“What A Fraud!”: Meghan Markle’s “Embarrassing” Fruit-Picking Photo Ignites Wild Accusations
Meghan Markle picking fruit outdoors in a sunlit garden, sparking accusations and claims of an embarrassing photo fraud.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“What A Fraud!”: Meghan Markle’s “Embarrassing” Fruit-Picking Photo Ignites Wild Accusations

Netizens are getting picky about fruit picking. In the latest bit of internet fodder for Meghan Markle haters, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of herself plucking a fruit from a tree.

But eagle-eyed internet watchers noticed something looked off about the particular fruit she was attempting to extract.

Theories are flying about what kind of fruit it was, or if the photo was manipulated, or if something more sinister is at play.

Highlights
  • The Duchess of Sussex has posted a photo of herself picking fruit from a tree in her yard.
  • The fruit looks strange in the picture, as if it might have been photo shopped.
  • Netizens online add it to the list of reasons why they hate Meghan Markle.
    “Pick, snack, repeat”: Meghan’s post about fresh fruit is stirring controversy

    Meghan Markle in a white blouse indoors, reacting to accusations related to an embarrassing fruit-picking photo controversy.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Meghan Markle walking on the beach in a wide-brimmed hat and light outfit amid fruit-picking photo fraud accusations.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Since the relaunch of her IG account in January of this year, Markle has been posting photos and products related to her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

    Whether she’s making homemade pastries or jams, or arranging fresh cut flowers, the videos show Markle in various settings at her sun-soaked Montecito, California, estate.

    Meghan Markle in a white shirt outdoors with trees in the background, linked to fruit-picking photo accusations.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Her latest post shows her casually picking what appears to be apricots or peaches from a tree in her yard.

    She captioned the photo, “Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat,” and included a peach emoji, implying that she and her family would be filling up on fruits all weekend.

    The fruit appears to be glowing and is noticeably different from the others

    Woman picking fruit from a tree in bright sunlight, related to Meghan Markle fruit-picking photo accusations.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    But there was one particular photo included in the carousel that netizens are calling out as a bit sus.

    We see Markle in a white linen shirt, sun hat draped around her neck. From over her left shoulder, we see her hand reaching toward a yellowish-orange colored fruit, appearing to pick it from the branch.

    The fruit she is holding is a different color from the others and appears to be glowing. But why?

    “She’s just holding it in place”: Netizens call foul on the perfectly looking fruit

    Hand holding a small fruit among green leaves, related to Meghan Markle fruit-picking photo controversy.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    There was no shortage of opinions online about the odd-looking fruit. 

    Some people reckoned that that particular fruit caught the sun in a certain way and appeared to glow in the photo.

    Other people pointed out the fact that all the other fruit on the tree appeared to be unripened and green in color, leading them to assume the photo was doctored. 

    “She’s such a fraud, as ever….” one person said.

    Meghan Markle fruit-picking in a sunlit garden wearing a hat and grey dress, highlighting a controversial photo moment.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    Is it just me, or is that fruit not even attached to the tree, and she’s just holding it in place to make it like she’s picking it fresh off the tree?” another questioned.

    Still others took the opportunity to bash the Duchess in the only way they know how: by criticising her very existence.

    “The only thing real about this photo is proof of just how far she’s fallen,” one person said.

    Another person’s random vitriol concluded that Meghan is “the type to buy a water bottle and throw it in the ocean to set it free.”

    Meghan’s “power of yet” comment during a podcast fired up the internet  

    Dog sniffing fresh vegetables in a basket, highlighting Meghan Markle fruit-picking photo controversy and accusations online.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

     It’s not the first and it won’t be the last time Markle’s personal social media posts stir up debate. In seemingly every post she makes, groups of haters are at the ready to chime in about her apparent failure as a human.

    During a recent podcast appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show,the Duchess talked about the “power of yet” as it relates to her learning how to be patient.

    She was pilloried for her seemingly obnoxious optimism.

    And then there was the time she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dared to take their children to Disneyland in California for their daughter Lilibeth’s birthday.

    Meghan’s twerking video was one of the most commented on in recent months

    Close-up of a refreshing citrus drink and honey jar on a tray with a blurred woman in the background in a garden setting.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    However, one of the most talked-about posts is about Meghan dancing while pregnant in her hospital room.

    In the video, the Duchess appears to hold her pregnant belly while doing a little twerk dance. Husband Harry is seen coming in and out of the shot, also doing random dance moves.

    Meghan Markle standing near bushes watching a duck and ducklings crossing a sunlit paved path outdoors.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Netizens were quick to point out the look of Meghan’s belly, saying it appeared to be a pile of clothes or a bundled-up pillow, rather than her own body.

    Rumors began to fly about whether the pair used a surrogate for the pregnancy or if Meghan actually carried the baby herself.

    Meghan’s every move adds fuel to the online rumor mill running rampant for years now

    Meghan Markle wearing protective beekeeping gear outdoors, linked to embarrassing fruit-picking photo accusations.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Meghan’s launch of her new brand, As Ever, and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, have also received lots of backlash from netizens who say the Duchess is fake.

    Even her neighbors in Montecinco say she’s guarded and hard to read. 

    Although understandable with all the negative comments she receives online, people think the Duchess should be more open to saying hello, more warm when greeting random people in public, and more accessible, in general.

    Woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat carrying children and a basket while fruit-picking in an orchard during daylight.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    And when it comes to motherhood, Meghan’s every move is monitored by people who witness it in person, and even by those with secondhand knowledge.

    Details have emerged about how she does or does not take care of her kids. 

    Meghan Markle on a swing in a garden setting, surrounded by greenery, linked to fruit-picking photo controversy.

    Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

    Earlier this year, “journalist” Dan Wootton from New Zealand explained an incident that happened about six years ago

    He said flight attendants on a flight that took Meghan, Harry, and their newborn son to South Africa for an event were appalled at the way Meghan ignored her child and forced the nanny to do all the hard work.

    Netizens comment on what exactly is going on with the fruit that appears to glow in an otherworldly hue

    Comment text on a white background reading Yep, apricots aren't ripe yet Silly woman referencing Meghan Markle fruit-picking photo accusations

    Comment by user Karate_Lauren expressing confusion about constant lying and questioning the point of a post that doesn't enhance Meghan Markle's fruit-picking photo image.

    Meghan Markle fruit-picking photo causing wild accusations and controversy over authenticity and embarrassment.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rather reminds me of The No Doubt video, where Gwen Stefani is picking an orange and the rest of the band are p!ssed off with her, for grabbing all the attention......Oh, the irony.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    missir2u avatar
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So she can’t pick the ripe ones? It’s not like everything ripens at the same ffng time! People have to much time on their hands

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find it amazing the amount of attention Americans spend on the royal family. When over there at checkouts and that, its magazine after magazine about the royals. We really don't give a toss in the UK. The amount of hate towards Megan smacks of jealousy, willing to bet 99% of comments are from ladies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
