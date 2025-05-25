Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“Not Even Beyoncé”: Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Diva Demands Allegedly Ended Friendship With Editor
Meghan Markle smiling and talking during an event with a red curtain background, Vogue cover diva discussion.
Celebrities, News

“Not Even Beyoncé”: Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Diva Demands Allegedly Ended Friendship With Editor

And the alleged rift between Meghan Markle and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful continues to deepen.

As Daily Mail reported previously, Markle and Enninful initially had plans to feature the Duchess of Sussex for the UK Vogue September 2022 issue, highlighting her significant appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

  • Meghan Markle demanded full creative control and a global cover combining UK and US Vogue, a request that was refused.
  • Edward Enninful had already booked Linda Evangelista for the UK Vogue cover, ending his friendship with Markle over her demands.
  • Markle personally reached out to US Vogue’s Anna Wintour via Zoom, but Wintour declined.

The two agreed and the stage was set — until things fell apart.

    Meghan Markle reportedly had “impossible” demands when given the opportunity to be featured in the UK Vogue cover

    Meghan Markle speaking animatedly in a beige suit and white shirt during an interview on stage.

    Image credits: Jemal Countess / Getty

    Markle was excited to be on the cover, but it appeared as if Enninful had already found another person: Linda Evangelista. He booked her, and the 43-year-old terminated their friendship as a result.

    However, an interview conducted by Page Six dove a little deeper on why the Duchess was denied the cover position.

    It seemed as if Markle made an “impossible list of demands” and even tried to appeal to US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, claimed a source — and that it was never a conflict in terms of scheduling.

    Two people smiling and wearing glittery red and silver hats with veils, illustrating Meghan Markle Vogue cover diva story.

    Image credits: edward_enninful

    The Duchess reportedly wanted a “global cover,” hoping to appear in both the UK and US Vogue covers simultaneously and gave a few other orders she wanted met.

    Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” said the insider. 

    To put it frankly, the editor would not have agreed in the slightest. 

    “Nobody gets that,” they continued. “Not even Beyoncé.”

    Markle and Enninful are allegedly no longer on speaking terms

    Meghan Markle in black dress talking with man in suit on gray couch, Vogue cover diva friendship discussion.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    Allegedly, the 43-year-old also tried to talk things out with Wintour herself in a personal Zoom call to ease her into the idea.

    Unsurprisingly, “Anna wasn’t interested,” especially since US Vogue already had plans to have former tennis player Serena Williams as the star.

    “Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to consider, and Anna did it to be polite,” the source said.

     

    Nothing is completely confirmed, however. Another insider told the outlet that Markle was never the one to seek out a cover from Vogue — instead, the magazine approached her multiple times after her wedding with Prince Harry. 

    Enninful had also asked the Duchess previously to be on the cover of British Vogue’s “Forces for Change” in 2019, but she chose to guest edit instead.

    Group of diverse models and celebrities posed for a Vogue cover photo shoot highlighting Meghan Markle Vogue cover diva demands.

    Image credits: Steven Meisel / Vogue UK

    But as sources told Daily Mail, it seems as if Markle and Enninful — who left British Vogue in February — are no longer speaking with one another even though the two “remained warm and respectful” in years prior, frequently exchanging flowers or birthday wishes.

    “The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month.”

    They continued, “Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Condé Nast. The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online — but she turned it down.”

    Meghan Markle in a close-up Vogue cover-style portrait, illustrating diva demands and friendship issues with editor.

    Image credits: Campbell Addy / The Cut

    Meghan Markle smiling and wearing an apron in a kitchen setting, related to Vogue cover diva demands.

    Image credits: meghan

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been subject of much scrutiny lately, especially following Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with BBC where he addressed his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and his hope to reunite with them, repairing fractured bonds.

    Many netizens, including former employees of the royal family, frowned on this gesture as they saw it as a way to air out dirty laundry rather than form a genuine, private connection again.

    Meghan Markle smiling and talking with a woman in a purple shirt under purple Mayhew banners in a narrow alley.

    Image credits: sussexroyal

    “Prince Harry is saying ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” said Alisa Anderson, former press secretary of the late Queen, to Sky News. 

    “What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

    Comments, unsurprisingly, called out the Duchess

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover diva demands that ended friendship with editor.

    Image credits: KellyLHorvath1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling Meghan Markle a spoiled brat amid Vogue cover diva demands controversy.

    Image credits: AnyalorAriwa

    Tweet from user DarealBease replying to MarioNawfal that reads A gold digger tried, posted on May 25, 2025.

    Image credits: DaRealBease

    Tweet by user Dahlia calling someone a total narcissist, related to Meghan Markle Vogue cover diva demands ending friendship.

    Image credits: 2yakks

    Tweet discussing Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover ambitions and tough break at Condé Nast, highlighting diva demands and friendship impact.

    Image credits: Abdol_01

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Mario Nawfal, discussing Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover diva demands and ended friendship with editor.

    Image credits: NgRadiographer

    Tweet about a Vogue takeover involving Meghan Markle’s diva demands and the fallout with the editor.

    Image credits: CatGodSandHive

    Tweet by AK replying to a comment, discussing Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover diva demands and alleged fallout with editor.

    Image credits: Astute0AK

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply quoting a statement about retreating from public life, featuring a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: IMPERATORAUS

    Twitter post by user Bellalpz speculating on Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover compared to Serena Williams’ cover image.

    Image credits: bellaTLopez

    Tweet from LFGNOW about ambition having consequences, relating to Meghan Markle Vogue cover diva demands affecting editor friendship.

    Image credits: LFGNOW1

    Tweet by Rob Frasca discussing Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover ambitions and influence in redefining success and narrative control.

    Image credits: robfrasca

    Tweet by Barefoot Pregnant replying to MarioNawfal about fairy tales and editors, related to Meghan Markle Vogue cover demands.

    Image credits: usuallypregnant

    Tweet screenshot criticizing Meghan Markle’s Vogue cover diva demands that ended friendship with editor.

    Image credits: 89Blackitty

    Tweet criticizing the Duchess of Dumbarton as a fraud amid Meghan Markle Vogue cover diva demands controversy.

    Image credits: suzzyq42856

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had a bad day and my pain meds are just kicking in. but as far as she and Hopeless Harry are concerned they can stay in the US. Sorry guys, we don't give a 💩 about either of them. Well. some trolls do, but most of us don't.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She get no sympathy. For anything. Marrying for a title then running away was appalling behaviour.

