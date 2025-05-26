Meghan Markle Stuns Fans With Beekeeping Clip That Actually Shows 3-Year-Old Lilibet’s Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle had an adorable little helper for her beekeeping hobby: her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In a video posted by the Duchess of Sussex on Sunday night (May 25), the mother-and-daughter duo can be seen approaching an apiary while holding hands.

Meghan and Lilibet were dressed in matching beekeeping suits, and the toddler wore yellow rain boots.

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing Meghan of using her children to promote her business.

Meghan and Harry have faced criticism for sharing photos despite their stated goal of protecting their children's privacy.

At one point in the video, set to the song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies, the young princess turned her face toward her mother, offering a rare glimpse of her face to the camera.

Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing the mother of two of strategically sharing photos and videos of her and Prince Harry’s children to boost her public image and promote her brand.

“When Meghan gets bad press, she always issues photos of her with her kids. She is a piece of work,” wrote one critic.

Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

Others argued that these posts contradict Harry and Meghan’s goal of protecting their children’s privacy.

“If you’re that worried about your kids’ safety, don’t photograph them. Period,” another user wrote.

“What a nut. Literally, we are seeing everything these kids do now,” remarked someone else.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a clip that showed her and her daughter approaching an apiary

Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

Another user chimed in, writing, “Sorry, but it’s hard to understand how she always seems to be posting every move she makes, evidently with her own private film crew, but Harry is afraid for his family’s security?”

Then, there were the conspiracy theorists who claimed the woman and child in the video were not actually Meghan and Lilibet. “Could be anyone !!!! She’s trying too hard to look normal,” one person said.

A separate critic shared: “She knows absolutely nothing about beekeeping…she has an actual beekeeper looking after the hives.”

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Meanwhile, fans of the former Suits actress expressed support for the star, congratulating her on the bonding experience in nature with her daughter.

“Love how she introduces her children to new experiences. Meghan radiates light. She exudes calm and radiance. And she supports women’s causes. All of these are positives,” one fan said. “Keep up the good work!”

“So adorable. I feel like such a proud auntie to see Princess Lillibet growing up so fast and learning beekeeping,” penned someone else. “This family is so blessed.”

The post divided opinions among royal fans, with one writing, “If you’re that worried about your kids’ safety, don’t photograph them. Period”

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

meghan and lili, the beekeepers meghan’s instagram story pic.twitter.com/bBOz1ds7RC — magali 🐼 (@MagaliDMathias) May 25, 2025



Beekeeping is a shared passion among the British royals. Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, keeps bees at her family’s Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.

In 2023, her office shared a photo of the Princess of Wales wearing a beekeeping suit and handling bees in honor of World Bee Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also share this outdoor hobby, according to Hello Magazine. The king’s private residence, Highgrove House, is home to 30 beehives used to produce Royal Garden Honey, which can be purchased from the Highgrove Gardens website.

Meghan sells limited-edition honey through her lifestyle and cooking brand, As Ever

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Meghan has turned her love of beekeeping into a business, selling a limited-edition Wildflower Honey with honeycomb through her lifestyle and cooking brand, As Ever.

Her post comes after the Love, Meghan star shared various pictures of her children in an Instagram post celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to Southern California in 2020, also share a six-year-old son, Prince Archie.

The retired actress previously shared a photo board featuring several images of her and Prince Harry’s two children

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

One photo from Meghan’s board shows Archie giving his little sister a kiss on her forehead during Christmas 2022.

“Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” the 43-year-old captioned the post.

“Thanks to all of you (whether by our side or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

On Mother’s Day, Meghan posted a photo of her children climbing on her, writing, “I, too, love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.”

In April, she posted photos of both Archie and Lilibet gardening when her lifestyle brand launched.



After losing an appeal to regain taxpayer-funded security in the UK, Harry told the BBC this month that he couldn’t “see a world” in which he would bring his children back to England.

“It’s hard to understand how she always seems to be posting every move she makes (…) but Harry is afraid for his family’s security?” another user wrote

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

He also addressed the issue on the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, where he discussed why he doesn’t travel to the UK with his family.

“All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read [in the tabloids],” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The couple stepped down as working royals and moved to Montecito, California, in 2020

Image credits: meghan / Instagram

A family insider told Page Six that Meghan and Harry have gone “to great lengths to protect” Archie and Lilibet and rarely take them out in public.

The source said they found it “a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now when they are more recognizable.”

One user claimed Meghan was using her children to “become relevant”

