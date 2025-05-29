ADVERTISEMENT

It seems as if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t in the business of earning any favors in their neighborhood.

Bombshell claims against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have surfaced, saying they haven’t made much of an effort to “fit in” with their community since they moved to California in 2020 after their royal exit.

But in regards to the latter, he seems much more “approachable” than his wife, according to Richard Mineards, a veteran local journalist.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Claims have been made against Meghan Markle by a Montecito neighbor

    Meghan Markle smiling outdoors wearing a beige coat and white top with blurred background in a very controlled image setting

    Image credits: Charles McQuillan / Getty

    He recalled a particular moment where the Suits alumna reportedly turned a local elderly historian away while he tried to offer her a copy of his documentary around the area.

    “The old man never got past the gate,” he told Daily Mail and added that Markle didn’t seem to “play the community game.”

    In comparison to Oprah Winfrey, who is also a Montecito resident, the Duchess’s distant nature is a stark departure, as the former is always seen participating in charity events.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 43-year-old, on the other hand, is “practically invisible” since purchasing their sprawling property, currently valued at nearly $30 million.

    Luxurious Montecito mansion surrounded by lush greenery, linked to Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor bombshell claims.

    Image credits: Jim Bartsh/Ryan Malmsten – Santa Barbara Brokers

    Woman seated at table outdoors with dog standing beside chair in a sunny Montecito garden scene.

    Image credits: meghan

    “She’s there, of course, but she shows herself very little,” said the Mineards. “Her relationship with Montecito is… distant, shall we say,” they said, admitting that Markle has certainly “cultivate[d] a very controlled image” of herself.

    But in terms of her awareness, “she pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture.”

    As reported by Vanity Fair, Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow, who also lives in the area, offered a small glimpse into her Sussex neighbors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was reported that Markle hasn’t made an effort to connect with her neighbors

    Meghan Markle wearing sunglasses and a hat smiling with Prince Harry outdoors in a candid moment near Montecito.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” she told the magazine. “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all.”

    She then went on to describe that she was always “raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” and believes the chance of forming a friendship with Markle isn’t completely off the table.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling and holding hands outdoors, highlighting Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor claims.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    Woman standing in a bright hallway with plants, illustrating Meghan Markle Montecito neighbor bombshell claims context.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For Prince Harry, however? It’s a complete 180. The Montecito community seems to have welcomed him with a warm embrace, as he’s shown that same care and attentiveness to everyone else.

    “Harry is always charming, approachable, with that very recognizable Windsor accent,” said the reporter. “He smiles, shakes hands, willingly exchanges a few words.” The locals have additionally caught a glimpse of the Spare author “at the beach, in an organic coffee shop or cycling in the hills.”

    He said that “Harry has kept his good-natured side” while looking a lot “more at ease here, even with his personal struggles.”

    But the community seems to think of Prince Harry as a lot more approachable

    As of late, the Duke hasn’t been gaining much sympathy from the public after his interview earlier this year with BBC News, where many claim he took it as an opportunity to air out his dirty laundry.

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the prince opened up about his tensions with his loved ones after losing a legal challenge over his UK taxpayer-funded security, and focused on his relationship with his father King Charles, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luxury Montecito home with Mediterranean design, lush greenery, and a vibrant sunset sky in a controlled image setting.

    Image credits: Jim Bartsh/Ryan Malmsten – Santa Barbara Brokers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” he said in the interview. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

    He continued, “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

    This may have been the Duke’s attempt at throwing out a desperate lifeline. But Ailsa Anderson, a former press secretary for the late Queen, sees it as an entirely different story.

    Meghan Markle seated holding a microphone during a panel discussion with a blue and black background.

    Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

    “Prince Harry is saying, ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” she told Sky News.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

    Some think Markle’s neighbors shouldn’t have gotten in the middle of it

    Comment from Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor expressing opinion about privacy and neighbors' business in a social media post.

    Comment from Nina Stecko asking what it takes to be an asset to a community, related to Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from MJean Taylor expressing strong opinion about Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor and community impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Valerie Ann Grimes sharing critical opinion about Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor.

    Rob Robinette sharing a statement about narcissists rarely getting involved with their communities in a social media comment.

    Comment from Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor expressing loss of friendly neighbors in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor claims, expressing doubt about her star status and acting level.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Tiffany Walton Padolsky discussing rest and judgment in a conversation.

    Christina Fisher, Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor, shares candid thoughts on neighborhood privacy and community etiquette.

    Comment from Colin Joyce about Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor, expressing negative opinion humorously.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message screenshot with user Iris Delemere stating they are not important, related to Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbor expressing concerns about guarded and unfriendly behavior.

    Comment expressing critical views on Meghan Markle shared by Montecito neighbor in an online discussion.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!