“Someone Is Getting Fired”: Anna Wintour’s Met Gala Dress Stain Sparks Wild Gossip
Anna Wintour at Met Gala wearing a light blue outfit, sparking wild gossip about a dress stain incident.
“Someone Is Getting Fired”: Anna Wintour’s Met Gala Dress Stain Sparks Wild Gossip

Anna Wintour’s latest wardrobe mishap has proven that nothing escapes the internet’s obsessive attention to detail, as viewers are speculating about the origin of a small, red-colored stain on her otherwise flawless 2025 Met Gala gown—and the consequences for those potentially responsible.

From people theorizing it could be a blood droplet, to those joking that it was a ketchup stain from a quick stop at a fast food restaurant, many took to social media to talk about the minuscule blemish on the Vogue editor-in-chief’s outfit.

  • A small red stain on Anna Wintour's 2025 Met Gala gown sparked social media speculation..
  • Wintour's reputation fueled fears someone will be fired over the stain.
  • The gown, designed by Pharrell Williams, honors late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

“Stop pointing out that stain on Anna Wintour’s dress, y’all are gonna get some poor intern executed,” one user said. “Someone’s head is going to roll for that,” another replied.

While the nature of the stain remains unconfirmed, it was enough to become a talking point on social media, particularly given Wintour’s strict standards for Met Gala attendees.

    Netizens couldn’t help but notice a small stain on Anna Wintour’s otherwise perfect 2025 Met Gala dress

    Anna Wintour at the Met Gala wearing a light blue dress and statement necklace, causing dress stain gossip.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    “Terrified for whatever member of Anna Wintour’s team who’s about to be on the receiving end of the rage about that stain,” a netizen wrote, referencing the editor’s reputation as a ruthless and detail-oriented event organizer.

    Wintour has been portrayed as authoritative in her leadership of Vogue and as the chair of the Met Gala. According to her 2022 biography, penned by Amy Odell, the editor personally oversees the guest list of her events and maintains a strict level of control over all aspects of the evening.

    Celebrities in tuxedos posing on floral-decorated stairs at the Met Gala, captured by numerous photographers and media.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    Stephanie Winston, former Met Gala planner, went as far as to describe Wintour’s approach as “militant,” explaining how the editor would expect all members of her staff to be aware of every detail—down to the exact timing of each guest’s arrival and what vehicle they will use.

    Anna Wintour at the Met Gala wearing a light blue dress amidst attendees, sparking dress stain gossip and firing rumors.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

    For many years, speculation surrounding the Met Gala focused on Wintour personally approving of each and every outfit worn by the event’s attendees

    The editor personally addressed the rumors in a recent appearance on Good Morning America. Wearing in-door sunglasses, she said, “No. Many call and ask for our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea.”

    Wintour distancing herself from the outfit choices comes at a time when public reception of this year’s Met Gala looks has been notably divided

    This year’s Met Gala received a mixed reception, with as many viewers praising the event as there were criticizing the outfits

    Tweet questioning Anna Wintour about a possible stain on her dress at the Met Gala 2025, sparking gossip online.

    Image credits: mihailo____

    Tweet by Melissa Enchanted discussing a red stitching stain on Anna Wintour’s Met Gala dress sparking wild gossip.

    Image credits: MelissaEnchant

    While some attendees were praised for making on-theme references to early twentieth century Black fashion, others felt the outfits leaned towards excess, with designs to elaborate they “bordered on parody.”

    “It’s no longer about elegance or beauty,” one user wrote. “They look like clowns.”

    Anna Wintour wearing a light blue coat and satin dress with a stain at the Met Gala, sparking wild gossip.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

    As Bored Panda previously reported, netizens were put off by attires such as Demi Moore’s now-infamous “living suit necktie” dress, or Walton Goggin’s strange combination of a skirt and trench coat combo.

    Anna Wintour speaking at an event, holding a Vogue microphone, sparking gossip about her Met Gala dress stain.

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    According to guest curator Monica L. Miller, the exhibition was meant to explore a style known as Black dandyism, which she described as a flamboyant style used by Black men and women to make their unique mark in a fashion world “dominated by white aesthetics.”

    The 2025 Met Gala theme, dubbed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is inspired by Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which touches on the link between fashion, race, class, sexuality, and power.

    Wintour’s dress was designed by Pharrell Williams, and referenced the work of an influential Louis Vuitton African American designer

    Anna Wintour at Met Gala event wearing a silver dress with an apparent stain, sparking wild gossip about a dress mishap.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Despite the negative conversation surrounding her stain or managerial style, just as many netizens congratulated Wintour on her dress, which was designed by one of this year’s Met Gala co-hosts, Pharrell Williams.

    The custom Louis Vuitton gown was said to be inspired by the works of the late Virgil Abloh, an influential African American fashion designer who became the brand’s artistic menswear director in 2018, becoming the first Black person to do so.

    Anna Wintour at an event, wearing a patterned jacket, sparking gossip about her Met Gala dress stain incident.

    Image credits: UKinUSA / Flickr

    “It is an honor for me to accept this position. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times,” he said at the time.

    Anna Wintour wearing dark sunglasses and a colorful necklace, sparking Met Gala dress stain gossip.

    Image credits: Good Morning America / YouTube

    Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41 due to cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

    “I love that it was designed by a co-chair and inspired by another Black fashion designer,” one user said.

    “Maybe it’s because I’m always zooming in, but the wrinkles and stain on the front of the gown is stressing me out,” another replied, unable to let the small red dot on the gown go.

    “Fresh blood.” Netizens wondered what would happen to Wintour’s underlings due to the stain

    Tweet saying the stain on Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress means someone is getting fired, generating gossip online.

    Image credits: miumiubaybe

    Tweet about Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain and the gossip around someone getting fired for it.

    Image credits: cerzej

    Tweet about Anna Wintour’s Met Gala dress stain causing gossip and concern for a poor intern’s job safety.

    Image credits: suburbantaygend

    Tweet questioning if Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain is a historical piece or an incident on the way to the gala.

    Image credits: NightGuardian34

    Tweet highlighting gossip about Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain sparking rumors someone is getting fired.

    Image credits: bobbithetabby

    Twitter user criticizing disrespect shown at Met Gala after Anna Wintour’s dress stain sparks wild gossip about someone getting fired.

    Image credits: jonofarcadia

    Screenshot of a tweet from MCharles replying about Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain gossip online.

    Image credits: MCharles92719

    Tweet by parker posey’s third assistant mentioning Anna Wintour’s Met Gala dress red stain sparking gossip and drama.

    Image credits: Brahhky

    Tweet expressing concern for Anna Wintour's team member over Met Gala dress stain and potential fallout from the incident.

    Image credits: shelbybnovak

    Tweet by Justalurker commenting on Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain causing wild gossip about someone getting fired.

    Image credits: Justalurke35517

    User tweet about a red wine stain and advice on drinking white wine when wearing white at the Met Gala.

    Image credits: EllenRo40888399

    Tweet reading she's going to fire her entire styling team amid Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain gossip.

    Image credits: TinyCroc

    Twitter reply about consequences, referencing someone getting fired after Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress stain sparked gossip.

    Image credits: ggATM99

    Tweet from Glibertarians.com joking about a fresh blood stain related to Anna Wintour's Met Gala dress gossip.

    Image credits: WeGlibertarians

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
