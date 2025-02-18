“Doesn’t Look Like Madonna Anymore”: Madonna’s Photos With No Filters Cause A Stir

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna’s recent outing in New York City sparked a wave of negative reactions on social media, with many noting she looked like a completely different person from her filtered Instagram self.

The Queen of Pop attended Chris Rock’s 60th birthday in the Big Apple wearing a black lace dress, black tights, and knee-high boots.

She completed the daring ensemble with a cozy black coat featuring a fur collar and she kept her makeup simple.

Paparazzi photos of the outing contrasted with the music icon’s social media image, where she often appears with heavy eye makeup and filters that enhance her features.

People said Madonna looked like a completely different person during her recent outing in NYC

Image credits: madonna

“With lots of makeup, she has age-defying looks, without not so much !!!” one critic commented.

“Trouble is she doesn’t look like Madonna anymore,” another remarked.

Others speculated that the Material Girl hitmaker might havegone under the knife to look younger.

“How many facelifts has she had?” one user asked, while another wrote, “More work done on her than my land rover car so people with no land rovers that’s a lot lol.”

Image credits: madonna

Echoing the general reactions to the photos, another user shared, “She had so much work done she doesn’t look Iike herself.”

“Plastic from top to toe,” claimed a separate netizen.

Madonna has never confirmed that she’s had work done on her face.

Addressing the speculation that she underwent cosmetic procedures, she called herself a victim of ageism and misogyny.

The superstar, who often posts heavily edited photos on her Instagram page, wore a simple makeup look

Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

“Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” the 66-year-old singer stated.

Her comment came after viewers of the 2023 Grammys expressed concern about her face appearing “puffier” at the event, allegedly due toplastic surgery.

“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she ironically added, sharing a photo of herself.

“Trouble is she doesn’t look like Madonna anymore,” one user remarked

Image credits: madonna

Madonna is currently working on a new album, her first since 2019’s Madame X.

She surprised the fans with the exciting news on Valentine’s Day, announcing that it will be a continuation of her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, and made in collaboration with the same producer, Stuart Price.



“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Confessions Part 2. Just nobody tell Usher!”

Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

The photos, which showed Madonna singing in a recording studio and playing the drums, were set to her song Future Lovers.

She described working on new music as “medicine for my soul.”

“Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.

“I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?”

Additionally, on Monday (February 17), thepop icon announced the re-release of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, including a vinyl edition, both of which would be “coming soon.”

Madonna previously dismissed rumors about undergoing surgery, calling them “ageist and misogynist”

Image credits: madonna

The video announcement showed Madonna posing suggestively on the floor in a pink satin nightgown paired with black tights and heels.



Moreover, theGrammy winner asked fans if her highly anticipated biopic should be made into a series instead of a film.

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film…. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” she wrote on Instagram last November.

Image credits: madonna

“No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life.

“I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!!” she continued.

The Grammy-winning artist is working on her first studio album since 2019’s Madame X

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)



“We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it.”

She then asked her followers, “Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film[?] Think before you answer.”

Theproject will reportedly be titled Who’s That Girl—a reference to the superstar’s comedy film and hit of the same name—and feature Ozark and Investing Anna actress Julia Garner in the lead role.

Madonna’s appearance continued to spark plastic surgery rumors

