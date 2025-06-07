Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meghan Markle’s Disneyland Family Post Fuels More Backlash After “Cringe” Pregnancy Dance
Crowd of families visiting Disneyland in front of the iconic castle, related to Meghan Markleu2019s Disneyland family post backlash.
News

Meghan Markle’s Disneyland Family Post Fuels More Backlash After “Cringe” Pregnancy Dance

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s the princess that everyone loves to hate. And now Meghan Markle is stirring the internet after posting photos of herself in the most iconic of fairytale lands- Disney, in Burbank, California.

In a short video montage we see the 43 year old Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, the Duke, aged 40, and their two children, Prince Archie, who is 6, and Lilibet, 4, in various moments at the theme park. The family were there to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle posts a series of photos and videos of her and her family at Disneyland
  • The family are celebrating the youngest child Lilibet’s fourth birthday at the park
  • Netizens pounce on her seeming hypocrisy over privacy

The video includes the family on various rides, and Lilibet’s encounter with Elsa from the movie Frozen.  “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!,” Meghan captioned the video post, which was edited to the song “It’s a Good Day”, by Peggy Lee.

RELATED:

    “The privacy tour goes to Disneyland” Meghan’s notorious privacy becomes a theme

    Meghan Markle and family at Disneyland with children, smiling and enjoying a sunny day outdoors on a decorated balcony.

    Image credits: meghan

    Family enjoying a Disneyland ride as Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post sparks backlash after pregnancy dance controversy.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens questioned the authenticity of the post because Meghan has been notorious for wanting privacy, especially when it comes to her children. 

    She and Harry have not allowed any public pictures of their children. In the photos at Disney, her children are visible from behind, or have their faces covered. 

    Family at Disneyland interacting with a character, sparking Meghan Markle Disneyland family post backlash online.

    Image credits: meghan

    Most negative comments were regarding that topic. 

    “Good they are happy but give it a rest. I thought they wanted “privacy”,” one person said.

    “Was the park closed to the public to accommodate the privacy they strive to have?” another asked,

    “The privacy tour goes to Disneyland”

    “Sad they haven’t any privacy. Too busy promoting and posting I guess.”

    “ selling another picture to the paparazzi, starved for relevancy.”

    “Still trying to stay relevant”

    Others pointed out the seeming hypocrisy of Harry’s need for security while in the U.K., but not while touring a theme park with his family in the U.S.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s funny how Harry feels they need security in England but he doesn’t need security her in the US.”

    “His mom would be proud” Some netizens lauded the trip to Disney 

    Family at Disneyland watching stormtroopers, highlighting Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post backlash and pregnancy dance reaction.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But not all the comments were negative. Some people pointed out the fact that Princess Diana brought a young Harry and his brother William to the very same park when they were children.

    “Harry and William were taken there by Princess Diana. Happy you had a great day with your kids,” one person remembered.

    Another person said: “They are adorable! I’m glad Harry is experiencing this with his family. His Mom would be proud!

    As they should. They deserve all the happiness. Their children will grow up knowing what true happiness is,” yet another said.

    “What she won’t do for attention”: Netizens find any reason to hate

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disneyland castle with families visiting on a sunny day reflecting Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post backlash.

    Image credits: Amy Humphries / Unsplash

    The couple seemingly have an endless supply of haters with netizens more than willing to pile on when Meghan drops a social media post about any number of random topics.

    When she recently shared an Instagram post of herself bonding with her daughter, comments were swift and stinging.

    “All about Meghan as usual. I thought Lilly was Harry and Meghan’s child, not just Meghan. What she won’t do for attention,” one wrote.

    Another said: “Wishes herself Happy Mother’s Day same as the wedding anniversary, now kids birthdays. Can’t make anything special for anyone else. Woman needs help, she has serious issues.”

    “All you want to do is protect them” Meghan has talked about privacy for her family

    Meghan Markle embracing a child outdoors, a tender family moment amid Disneyland backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: meghan

    ADVERTISEMENT

     Meghan’s foray into the very public world of Netflix star has also prompted netizens to criticize her seeming hypocrisy.

    Meghan has discussed her and Harry’s wishes for privacy during other interviews. Last year on CBS’s Sunday Morning the pair explained why they were so protective of their kids in online spaces:

    ADVERTISEMENT

     “Our kids are young; they’re three and five. They’re amazing.  But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,” she said.

    Meghan Markle and her husband smiling and embracing, a Disneyland family moment sparking backlash after pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: meghan

    “Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story,” Meghan said in an interview with with People Magazine earlier this year while promoting her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also made a point of including her husband and son. 

    “Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that — but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom,” she said. “This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too.” 

    Netizens troll Meghan Markle about her desire for privacy after posting photos of her family at Disney

    Twitter comment reacting to Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post mentioning a cringe pregnancy dance backlash.

    Image credits: Ashsomewhere1

    Twitter reply from Jeanie Graves commenting on Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post and backlash over a pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: Jg_Dakota

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Harobed, replying to extratv, discussing family and children with 27 likes and a sarcastic tone.

    Image credits: DjcbooDJ

    Tweet from Royal Thoughts criticizing Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post amid backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: InsightfulWatch

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post and referencing backlash over a pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: yecartbackwards

    Social media comment expressing backlash towards Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post and pregnancy dance reaction.

    Image credits: AnneMay71755911

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post, reacting to the rented park and pregnancy dance backlash.

    Image credits: PinkStarShimmer

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post amid backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: BryantMarcia

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post amid backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: CountessMarkie

    Twitter comment questioning Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post about a crew photographing their daughter's birthday.

    Image credits: Canterbury51448

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post and public reaction to her pregnancy dance, questioning photo choices.

    Image credits: mrmajika1

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post and backlash over pregnancy dance at Disney.

    Image credits: barbra_philly

    Twitter reply from Elizabeth of Orange commenting on children having fun, related to Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post backlash.

    Image credits: ElsHouten

    Twitter reply expressing happiness for Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post amid backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: CMills28844

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post receives backlash after pregnancy dance sparks cringe reaction online

    Image credits: Stormi4Life

    Screenshot of a social media reply praising Meghan Markle’s Disneyland family post amid backlash over pregnancy dance.

    Image credits: ToughTilly

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bellebeasleymiles avatar
    Belle Miles
    Belle Miles
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, now Bored Panda has Meghan Derangement Syndrome. Great. Yet your not above using her for your clicks. The people in front and behind them are all with them for security. Some of them stay back from them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bellebeasleymiles avatar
    Belle Miles
    Belle Miles
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, now Bored Panda has Meghan Derangement Syndrome. Great. Yet your not above using her for your clicks. The people in front and behind them are all with them for security. Some of them stay back from them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda