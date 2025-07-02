Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle Forced To Issue Refunds After Latest As Ever Website Glitch As Shoppers Fume
Meghan Markle close-up with hand on face, reacting to website glitch and refund issues causing shopper frustration.
Meghan Markle Forced To Issue Refunds After Latest As Ever Website Glitch As Shoppers Fume

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will be handing out free apricot spreads after her online company, As Ever, ran out of stock, leaving customers in a lurch.

This is the second time in two months—the first was the lifestyle brand’s honey offering, which flew off the shelves even though it retailed at $28 per bottle.

These developments have failed to draw attention to the brand’s demand, instead appealing largely to social media and the press’s critical sensibilities.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand ran out of apricot spread two months after a similar shortage, raising doubts about inventory planning.
  • Amid fan frustration, critics on social media accused Meghan of caring more about money than customer satisfaction.
  • While some fans welcomed the promise of free replacements, others saw it as poor business sense and damage control.
    The shortage sparked a crisis for Meghan Markle’s fans

    Meghan Markle smiling outdoors wearing a wide-brimmed hat and white shirt during a sunny day in the garden setting.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    The development spilled onto social media on July 1, when a client wrote:

    “Just received an email from As Ever, they are unable to fulfill my apricot order but will give me a full refund and a free replacement when it becomes available again.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a crisis for them and they indicated as much: “I only have a half a jar of my raspberry spread left. It’s war tomorrow!!!”

    Jar of As Ever honey with yogurt and apricot dish on wooden board, illustrating Meghan Markle website glitch refunds.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    “I hope they fix this though,” remarked another.

    “At the minimum comms should be out literally on the day instead of waiting for your product for a while and being disappointed. Not a good customer experience even though the customer service is good after the fact,” they lamented.

    Some fans saw it as “teething issues,” but others delivered judgement 

    Meghan Markle in kitchen wearing apron and stirring bowl, related to website glitch and refunds for shoppers.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    The embattled notice conveying the apology announced: 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week.”

    “In addition to the refund,” it continued, “we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge.”

    Meghan Markle shown outdoors, looking concerned while addressing website glitch affecting shoppers and refunds.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The company’s notice drew a few empathetic comments.

    “I think this is happening because it’s selling very fast and it’s not keeping up with the buyers and the amounts. It’s like if there are 10 & 4 buyers & each buys 3 then someone will be left without!” wrote one.

    “It’s just teething issues of a new business. I’m sure they’ll sort it out soon enough,” commented another.

    Customer refund message from As ever website due to order fulfillment issues amid high demand for apricot spread.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But not everyone was as understanding.

    One critic called the Duchess of Sussex a scamming “grifter”

    “It’s weird because e-commerce websites are not set up to sell something that is no longer in stock. There’s a stock count in the backend that keeps track live. You should also make sure you have a margin of error,” observed one critic.

    Jar of As Ever honey with lemon and honey dipper on a tray outdoors, hinting at Meghan Markle website glitch and refunds.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    Another netizen pulled out all the stops on a page dedicated to Meghan-critique.

    They called the Suits alum “a scamming grifter” before claiming that “she just cares about” her fans’ money and “not the products she is” selling, predicting that her brand would be nothing more than a “bad memory […] within two to three years.”

    It is the second time in two months that As Ever oversold, and some think it is due to bad business sense

    Woman picking fruit from tree outdoors, illustrating Meghan Markle website glitch causing refunds and shopper frustration.

    Image credits: aseverofficial

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The last time As Ever–which launched on April 2 this year with an array including strawberry jam, herbal teas, crepe and cookie mix, and decorative flower sprinkles among other items–ran out of a product was in April.

    The item was “wildflower honey with honeycomb,” selling at an eyewatering $28 apiece.

    At the time, Meghan tried to mitigate the disappointment with an email that said, “I was so sorry to hear what happened to your order.” She promised that when another limited edition item dropped, she would gift it to her let-down customers.

    Meghan Markle smiling outdoors, wearing a white sleeveless top, sitting in a garden with green plants around her.

    Image credits: meghan

    Social media reacted positively to this first faux pas, and one netizen wrote: “OMGG you’re gonna get the next limited edition product first and directly via mail. That’s so sweet!!”

    “What a classy way to handle this scenario! Sorry you didn’t get the honey this time, but wow, how cool to know you’ll get a beautiful product next drop,” another chimed in. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The second time she promised freebies (with the apricot spread), however, it struck a chord and one person interpreted it as Markle “having the worst business sense.”

     Some factions on social media are calling foul

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing issues with e-commerce websites after Meghan Markle website glitch causes refund complaints.

    Image credits: SLCPUNK2

    Tweet showing shopper frustrated over Meghan Markle website glitch causing overselling and refund issues with jars purchased online.

    Image credits: FeelFreeToPanic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post about Meghan Markle As Ever website glitch causing refunds for shoppers.

    Image credits: Maureen15816

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle website glitch causing refunds and shopper frustration over out-of-stock items and free jar offers.

    Image credits: invictus719

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Meghan Markle forced to issue refunds after latest website glitch frustrating shoppers.

    Image credits: MackJames1967

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle forced to issue refunds due to website glitch frustrating shoppers.

    Image credits: COForestChick

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Carmen Rose criticizing Meghan Markle’s website issues as shoppers express frustration over refunds.

    Image credits: CarmenRose610

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Meghan Markle forced to issue refunds due to website glitches frustrating shoppers.

    Image credits: LilOlePearlie

    Tweet by user Kathy California-Nevada criticizing website blunders as shoppers express frustration over Meghan Markle refunds.

    Image credits: Kathy202424

    Tweet from user RubyTubee criticizing Meghan Markle's brand amid website glitch and refund issues with frustrated shoppers.

    Image credits: rubytubee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle forced refunds after latest website glitch frustrating shoppers.

    Image credits: sumtingright

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply criticizing Meghan Markle’s brand after website glitch causes refund issues for shoppers.

    Image credits: Jay7yn

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if she didn’t do this she’d be lambasted too. This article makes me feel for her (and I really don’t like her). She can’t do anything right.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robertjdesant avatar
    Rob D
    Rob D
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's selling out of $30/jar jam. And she's the idiot. Ok. Still. $30 a jar and sells out. I hate people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Musk has rockets blow up and BP doesn't say a bad word about him, so it's not about failing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
