Meghan Markle’s Disneyland Family Post Fuels More Backlash After “Cringe” Pregnancy Dance

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s the princess that everyone loves to hate. And now Meghan Markle is stirring the internet after posting photos of herself in the most iconic of fairytale lands- Disney, in Burbank, California.

In a short video montage we see the 43 year old Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, the Duke, aged 40, and their two children, Prince Archie, who is 6, and Lilibet, 4, in various moments at the theme park. The family were there to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday.

Highlights Meghan Markle posts a series of photos and videos of her and her family at Disneyland

The family are celebrating the youngest child Lilibet’s fourth birthday at the park

Netizens pounce on her seeming hypocrisy over privacy

The video includes the family on various rides, and Lilibet’s encounter with Elsa from the movie Frozen. “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!,” Meghan captioned the video post, which was edited to the song “It’s a Good Day”, by Peggy Lee.

RELATED:

“The privacy tour goes to Disneyland” Meghan’s notorious privacy becomes a theme

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens questioned the authenticity of the post because Meghan has been notorious for wanting privacy, especially when it comes to her children.

She and Harry have not allowed any public pictures of their children. In the photos at Disney, her children are visible from behind, or have their faces covered.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

Most negative comments were regarding that topic.

“Good they are happy but give it a rest. I thought they wanted “privacy”,” one person said.

“Was the park closed to the public to accommodate the privacy they strive to have?” another asked,

“The privacy tour goes to Disneyland”

“Sad they haven’t any privacy. Too busy promoting and posting I guess.”

“ selling another picture to the paparazzi, starved for relevancy.”

“Still trying to stay relevant”

Others pointed out the seeming hypocrisy of Harry’s need for security while in the U.K., but not while touring a theme park with his family in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s funny how Harry feels they need security in England but he doesn’t need security her in the US.”

“His mom would be proud” Some netizens lauded the trip to Disney

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

But not all the comments were negative. Some people pointed out the fact that Princess Diana brought a young Harry and his brother William to the very same park when they were children.

“Harry and William were taken there by Princess Diana. Happy you had a great day with your kids,” one person remembered.

Another person said: “They are adorable! I’m glad Harry is experiencing this with his family. His Mom would be proud!

“As they should. They deserve all the happiness. Their children will grow up knowing what true happiness is,” yet another said.

“What she won’t do for attention”: Netizens find any reason to hate

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Amy Humphries / Unsplash

The couple seemingly have an endless supply of haters with netizens more than willing to pile on when Meghan drops a social media post about any number of random topics.

When she recently shared an Instagram post of herself bonding with her daughter, comments were swift and stinging.

“All about Meghan as usual. I thought Lilly was Harry and Meghan’s child, not just Meghan. What she won’t do for attention,” one wrote.

Another said: “Wishes herself Happy Mother’s Day same as the wedding anniversary, now kids birthdays. Can’t make anything special for anyone else. Woman needs help, she has serious issues.”

“All you want to do is protect them” Meghan has talked about privacy for her family

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan’s foray into the very public world of Netflix star has also prompted netizens to criticize her seeming hypocrisy.

Meghan has discussed her and Harry’s wishes for privacy during other interviews. Last year on CBS’s Sunday Morning the pair explained why they were so protective of their kids in online spaces:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our kids are young; they’re three and five. They’re amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: meghan

“Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story,” Meghan said in an interview with with People Magazine earlier this year while promoting her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also made a point of including her husband and son.

“Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that — but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom,” she said. “This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too.”

Netizens troll Meghan Markle about her desire for privacy after posting photos of her family at Disney

Share icon

Image credits: Ashsomewhere1

Share icon

Image credits: Jg_Dakota

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DjcbooDJ

Share icon

Image credits: InsightfulWatch

Share icon

Image credits: yecartbackwards

Share icon

Image credits: AnneMay71755911

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: PinkStarShimmer

Share icon

Image credits: BryantMarcia

Share icon

Image credits: CountessMarkie

Share icon

Image credits: Canterbury51448

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mrmajika1

Share icon

Image credits: barbra_philly

Share icon

Image credits: ElsHouten

Share icon

Image credits: CMills28844

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Stormi4Life

Share icon

Image credits: ToughTilly