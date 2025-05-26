Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meghan Markle Stuns Fans With Beekeeping Clip That Actually Shows 3-Year-Old Lilibet’s Face
Meghan Markle and 3-year-old Lilibet in beekeeping suits outdoors, engaging with beekeeping equipment in natural setting
Celebrities, News

Meghan Markle Stuns Fans With Beekeeping Clip That Actually Shows 3-Year-Old Lilibet’s Face

Meghan Markle had an adorable little helper for her beekeeping hobby: her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In a video posted by the Duchess of Sussex on Sunday night (May 25), the mother-and-daughter duo can be seen approaching an apiary while holding hands.

Meghan and Lilibet were dressed in matching beekeeping suits, and the toddler wore yellow rain boots.

Highlights
  • Meghan Markle shared a rare video of her daughter Lilibet in matching beekeeping suits, revealing her 3-year-old's face.
  • The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing Meghan of using her children to promote her business.
  • Meghan and Harry have faced criticism for sharing photos despite their stated goal of protecting their children's privacy.

At one point in the video, set to the song Sugar, Sugar by The Archies, the young princess turned her face toward her mother, offering a rare glimpse of her face to the camera.

RELATED:

    Meghan Markle shared her passion for beekeeping with her daughter, Lilibet
    Meghan Markle in a beekeeping suit smiling outdoors, stunning fans with a rare glimpse of 3-year-old Lilibet's face.

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    The clip sparked mixed reactions, with some accusing the mother of two of strategically sharing photos and videos of her and Prince Harry’s children to boost her public image and promote her brand.

    “When Meghan gets bad press, she always issues photos of her with her kids. She is a piece of work,” wrote one critic.

    Meghan Markle in a white blouse sharing a beekeeping clip featuring 3-year-old Lilibet's face in a bright kitchen setting

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Others argued that these posts contradict Harry and Meghan’s goal of protecting their children’s privacy.

    “If you’re that worried about your kids’ safety, don’t photograph them. Period,” another user wrote.

    “What a nut. Literally, we are seeing everything these kids do now,” remarked someone else.

    The Duchess of Sussex posted a clip that showed her and her daughter approaching an apiary

    Meghan Markle smiling while beekeeping outdoors, showing honeycomb close-up in a natural green setting.

    Image credits: With Love, Meghan / Netflix

    Another user chimed in, writing, “Sorry, but it’s hard to understand how she always seems to be posting every move she makes, evidently with her own private film crew, but Harry is afraid for his family’s security?”

    Then, there were the conspiracy theorists who claimed the woman and child in the video were not actually Meghan and Lilibet. “Could be anyone !!!! She’s trying too hard to look normal,” one person said.

    A separate critic shared: “She knows absolutely nothing about beekeeping…she has an actual beekeeper looking after the hives.”

    Meghan Markle and 3-year-old Lilibet in beekeeping suits walking outdoors in a stunning family moment.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Meanwhile, fans of the former Suits actress expressed support for the star, congratulating her on the bonding experience in nature with her daughter.

    “Love how she introduces her children to new experiences. Meghan radiates light. She exudes calm and radiance. And she supports women’s causes. All of these are positives,” one fan said. “Keep up the good work!”

    “So adorable. I feel like such a proud auntie to see Princess Lillibet growing up so fast and learning beekeeping,” penned someone else. “This family is so blessed.”

    The post divided opinions among royal fans, with one writing, “If you’re that worried about your kids’ safety, don’t photograph them. Period”

    Meghan Markle and 3-year-old Lilibet dressed in beekeeping suits tending to a beehive outdoors in a garden.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram


    Beekeeping is a shared passion among the British royals. Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, keeps bees at her family’s Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.

    In 2023, her office shared a photo of the Princess of Wales wearing a beekeeping suit and handling bees in honor of World Bee Day.

    King Charles and Queen Camilla also share this outdoor hobby, according to Hello Magazine. The king’s private residence, Highgrove House, is home to 30 beehives used to produce Royal Garden Honey, which can be purchased from the Highgrove Gardens website.

    Meghan sells limited-edition honey through her lifestyle and cooking brand, As Ever

    Meghan Markle tending roses outdoors with 3-year-old Lilibet, featuring a close moment in a garden with pink flowers.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Man wearing sunglasses and cap hugging a toddler on a boat with ocean view, related to Meghan Markle beekeeping clip.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Meghan has turned her love of beekeeping into a business, selling a limited-edition Wildflower Honey with honeycomb through her lifestyle and cooking brand, As Ever.

    Her post comes after the Love, Meghan star shared various pictures of her children in an Instagram post celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

    The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to Southern California in 2020, also share a six-year-old son, Prince Archie.

    The retired actress previously shared a photo board featuring several images of her and Prince Harry’s two children

    Photos of Meghan Markle and family displayed on a board, including an image showing 3-year-old Lilibet's face.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    One photo from Meghan’s board shows Archie giving his little sister a kiss on her forehead during Christmas 2022.

    “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories,” the 43-year-old captioned the post.

    “Thanks to all of you (whether by our side or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

    Meghan Markle holding children outdoors in a garden setting, highlighting a beekeeping moment with 3-year-old Lilibet.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    On Mother’s Day, Meghan posted a photo of her children climbing on her, writing, “I, too, love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the french fries in all the world.” 

    In April, she posted photos of both Archie and Lilibet gardening when her lifestyle brand launched.

    After losing an appeal to regain taxpayer-funded security in the UK, Harry told the BBC this month that he couldn’t “see a world” in which he would bring his children back to England.

    “It’s hard to understand how she always seems to be posting every move she makes (…) but Harry is afraid for his family’s security?” another user wrote

    Man walking barefoot in garden carrying a child on shoulders and holding hands with another child in backyard scene.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    Meghan Markle embracing two children outdoors on a balcony with greenery, highlighting 3-year-old Lilibet’s face in a beekeeping clip

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    He also addressed the issue on the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, where he discussed why he doesn’t travel to the UK with his family. 

    “All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read [in the tabloids],” he said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are genuine concerns for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

    The couple stepped down as working royals and moved to Montecito, California, in 2020

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sharing a kiss during a meal, with greenery and lights in the background.

    Image credits: meghan / Instagram

    A family insider told Page Six that Meghan and Harry have gone “to great lengths to protect” Archie and Lilibet and rarely take them out in public.

    The source said they found it “a bit odd that photos are starting to come out now when they are more recognizable.”

    One user claimed Meghan was using her children to “become relevant”

    Facebook comment by Debbie Mojito criticizing Meghan Markle for using her children to stay relevant, mentioning social media safety concerns.

    Comment from Pat Room sharing concern about showing kids bees during Meghan Markle’s beekeeping clip featuring 3-year-old Lilibet.

    Comment by Marion Sprowson, labeled Top Fan, saying that could be the man in the moon, with 30 reactions shown.

    Comment by Joanne Webb discussing a great shot showing Meghan Markle and 3-year-old Lilibet’s face in beekeeping clip.

    Facebook comment by Mimi Zordan, expressing frustration about seeing the backs of children in videos.

    Comment on social media post about Meghan Markle's beekeeping clip showing 3-year-old Lilibet's face.

    Comment on Facebook post discussing Meghan Markle's beekeeping clip, mentioning concern about photos showing a child's face.

    Comment from fan Bonnie Green asking if Megan is a beekeeper, referencing Meghan Markle beekeeping clip.

    Comment from Anne Fisher expressing doubt about someone getting honey without help in a beekeeping discussion.

    Comment by Joan Chidlow expressing doubt about seeing a full face view of 3-year-old Lilibet in Meghan Markle's beekeeping clip.

    Comment from Satku Murugiah saying could be any adult walking with a kid or a small person discussing Meghan Markle beekeeping with 3-year-old Lilibet.

    Comment from Julie Cain expressing disinterest in seeing kids' faces and mentioning Harry and his wife online.

    Comment praising the bond between Meghan Markle and 3-year-old Lilibet, highlighting their fun beekeeping moments.

    Facebook comment praising educational beekeeping clip with a child learning about bees and honey production.

    Comment by Edna Parke praising a photo and comparing the subject's appearance to her mother.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pause the frame at the second "Lillibet" turns to look at "Meghan" and see what you think.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pause the frame at the second "Lillibet" turns to look at "Meghan" and see what you think.

