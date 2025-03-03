“And The Oscar Goes To”: Every Winner From The Oscars 2025
It’s the main event of the Oscars 2025!
For a ceremony that promises to celebrate the hard craft and teamwork it takes to make a blockbuster film, this evening did not disappoint.
This year’s Academy Awards was packed with star power, with films such as Wicked receiving its fair share of nominations months prior.
Hollywood’s biggest night took place inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien hosted for the very first time and past winners such as Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone joined him onstage as presenters.
But the question on everyone’s mind: Who walked away with gold tonight? Let’s roll out the carpet for all the stars that won big!
Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Anora
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Edward Norton
A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison
Anora
Demi Moore
The Substance
Fernanda Torres
I’m Still Here
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Zoe Saldaña
Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman
Inside Out 2
Kelsen Mann and Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Image credits: focoperiodistic
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
Wander to Wonder
Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
Yucki
Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
Maria
Ed Lachman
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Gladiator II
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Directing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula Du Pre’Presmen
Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane
Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
I Am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
Incident
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty
Film Editing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
David Jancso
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Wicked
Myron Kerstein
Image credits: John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty
International Feature Film
Brazil
I’m Still Here
Denmark
The Girl with the Needle
France
Emilia Pérez
Germany
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia
Flow
Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu
David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth
Image credits: Handout/ Getty
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Music (Original Song)
El Mal
from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard
The Journey
from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Like a Bird
from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
Mi Camino
from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
Never Too Late
from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Best Picture
Anora
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers
The Brutalist
Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet, Producers
A Complete Unknown
Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers
Conclave
Tessa Rose, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
Emilia Pérez
Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers
I’m Still Here
Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers
Nickel Boys
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes, Producers
The Substance
Coralie Garfeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers
Wicked
Marc Platt, Producer
Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty
Production Design
The Brutalist
Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
Conclave
Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Nosferatu
Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
Wicked
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja
Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
I’m Not a Robot
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
The Last Ranger
Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco
Dune: Part Two
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill
Emilia Pérez
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldére, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, and Niels Barletta
Wicked
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis
The Wild Robot
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan
Better Man
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke
Wicked
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould
Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave
Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez
Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys
Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing
Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain
Written by Jesse Eisenberg
September 5
Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
The Substance
Written by Coralie Fargeat
Image credits: Handout / Getty
