Madonna stunned the crowd with her surprisingly youthful face while hosting her star-studded after-party following the 2025 Academy Awards on Sunday.

Every year, Madonna’s glamorous Oscars party, where she invites A-listers, makes headlines. This year, however, the iconic singer’s appearance became a separate topic of its own.

Madonna’s smooth face stunned fans in her Oscars After Party Instagram post

Posing in various photographs from her Oscars after-party in her Instagram post, the 66-year-old pop diva’s smooth face caught the attention of her fans.

The Like a Prayer singer’s surprisingly smooth and youthful face was praised by fans. One user commented, “Whatever she has had done, or undone, M is looking incredible lately!” While another exclaimed, “Your face…?? Filler gone???”

Resembling Lindsay Lohan’s smooth after-party look, the stars seem to be ditching the filler injection hype and adopting a more natural and youthful expression.

Her fans praised Madonna’s fresh new look

Madonna previously faced scrutiny from fans and the media over her facial fillers, which some critics said gave her a “pillow face,” a term used to describe the appearance of excessive fillers in the face. Having had “too much bad work done,” her face has had a puffy appearance for some time now.

However, the star’s new look seems to have changed the minds of her fans. One fan said, “I take back everything negative I said about her appearance as of late.”

One fan commented, “I hope [Madonna] doesn’t add more fillers”

Image credits: madonna

Regarding her slimmer and smoother face, the iconic singer‘s fans flooded the post’s comments with various remarks. One fan mocked the whole situation and said, “I wonder what they did with real Madonna if there is even such a person.”

While one fan commented, “She looks so much better now. The surgeon is a hero.” Another hoped the star wouldn’t get more filler injections, saying, “The puffiness from her face seems to have subsided. I hope she doesn’t add more fillers. She actually looks much less plastic in this picture.”

Madonna shared star-studded Oscars party photos on Instagram

The Japanese-themed party was attended by Madonna’s A-lister friends and family, including boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 12. A number of high-profile guests were spotted at the party to celebrate the Academy Awards in a more private and intimate event rather than the popular Vanity Fair Party.

The iconic Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was one of the guests who posed for a photo with the hostess in her Instagram post. Madonna shared her snaps with a list of stars, including Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard, and Julia Garner, who is set to star as the Material Girl in her biopic.

Madonna said she got to “spend time with people that I love and admire!!”



“Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming. But we always pull it off in the end, I got to spend time with people that I love and admire!!” Madonna wrote in her caption

The iconic singer added, “Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD, the director of Emilia Perez, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar)” The star also raved about “watching Lil Wayne perform!!” on her Instagram post.

Photos from the party revealed numerous A-listers who attended the event

Co-hosting the party was Madonna’s friend Guy Oseary, who shared more photos from the event. The photos reveal more familiar faces in the crowd, including Demi Moore, Oscar winners Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody, and Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin, joined by his wife Jazz Chartan. One photo shows Chris Rock posing with Jacques Audiard.

In another snap, we see Colman Domingo posing for the camera. A group photo from the party shows Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich were among the attendees as well.

Madonna’s fans rushed to the post to comment on the star’s new look

