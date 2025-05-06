Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout
66YO Madonna wearing a white tuxedo with a natural look at Met Gala 2025, highlighting her youthful appearance.
Celebrities, News

66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

29

0

Once a laughing stock on social media for her overfilled cheeks and ultra-plumped pout, Madonna stylishly silenced her critics and turned heads with a stunning transformation at the 2025 Met Gala.

The Queen of Pop embraced a softer, more natural look on fashion’s biggest night, seemingly ditching filters and fillers for a raw elegance that had her fans calling her “mother.” 

Highlights
  • Madonna, 66, showed off a natural look at the 2025 Met Gala.
  • She was previously mocked for her plump cheeks and overdone fillers.
  • Fans were divided, with some praising her transformation and others still unsure.
    Madonna strikes back at critics by debuting a natural face transformation at the Met Gala

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: John Shearer / Getty Images

    The Hung Up singer, 66, wowed onlookers on Monday night, May 5, at the Met Gala with her rebranded face. Debuting an unfiltered look, Madonna graciously walked on the navy carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a cream silk Tom Ford suit, designed by Haider Ackermann.

    The pop diva was once mocked by online users over her overly puffy look, which was far from her natural face, prompting her fans to say she “doesn’t look like Madonna anymore.” However, she now seems ready to set the record straight. 

    The iconic singer was dressed in an androgynous Tom Ford look for the event

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    This year’s Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the dress code was strictly Tailored for You. The concept was inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which highlighted black dandyism.

    Duly sticking to the Met’s dress code, the iconic artist stepped out in her androgynous take in a double-breasted jacket, white shirt, cummerbund, and bowtie.

    The singer made her first red carpet appearance with her much younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The iconic pop singer paired her look with a bold makeup featuring a smoky eyeliner and a cigar to match her vibe. To add more to the mix, Madonna made her first red carpet appearance with her 30-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29. 

    Although they possibly met much earlier, as they once posed for a Paper magazine cover in August 2022, the pair went public as a couple for the first time back in July 2024 when the singer posted photos of the two celebrating Independence Day in New York City. Previously married to Guy Ritchie, the singer has six children, including daughter Lourdes Leon.

    Madonna’s Met Gala look got divided reactions on social media

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    The look received mixed reactions on social media. While some said they couldn’t recognize the singer, others praised the natural look. One wrote, “I didn’t know that was Madonna! She’s not looking so good.”

    Another suggested, “She’s 66! I guess after a certain age cosmetic surgery won’t help and you have to cover up.”

    And a third likened the singer’s look to a vampire, saying, “Reminds me of a Vampire from the older Vampire movies.”

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: billboard / Instagram

    Others gushed about her. One exclaimed, “She’s mother.” 

    Another agreed, “She looks fabulous for once I am so pleased to see how great she looks!”

    Another praised the singer, saying, “Madonna never misses a moment to make a statement her, Met Gala entrance proves she’s still the queen of reinvention. Can’t wait to see the full red carpet magic unfold.”

    A fourth added, “She looks fantastic. It appears she has had some filler removed.”

    Meanwhile, one user was just happy that the pop diva was slowly going back to her original face, saying, “She looks great it looks like she has removed the fillers, and she starts looking like the beautiful Madonna she was.”

    Madonna has been facing backlash from fans for her changing face for some time now

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Madonna’s face has been the talk of the timeline in the last couple of years. After her noticeably puffy appearance at the 2023 Grammys sparked concern and speculation among her fans, the 66-year-old hit back on Instagram.

    “Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she wrote, calling out the double standards she faces. Then came the irony as she posted a new selfie with the caption, “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

    Fans said the singer looked “unrecognizable” after her puffy appearance went viral on social media

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Ian Gampon / Flickr

    However, that didn’t stop fans from talking. In February 2024, unfiltered paparazzi shots from Chris Rock’s 60th birthday bash in New York City had fans doing a double take of the singer’s face. Dressed in black lace and fur, the 66-year-old was called “unrecognizable,” fueling plastic surgery rumors and snarky comments like, “She doesn’t look like Madonna anymore.”

    Fast forward to March, at her glam Oscars after-party, when fans were floored by Madonna’s refreshed, slightly more natural look. “Whatever she’s had done—or undone—she looks incredible,” one fan said. 

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Image credits: Raph_PH / Flickr

    While her fans were upset that she was looking less and less like the singer they got used to seeing. One fan even claimed that the person in the photos was not Madonna, saying, “I wonder what they did with real Madonna… if there is even such a person.”

    Netizens commented on the singer’s Met Gala appearance

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    66YO Madonna Brings Back Natural Look At Met Gala 2025 After Concerning Plump Cheeks And Pout

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

