“Very Controlled Image”: Meghan Markle’s Montecito Neighbor Makes Bombshell Claims
It seems as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t in the business of earning any favors in their neighborhood.
Bombshell claims against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have surfaced, saying they haven’t made much of an effort to “fit in” with their community since they moved to California in 2020 after their royal exit.
But in regards to the latter, he seems much more “approachable” than his wife, according to Richard Mineards, a veteran local journalist.
Claims have been made against Meghan Markle by a Montecito neighbor
Image credits: Charles McQuillan / Getty
He recalled a particular moment where the Suits alumna reportedly turned a local elderly historian away while he tried to offer her a copy of his documentary around the area.
“The old man never got past the gate,” he told Daily Mail and added that Markle didn’t seem to “play the community game.”
In comparison to Oprah Winfrey, who is also a Montecito resident, the Duchess’s distant nature is a stark departure, as the former is always seen participating in charity events.
The 43-year-old, on the other hand, is “practically invisible” since purchasing their sprawling property, currently valued at nearly $30 million.
Image credits: Jim Bartsh/Ryan Malmsten – Santa Barbara Brokers
Image credits: meghan
“She’s there, of course, but she shows herself very little,” said the Mineards. “Her relationship with Montecito is… distant, shall we say,” they said, admitting that Markle has certainly “cultivate[d] a very controlled image” of herself.
But in terms of her awareness, “she pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture.”
As reported by Vanity Fair, Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow, who also lives in the area, offered a small glimpse into her Sussex neighbors.
It was reported that Markle hasn’t made an effort to connect with her neighbors
Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty
“I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” she told the magazine. “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all.”
She then went on to describe that she was always “raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” and believes the chance of forming a friendship with Markle isn’t completely off the table.
Image credits: sussexroyal
Image credits: gwynethpaltrow
For Prince Harry, however? It’s a complete 180. The Montecito community seems to have welcomed him with a warm embrace, as he’s shown that same care and attentiveness to everyone else.
“Harry is always charming, approachable, with that very recognizable Windsor accent,” said the reporter. “He smiles, shakes hands, willingly exchanges a few words.” The locals have additionally caught a glimpse of the Spare author “at the beach, in an organic coffee shop or cycling in the hills.”
He said that “Harry has kept his good-natured side” while looking a lot “more at ease here, even with his personal struggles.”
But the community seems to think of Prince Harry as a lot more approachable
As of late, the Duke hasn’t been gaining much sympathy from the public after his interview earlier this year with BBC News, where many claim he took it as an opportunity to air out his dirty laundry.
As Bored Panda previously reported, the prince opened up about his tensions with his loved ones after losing a legal challenge over his UK taxpayer-funded security, and focused on his relationship with his father King Charles, who had been diagnosed with cancer.
Image credits: Jim Bartsh/Ryan Malmsten – Santa Barbara Brokers
“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” he said in the interview. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”
He continued, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”
This may have been the Duke’s attempt at throwing out a desperate lifeline. But Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary for the late Queen, sees it as an entirely different story.
Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty
“Prince Harry is saying, ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” she told Sky News.
“What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”
Some think Markle’s neighbors shouldn’t have gotten in the middle of it
Since this article mentions Gwynith Paltrow I'll tell a story about her. My husband was walking down the street in Kensington, England (very nice area) with a co-worker when a tall, pretty, blond woman walked past. The co-worker said, "Hey, I think that was Gwynith Paltrow!" They both looked back and my husband said, "Nah, I don't think that was." Gwynith then whirled around, flashed a smile, and said, "Yes I am!", turned back around and kept walking. The guys were stunned and amused. So cute!
Cute! Once in NYC I saw a very attractive tall woman walking towards me and my girlfriend (at the time) so I did that thing where I looked to the side as if I was interested so that when the beautiful woman passed I could sneak a peak. It was Elle MacPherson and she smiled at me - obviously spotting my lame move as she likely gets that a millions times a day. My girlfriend was laughing.Load More Replies...
