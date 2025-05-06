“Someone Is Getting Fired”: Anna Wintour’s Met Gala Dress Stain Sparks Wild Gossip

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Wintour’s latest wardrobe mishap has proven that nothing escapes the internet’s obsessive attention to detail, as viewers are speculating about the origin of a small, red-colored stain on her otherwise flawless 2025 Met Gala gown—and the consequences for those potentially responsible.

From people theorizing it could be a blood droplet, to those joking that it was a ketchup stain from a quick stop at a fast food restaurant, many took to social media to talk about the minuscule blemish on the Vogue editor-in-chief’s outfit.

Wintour's reputation fueled fears someone will be fired over the stain.

The gown, designed by Pharrell Williams, honors late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

“Stop pointing out that stain on Anna Wintour’s dress, y’all are gonna get some poor intern executed,” one user said. “Someone’s head is going to roll for that,” another replied.

While the nature of the stain remains unconfirmed, it was enough to become a talking point on social media, particularly given Wintour’s strict standards for Met Gala attendees.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice a small stain on Anna Wintour’s otherwise perfect 2025 Met Gala dress

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“Terrified for whatever member of Anna Wintour’s team who’s about to be on the receiving end of the rage about that stain,” a netizen wrote, referencing the editor’s reputation as a ruthless and detail-oriented event organizer.

Wintour has been portrayed as authoritative in her leadership of Vogue and as the chair of the Met Gala. According to her 2022 biography, penned by Amy Odell, the editor personally oversees the guest list of her events and maintains a strict level of control over all aspects of the evening.

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

Stephanie Winston, former Met Gala planner, went as far as to describe Wintour’s approach as “militant,” explaining how the editor would expect all members of her staff to be aware of every detail—down to the exact timing of each guest’s arrival and what vehicle they will use.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

For many years, speculation surrounding the Met Gala focused on Wintour personally approving of each and every outfit worn by the event’s attendees.

The editor personally addressed the rumors in a recent appearance on Good Morning America. Wearing in-door sunglasses, she said, “No. Many call and ask for our advice, so we try and help some of them as best we can. Some, no idea.”

Wintour distancing herself from the outfit choices comes at a time when public reception of this year’s Met Gala looks has been notably divided.

This year’s Met Gala received a mixed reception, with as many viewers praising the event as there were criticizing the outfits

Image credits: mihailo____

Image credits: MelissaEnchant

While some attendees were praised for making on-theme references to early twentieth century Black fashion, others felt the outfits leaned towards excess, with designs to elaborate they “bordered on parody.”

“It’s no longer about elegance or beauty,” one user wrote. “They look like clowns.”

Image credits: Michael Buckner / Getty Images

As Bored Panda previously reported, netizens were put off by attires such as Demi Moore’s now-infamous “living suit necktie” dress, or Walton Goggin’s strange combination of a skirt and trench coat combo.

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

According to guest curator Monica L. Miller, the exhibition was meant to explore a style known as Black dandyism, which she described as a flamboyant style used by Black men and women to make their unique mark in a fashion world “dominated by white aesthetics.”

The 2025 Met Gala theme, dubbed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is inspired by Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which touches on the link between fashion, race, class, sexuality, and power.

Wintour’s dress was designed by Pharrell Williams, and referenced the work of an influential Louis Vuitton African American designer

Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Despite the negative conversation surrounding her stain or managerial style, just as many netizens congratulated Wintour on her dress, which was designed by one of this year’s Met Gala co-hosts, Pharrell Williams.

More pics of Anna Wintour’s crimson (BLOOD?) stain on her custom Louis Vuitton gown. As Vogue’s editor-in-chief this not a mistake the fashion queen would ever make nor allow to be seen in, unless maybe she didn’t have a choice. pic.twitter.com/XhuQGs9Diq — Jack Breaks Out (@JackBreaksOut) May 6, 2025

The custom Louis Vuitton gown was said to be inspired by the works of the late Virgil Abloh, an influential African American fashion designer who became the brand’s artistic menswear director in 2018, becoming the first Black person to do so.

Image credits: UKinUSA / Flickr

“It is an honor for me to accept this position. I find the heritage and creative integrity of the house are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times,” he said at the time.

Image credits: Good Morning America / YouTube

Abloh passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41 due to cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare type of cancer.

“I love that it was designed by a co-chair and inspired by another Black fashion designer,” one user said.

“Maybe it’s because I’m always zooming in, but the wrinkles and stain on the front of the gown is stressing me out,” another replied, unable to let the small red dot on the gown go.

