ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the main event of the Oscars 2025!

For a ceremony that promises to celebrate the hard craft and teamwork it takes to make a blockbuster film, this evening did not disappoint. 

This year’s Academy Awards was packed with star power, with films such as Wicked receiving its fair share of nominations months prior.

Hollywood’s biggest night took place inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien hosted for the very first time and past winners such as Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone joined him onstage as presenters. 

But the question on everyone’s mind: Who walked away with gold tonight? Let’s roll out the carpet for all the stars that won big!

RELATED:

    Winners holding Oscars 2025 awards, dressed in tuxedos, celebrating victory.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Adrien Brody

    The Brutalist

     

    Timothée Chalamet

    A Complete Unknown

     

    Colman Domingo

    Sing Sing

     

    Ralph Fiennes

    Conclave

     

    Sebastian Stan

    The Apprentice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Yura Borisov

    Anora

     

    Kieran Culkin

    A Real Pain

     

    Edward Norton

    A Complete Unknown

     

    Guy Pearce

    The Brutalist

     

    Jeremy Strong

    The Apprentice

    Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty 

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Cynthia Erivo

    Wicked

     

    Karla Sofía Gascón

    Emilia Pérez

     

    Mikey Madison

    Anora

     

    Demi Moore

    The Substance

     

    Fernanda Torres

    I’m Still Here

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Monica Barbaro

    A Complete Unknown

     

    Ariana Grande

    Wicked

     

    Felicity Jones

    The Brutalist

     

    Isabella Rossellini

    Conclave

     

    Zoe Saldaña

    Emilia Pérez

    Animated Feature Film

    Flow

    Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman

     

    Inside Out 2

    Kelsen Mann and Mark Nielsen

     

    Memoir of a Snail

    Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

    Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

     

    The Wild Robot

    Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

    Image credits: focoperiodistic

    Animated Short Film

    Beautiful Men

    Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

     

    In the Shadow of the Cypress

    Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

     

    Magic Candies

    Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

     

    Wander to Wonder

    Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

     

    Yucki

    Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty

    Cinematography

    The Brutalist

    Lol Crawley

     

    Dune: Part Two

    Greig Fraser

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Paul Guilhaume

     

    Maria

    Ed Lachman

     

    Nosferatu

    Jarin Blaschke

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Costume Design

    A Complete Unknown

    Arianne Phillips

     

    Conclave

    Lisy Christl

     

    Gladiator II

    Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

     

    Nosferatu

    Linda Muir

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Wicked

    Paul Tazewell

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Directing

    Anora

    Sean Baker

     

    The Brutalist

    Brady Corbet

     

    A Complete Unknown

    James Mangold

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Jacques Audiard

     

    The Substance

    Coralie Fargeat

    Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Documentary Feature Film

    Black Box Diaries

    Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin

     

    No Other Land

    Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham

     

    Porcelain War

    Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula Du Pre’Presmen

     

    Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

    Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety

     

    Sugarcane

    Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Documentary Short Film

    Death by Numbers

    Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

     

    I Am Ready, Warden

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

     

    Incident

    Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

     

    Instruments of a Beating Heart

    Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

     

    The Only Girl in the Orchestra

    Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

    Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty

    Film Editing

    Anora

    Sean Baker

     

    The Brutalist

    David Jancso

     

    Conclave

    Nick Emerson

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Juliette Welfling

     

    Wicked

    Myron Kerstein

    Image credits: John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty

    International Feature Film

    Brazil

    I’m Still Here

     

    Denmark

    The Girl with the Needle

     

    France

    Emilia Pérez

     

    Germany

    The Seed of the Sacred Fig

     

    Latvia

    Flow

    Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    A Different Man

    Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Nosferatu

    David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

     

    The Substance

    Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli

     

    Wicked

    Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

    Image credits: Handout/ Getty

    Music (Original Score)

    The Brutalist

    Daniel Blumberg

     

    Conclave

    Volker Bertelmann

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Clément Ducol and Camille

     

    Wicked

    John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

     

    The Wild Robot

    Kris Bowers

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Music (Original Song)

    El Mal

    from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard

     

    The Journey

    from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

     

    Like a Bird

    from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

     

    Mi Camino

    from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

     

    Never Too Late

    from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Best Picture

    Anora

    Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers

     

    The Brutalist

    Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet, Producers

     

    A Complete Unknown

    Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers

     

    Conclave

    Tessa Rose, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

     

    Dune: Part Two

    Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

     

    I’m Still Here

    Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers

     

    Nickel Boys

    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

     

    The Substance

    Coralie Garfeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers

     

    Wicked

    Marc Platt, Producer

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

    Production Design

    The Brutalist

    Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

     

    Conclave

    Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

     

    Dune: Part Two

    Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Nosferatu

    Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

     

    Wicked

    Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

    Live Action Short Film

    A Lien

    Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

     

    Anuja

    Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

     

    I’m Not a Robot

    Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

     

    The Last Ranger

    Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

     

    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

    Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Sound

    A Complete Unknown

    Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco

     

    Dune: Part Two

    Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldére, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, and Niels Barletta

     

    Wicked

    Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis

     

    The Wild Robot

    Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    Visual Effects

    Alien: Romulus

    Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan

     

    Better Man

    Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs

     

    Dune: Part Two

    Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer

     

    Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

    Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke

     

    Wicked

    Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould

    Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty

    Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

    A Complete Unknown

    Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

     

    Conclave

    Screenplay by Peter Straughan

     

    Emilia Pérez

    Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

     

    Nickel Boys

    Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

     

    Sing Sing

    Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

    Writing (Original Screenplay)

    Anora

    Written by Sean Baker

     

    The Brutalist

    Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

     

    A Real Pain

    Written by Jesse Eisenberg

     

    September 5

    Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

     

    The Substance

    Written by Coralie Fargeat

    Image credits: Handout / Getty

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!