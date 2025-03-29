Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Madonna Fans Spot Embarrasing “Toilet” Detail As She Shows Off Diamond Grills
Celebrities, News

Even the Queen of Pop is not immune to the eagle-eyed fans who somehow catch every detail in every video on social media.

On Thursday, March 27, Madonna posted a clip on TikTok showing off a stunning lapis and diamond grill with a blue accent in her mouth, something she’s been seen wearing since 2022.

She was lip-syncing to Hardest Ese Ever, sung by rapper That Mexican OT, before lifting a finger to her lips and giving the cameras a grand view of her sparkling accessory.

Highlights
  • Madonna posted a TikTok clip showing off her diamond grills.
  • Fans joked about how Madonna appeared to be on the toilet in the video.
  • Conversation has frequently centered around Madonna and whether she underwent cosmetic surgery.
RELATED:

    Madonna fans spotted a hilarious detail as the singer showed off her diamond grill on TikTok

    Blonde woman with diamond grills posing in stylish attire against a pink background.

    Image credits: madonna

    But while the bling certainly glimmered exactly the way it was supposed to, it wasn’t the grill that had people talking.

    As the 66-year-old wore a black robe and a diamond necklace and earrings, it appeared as if she was sitting “on the toilet,” as netizens noted there was a white flush bar directly behind her.

    It’s a small detail — but people couldn’t stop poking fun at it.

    “madonna i hate to ask but are we honored enough to be sitting on the toilet w u rn,” said one person, whose comment gained more than 5,000 likes at the time of writing.

    Blonde woman with diamond grills, pointing to her lip, in front of a framed photo on a wall.

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna showing diamond grills, pointing to teeth, with a background detail that fans pointed out.

    Image credits: madonna

    “Not Madonna posting a TikTok on the stall,” someone wrote with a series of laughing and crying emojis. “I’m dying.”

    “Madonna are you on the toilet doing a trend??” another asked.

    A fourth said, “Nobody talkin about how Madonna is on the toilet and on our fyp,” referring to the commonly abbreviated ‘For You Page’ on TikTok — a personalized feed of content on the social media platform.

    Fans pointed out that she was probably on her toilet, given the white flush bar in the background

    Blonde woman smiling, showcasing diamond grills, with part of a bathroom visible in the background.

    Image credits: madonna

    @madonna#fyp♬ original sound – SOPH 🐆🪩🥂

    But Madonna, being who she is, also received her fair share of comments claiming her as someone of an ‘untouchable’ and ‘legendary’ status. 

    “Did NOT know Madonna was thug like that,” one person joked.

    “A baddie can never retire,” another remarked, earning nearly 150,000 likes. 

    “She can do whatever she wants,” a third reiterated.

    Person with curlers and cross necklace sitting on bathtub in stylish attire, highlighting diamond grills and bathroom setting.

    Image credits: madonna

    Another clarified, “Madonna ALWAYS BEEN THAT GIRL!!!!!! ALWAYS!!”

    “She knows she’s hot,” a fifth said.

    “Madonna is a legend, always reinventing. Haters stay mad, she stays iconic,” someone labeled, ending with an emoji of a crown — because yes, even the Queen of Pop has gotten enough hate comments to catch her attention.

    But unsurprisingly, people still reiterated her “iconic” status

    Dazzling diamond grills and necklaces with intricate designs worn by a smiling person.

    Image credits: madonna

    In 2022 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she decided to show off her diamond grill to the audience, telling the host she had commissioned the mouthpiece as a 64th birthday gift to herself.

    She also addressed the criticism that seemed to arise.

    “People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why,” Madonna said. “I just like the way it looks — it’s mouth jewelry — and I have really ugly teeth.”

    Pop star showcasing diamond grills, wearing lace gloves and layered necklaces, with cityscape in the background.

    Image credits: fallontonight

    Daily Mail reported that she additionally had a set of grillz made out of real gold and embellished with 24 diamonds that she purchased in 2013.

    But Madonna’s appearance has always been talked about amongst her fans, including whether she’s gone under the knife — a huge topic of conversation in recent years when it comes to celebrities.

    “How many facelifts has she had?” one person asked under a series of images she posted on Instagram, where she wore heavy makeup under various filters.

    “She had so much work done she doesn’t look like herself,” another echoed.

    The singer, however, has never confirmed that she’s gotten anything done to her face and claimed that these rumors are a product of internalized hatred.

    “Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she stated.

    The comments were filled with nothing but love and jokes

    Comment about Madonna's diamond grills and humorous toilet reference by laura valentina, with 5791 likes.

    Comment discussing Madonna's iconic status amidst hate, with 290.2K likes.

    Comment with profile picture, stating: "D***n pushing 70 is crazy," with 1489 likes.

    Comment about Madonna's age seen on social media, referencing diamond grills and a viral moment.

    Social media comment reacting to Madonna's diamond grills, mentioning high cost with 9636 likes.

    Comment remarking on diamond grills, questioning their appeal, with 447 likes.

    Comment on Madonna's diamond grills from Rick the Realtor, expressing admiration.

    Comment expressing surprise at Madonna over a bold style choice, highlighting fan reactions.

    Comment reacting to Madonna's diamond grills, showing surprise at her style transformation, with 76.1K likes.

    Comment with avatar expressing opinion on Madonna's trend attempt, highlighting fan reactions and details.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
