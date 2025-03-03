ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the main event of the Oscars 2025!

For a ceremony that promises to celebrate the hard craft and teamwork it takes to make a blockbuster film, this evening did not disappoint.

This year’s Academy Awards was packed with star power, with films such as Wicked receiving its fair share of nominations months prior.

Hollywood’s biggest night took place inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Comedian and television host Conan O’Brien hosted for the very first time and past winners such as Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone joined him onstage as presenters.

But the question on everyone’s mind: Who walked away with gold tonight? Let’s roll out the carpet for all the stars that won big!

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet

A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo

Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes

Conclave

Sebastian Stan

The Apprentice

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Anora

Kieran Culkin

A Real Pain

Edward Norton

A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce

The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong

The Apprentice

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón

Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison

Anora

Demi Moore

The Substance

Fernanda Torres

I’m Still Here

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande

Wicked

Felicity Jones

The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini

Conclave

Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña looking for her mom after #Oscars win 😭😭😭: “Mami!” pic.twitter.com/dlXhQRiNj5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman

Inside Out 2

Kelsen Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Share icon

Image credits: focoperiodistic

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies

Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder

Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yucki

Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two

Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez

Paul Guilhaume

Maria

Ed Lachman

Nosferatu

Jarin Blaschke

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Arianne Phillips

Conclave

Lisy Christl

Gladiator II

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu

Linda Muir

ADVERTISEMENT

Wicked

Paul Tazewell

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Directing

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown

James Mangold

Emilia Pérez

Jacques Audiard

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Share icon

Myung J. Chun / Getty

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, and Paula Du Pre’Presmen

Soundtrack to a Coup D’etat

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden

ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Armond / Getty

Film Editing

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

David Jancso

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Wicked

Myron Kerstein

Share icon

Image credits: John Shearer/97th Oscars/Getty

International Feature Film

Brazil

I’m Still Here

Denmark

The Girl with the Needle

France

Emilia Pérez

Germany

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia

Flow

Share icon

Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

ADVERTISEMENT

Nosferatu

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth

Share icon

Image credits: Handout/ Getty

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Music (Original Song)

El Mal

from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard

The Journey

from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like a Bird

from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino

from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late

from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Best Picture

Anora

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker, Producers

The Brutalist

Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet, Producers

A Complete Unknown

Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave

Tessa Rose, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez

Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard, Producers

I’m Still Here

Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira, Producers

Nickel Boys

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes, Producers

The Substance

Coralie Garfeat and Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Producers

Wicked

Marc Platt, Producer

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

Production Design

The Brutalist

Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave

Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

ADVERTISEMENT

Nosferatu

Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja

Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger

Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

Share icon

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldére, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz, and Niels Barletta

Wicked

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson, and John Marquis

The Wild Robot

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, and Shane Mahan

Better Man

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke

Wicked

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, and Paul Corbould

Share icon

Image credits: Rich Polk / Getty

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave

Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez

Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys

Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing

Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Myung J. Chun / Getty

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain

Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5

Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance

Written by Coralie Fargeat

Share icon

Image credits: Handout / Getty