“Not Even Beyoncé”: Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Diva Demands Allegedly Ended Friendship With Editor

And the alleged rift between Meghan Markle and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful continues to deepen.

As Daily Mail reported previously, Markle and Enninful initially had plans to feature the Duchess of Sussex for the UK Vogue September 2022 issue, highlighting her significant appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

Highlights Meghan Markle demanded full creative control and a global cover combining UK and US Vogue, a request that was refused.

Edward Enninful had already booked Linda Evangelista for the UK Vogue cover, ending his friendship with Markle over her demands.

Markle personally reached out to US Vogue’s Anna Wintour via Zoom, but Wintour declined.

The two agreed and the stage was set — until things fell apart.

Meghan Markle reportedly had “impossible” demands when given the opportunity to be featured in the UK Vogue cover

Image credits: Jemal Countess / Getty

Markle was excited to be on the cover, but it appeared as if Enninful had already found another person: Linda Evangelista. He booked her, and the 43-year-old terminated their friendship as a result.

However, an interview conducted by Page Six dove a little deeper on why the Duchess was denied the cover position.

It seemed as if Markle made an “impossible list of demands” and even tried to appeal to US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, claimed a source — and that it was never a conflict in terms of scheduling.

Image credits: edward_enninful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful)

The Duchess reportedly wanted a “global cover,” hoping to appear in both the UK and US Vogue covers simultaneously and gave a few other orders she wanted met.

“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” said the insider.

To put it frankly, the editor would not have agreed in the slightest.

“Nobody gets that,” they continued. “Not even Beyoncé.”

Markle and Enninful are allegedly no longer on speaking terms

Image credits: sussexroyal

Allegedly, the 43-year-old also tried to talk things out with Wintour herself in a personal Zoom call to ease her into the idea.

Unsurprisingly, “Anna wasn’t interested,” especially since US Vogue already had plans to have former tennis player Serena Williams as the star.

“Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to consider, and Anna did it to be polite,” the source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Maxwell (@kloss_films)

Nothing is completely confirmed, however. Another insider told the outlet that Markle was never the one to seek out a cover from Vogue — instead, the magazine approached her multiple times after her wedding with Prince Harry.

Enninful had also asked the Duchess previously to be on the cover of British Vogue’s “Forces for Change” in 2019, but she chose to guest edit instead.

Markle even decided to make a private call to Anna Wintour

Image credits: Steven Meisel / Vogue UK

But as sources told Daily Mail, it seems as if Markle and Enninful — who left British Vogue in February — are no longer speaking with one another even though the two “remained warm and respectful” in years prior, frequently exchanging flowers or birthday wishes.

“The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month.”

They continued, “Edward was furious to have lost the project, as were the powers that be at Condé Nast. The whole process became very difficult. Edward could only promise her a big showy feature inside the magazine and online — but she turned it down.”

Image credits: Campbell Addy / The Cut

Image credits: meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been subject of much scrutiny lately, especially following Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with BBC where he addressed his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and his hope to reunite with them, repairing fractured bonds.

Many netizens, including former employees of the royal family, frowned on this gesture as they saw it as a way to air out dirty laundry rather than form a genuine, private connection again.

Image credits: sussexroyal

“Prince Harry is saying ‘I don’t know how long my father has’ — that’s going to cause real concern and more speculation in the media and the wider public about what his diagnosis is, which is incredibly unhelpful going forward,” said Alisa Anderson, former press secretary of the late Queen, to Sky News.

“What you don’t want to do is have your private life played out in the media. So if you truly want reconciliation, you’ll do it in private, not in a BBC News interview.”

