged.

    Priscilla Presely and Lisa Marie Presley posing together, discussing Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Priscilla Presely and Lisa Marie Presley posing together, discussing Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Image credits: Bryan Steffy/Getty

    “Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realized it,” the 80-year-old wrote. “The childlike innocence he projected was part of his public mask.”

    Michael Jackson wanted a kid at a time when Priscilla was not even sure he and her daughter had a love life 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Priscilla went on to say that after they were married, Jackson avoided her at all costs, and when he attended family gatherings, he would avoid adults and hang out with the kids.

    She claims she discouraged her daughter from having a child with the singer. 

    Michael Jackson in a black leather jacket and white shirt, posing confidently with hands in pockets in a classic black and white photo.

    Michael Jackson in a black leather jacket and white shirt, posing confidently with hands in pockets in a classic black and white photo.

    Image credits: Matthew Rolston/Epic Records

    Jackson, on the other hand, really wanted a child, which was seen as “bizarre” at the time as Priscilla was not even sure the two had a love life.

    And so she asked her daughter, who claimed they did, perThe Sun.

    Priscilla’s accusations about Michael Jackson’s intention to marry Lisa for her family’s legacy come after a court filing that alleged she always wanted sole control of it “no matter the cost”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michael Jackson standing beside George H.W. Bush, with others in background, related to Priscilla Presley on Lisa Marie and Michael's intimate life.

    Michael Jackson standing beside George H.W. Bush, with others in background, related to Priscilla Presley on Lisa Marie and Michael's intimate life.

    Image credits: David Valdez/Wikimedia

    Then, in August 1996, the two filed for divorce without having kids. “I could practically hear Elvis sigh with relief,” Priscilla wrote.

    Priscilla’s reference to her late husband’s legacy in her claims about Jackson was revealed mere months after former business partners Kruse and Fialko highlighted her attitude towards the dynasty.

    Their court filing cast her as obsessive and conniving in her bid to attain sole control over her rocker husband’s fiefdom. 

    Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley smiling outdoors, both wearing hats and dark-colored outfits in a historic setting.

    Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley smiling outdoors, both wearing hats and dark-colored outfits in a historic setting.

    Image credits: Pool ARNAL/PAT/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They substantiated this with her alleged declaration: “I’m the queen, I’m in charge of Graceland,” at some point after her daughter passed away.

    For this reason, a court filing alleges, Priscilla was only too happy to pull the plug on her daughter 

    Kruse and Fialko’s accusation filed on Monday, August 14 (per Legal News) in the Los Angeles Superior Court portrayed her daughter’s demise as enabling this new status.

    Michael Jackson wearing red jacket and hat walking outdoors with smiling group, related to intimate life revelations by Priscilla Presley.

    Michael Jackson wearing red jacket and hat walking outdoors with smiling group, related to intimate life revelations by Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Michael Jackson walking with security, surrounded by fans and signs, highlighting intimate life stories by Priscilla Presley.

    Michael Jackson walking with security, surrounded by fans and signs, highlighting intimate life stories by Priscilla Presley.

    Image credits: Pool/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Defendant Priscilla Presley always wanted to be the ‘Queen.’ In fact, despite flaunting a public persona that only wanted to ‘protect’ and ‘keep her family together,’ Priscilla ultimately wanted one thing, power, no matter the cost,” the statement elaborated.

    “The cost,” the filing alleges, was Lisa’s life.

    “Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital and despite Lisa’s clear directive to ‘prolong her life,’ Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted,” the document noted.

    “Priscilla knew that Lisa’s [passing] neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of Lisa’s irrevocable life insurance trust, and Priscilla ultimately wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland,” Bored Pandareported on September 6.

    Priscilla writes that having doctors pull the plug on her daughter was unbearable 

    Priscilla, however, writes her version of events surrounding Lisa’s passing in the same book.

    She claimed that a “code blue” went off when she arrived at the hospital, and some time after, she learned that it was her daughter who had crashed.

    Priscilla Presley sitting in a chair holding drawings, related to Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Priscilla Presley sitting in a chair holding drawings, related to Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Image credits: priscillapresley

    Doctors were able to get Lisa’s heart beating again, but they informed Priscilla that her daughter would likely not be able to survive independently, and thus she told the medical staff to pull the plug.

    Priscilla claimed oblivion and a blackout after the decision yet, somehow, she appears to remember, it was “unbearable.” 

    The internet is wondering why Priscilla is bringing it up now

    Priscilla Presely speaking in an interview about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life and relationship details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Priscilla Presely speaking in an interview about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life and relationship details.

    Comment from Susan Hines about Priscilla Presley opening up on Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life, with reactions visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Susan Hines about Priscilla Presley opening up on Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life, with reactions visible.

    Comment by Chris Ann expressing frustration about people speaking when Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson are not present to respond.

    Comment by Chris Ann expressing frustration about people speaking when Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson are not present to respond.

    Comment by Barbara Joesmuketellie saying she hopes Priscilla Presely runs out of stories about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson’s intimate life.

    Comment by Barbara Joesmuketellie saying she hopes Priscilla Presely runs out of stories about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson’s intimate life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kandiss Bradley discussing Priscilla Presely speaking out about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kandiss Bradley discussing Priscilla Presely speaking out about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Comment from Lineo F Mosehle expressing frustration about people not leaving Michael Jackson alone and minding their own business.

    Comment from Lineo F Mosehle expressing frustration about people not leaving Michael Jackson alone and minding their own business.

    Comment by Chris Tian, a top fan, saying What do you expect from a Pop Legend with a blue thumbs-up reaction.

    Comment by Chris Tian, a top fan, saying What do you expect from a Pop Legend with a blue thumbs-up reaction.

    Comment by Erica Green questioning if the topic about Priscilla Presley and Michael Jackson’s intimate life is a publicity stunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Erica Green questioning if the topic about Priscilla Presley and Michael Jackson’s intimate life is a publicity stunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Michelle Scott-Fraser expressing strong opinions about Presley, Lisa Marie, and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Comment by Michelle Scott-Fraser expressing strong opinions about Presley, Lisa Marie, and Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Comment by Stephen Kilibarda discussing Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley after his fame.

    Comment by Stephen Kilibarda discussing Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley after his fame.

    Comment by Linda Duford Dayot expressing disbelief about attention-seeking behavior related to Priscilla Presely.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Linda Duford Dayot expressing disbelief about attention-seeking behavior related to Priscilla Presely.

    Brittany Bliss commenting online about Priscilla Presely, discussing publicity and financial motives.

    Brittany Bliss commenting online about Priscilla Presely, discussing publicity and financial motives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sierra G. Hamilton-Scott sharing thoughts on Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life revelations by Priscilla Presley.

    Comment from Sierra G. Hamilton-Scott sharing thoughts on Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson's intimate life revelations by Priscilla Presley.

    Text comment by Bear De La Hunt stating MJ didn't care about Elvis with a laughing emoji, discussing Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment by Bear De La Hunt stating MJ didn't care about Elvis with a laughing emoji, discussing Michael Jackson's intimate life.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -26

    Open list comments

    4

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gentlestingray avatar
    Dawn Davison Clements
    Dawn Davison Clements
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe a word she says. She's all about making those dollars for Scientology.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robstevens avatar
    Rob Stevens
    Rob Stevens
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. So cringe. Trying to be a vampire by sucking on 3 famous corpses??? Yeesh.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    gentlestingray avatar
    Dawn Davison Clements
    Dawn Davison Clements
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe a word she says. She's all about making those dollars for Scientology.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robstevens avatar
    Rob Stevens
    Rob Stevens
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yikes. So cringe. Trying to be a vampire by sucking on 3 famous corpses??? Yeesh.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT