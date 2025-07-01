“What A Fraud!”: Meghan Markle’s “Embarrassing” Fruit-Picking Photo Ignites Wild Accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens are getting picky about fruit picking. In the latest bit of internet fodder for Meghan Markle haters, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of herself plucking a fruit from a tree.

But eagle-eyed internet watchers noticed something looked off about the particular fruit she was attempting to extract.

Theories are flying about what kind of fruit it was, or if the photo was manipulated, or if something more sinister is at play.

“Pick, snack, repeat”: Meghan’s post about fresh fruit is stirring controversy

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Since the relaunch of her IG account in January of this year, Markle has been posting photos and products related to her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Whether she’s making homemade pastries or jams, or arranging fresh cut flowers, the videos show Markle in various settings at her sun-soaked Montecito, California, estate.

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Her latest post shows her casually picking what appears to be apricots or peaches from a tree in her yard.

She captioned the photo, “Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat,” and included a peach emoji, implying that she and her family would be filling up on fruits all weekend.

The fruit appears to be glowing and is noticeably different from the others

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

But there was one particular photo included in the carousel that netizens are calling out as a bit sus.

We see Markle in a white linen shirt, sun hat draped around her neck. From over her left shoulder, we see her hand reaching toward a yellowish-orange colored fruit, appearing to pick it from the branch.

The fruit she is holding is a different color from the others and appears to be glowing. But why?

“She’s just holding it in place”: Netizens call foul on the perfectly looking fruit

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

There was no shortage of opinions online about the odd-looking fruit.

Some people reckoned that that particular fruit caught the sun in a certain way and appeared to glow in the photo.

Other people pointed out the fact that all the other fruit on the tree appeared to be unripened and green in color, leading them to assume the photo was doctored.

“She’s such a fraud, as ever….” one person said.

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

“Is it just me, or is that fruit not even attached to the tree, and she’s just holding it in place to make it like she’s picking it fresh off the tree?” another questioned.

Still others took the opportunity to bash the Duchess in the only way they know how: by criticising her very existence.

“The only thing real about this photo is proof of just how far she’s fallen,” one person said.

Another person’s random vitriol concluded that Meghan is “the type to buy a water bottle and throw it in the ocean to set it free.”

Meghan’s “power of yet” comment during a podcast fired up the internet

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

It’s not the first and it won’t be the last time Markle’s personal social media posts stir up debate. In seemingly every post she makes, groups of haters are at the ready to chime in about her apparent failure as a human.

During a recent podcast appearance on the Jamie Kern Lima Show,the Duchess talked about the “power of yet” as it relates to her learning how to be patient.

She was pilloried for her seemingly obnoxious optimism.

And then there was the time she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, dared to take their children to Disneyland in California for their daughter Lilibeth’s birthday.

Meghan’s twerking video was one of the most commented on in recent months

Share icon

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

However, one of the most talked-about posts is about Meghan dancing while pregnant in her hospital room.

In the video, the Duchess appears to hold her pregnant belly while doing a little twerk dance. Husband Harry is seen coming in and out of the shot, also doing random dance moves.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Netizens were quick to point out the look of Meghan’s belly, saying it appeared to be a pile of clothes or a bundled-up pillow, rather than her own body.

Rumors began to fly about whether the pair used a surrogate for the pregnancy or if Meghan actually carried the baby herself.

Meghan’s every move adds fuel to the online rumor mill running rampant for years now

Image credits: Netflix

Meghan’s launch of her new brand, As Ever, and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, have also received lots of backlash from netizens who say the Duchess is fake.

Even her neighbors in Montecinco say she’s guarded and hard to read.

Although understandable with all the negative comments she receives online, people think the Duchess should be more open to saying hello, more warm when greeting random people in public, and more accessible, in general.

Share icon

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

And when it comes to motherhood, Meghan’s every move is monitored by people who witness it in person, and even by those with secondhand knowledge.

Details have emerged about how she does or does not take care of her kids.

Share icon

Image credits: aseverofficial / Instagram

Earlier this year, “journalist” Dan Wootton from New Zealand explained an incident that happened about six years ago.

He said flight attendants on a flight that took Meghan, Harry, and their newborn son to South Africa for an event were appalled at the way Meghan ignored her child and forced the nanny to do all the hard work.

Netizens comment on what exactly is going on with the fruit that appears to glow in an otherworldly hue

Share icon

Share icon

