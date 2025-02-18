Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Doesn’t Look Like Madonna Anymore”: Madonna’s Photos With No Filters Cause A Stir
Celebrities, News

“Doesn’t Look Like Madonna Anymore”: Madonna’s Photos With No Filters Cause A Stir

24

Madonna’s recent outing in New York City sparked a wave of negative reactions on social media, with many noting she looked like a completely different person from her filtered Instagram self.

The Queen of Pop attended Chris Rock’s 60th birthday in the Big Apple wearing a black lace dress, black tights, and knee-high boots.

She completed the daring ensemble with a cozy black coat featuring a fur collar and she kept her makeup simple.

Highlights
  • Madonna's NYC appearance sparked negative reactions for looking different from her filtered Instagram images.
  • Speculations arose about Madonna undergoing cosmetic surgery for a younger look.
  • Madonna made an ironic post about plastic surgery and said she was a victim of "ageism and misogyny."

Paparazzi photos of the outing contrasted with the music icon’s social media image, where she often appears with heavy eye makeup and filters that enhance her features.

RELATED:

    People said Madonna looked like a completely different person during her recent outing in NYC

    Madonna in a sleek black dress, seated on a sofa, showcasing an elegant look with long wavy hair.

    Image credits: madonna

    “With lots of makeup, she has age-defying looks, without not so much !!!” one critic commented.

    “Trouble is she doesn’t look like Madonna anymore,” another remarked.

    Others speculated that the Material Girl hitmaker might havegone under the knife to look younger.

    “How many facelifts has she had?” one user asked, while another wrote, “More work done on her than my land rover car so people with no land rovers that’s a lot lol.”

    Blonde woman with long hair in a sheer polka dot top, looking over her shoulder under cool lighting.

    Image credits: madonna

    Echoing the general reactions to the photos, another user shared, “She had so much work done she doesn’t look Iike herself.”

    “Plastic from top to toe,” claimed a separate netizen.

    Madonna has never confirmed that she’s had work done on her face.

    Addressing the speculation that she underwent cosmetic procedures, she called herself a victim of ageism and misogyny.

    The superstar, who often posts heavily edited photos on her Instagram page, wore a simple makeup look

    A woman in a black leather coat steps out in NYC at night, surrounded by others.

    Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

    Madonna in NYC, wearing a black fur coat and boots, walking with two people at night.

    Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

    “Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” the 66-year-old singer stated.

    Her comment came after viewers of the 2023 Grammys expressed concern about her face appearing “puffier” at the event, allegedly due toplastic surgery.

    “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she ironically added, sharing a photo of herself.

    “Trouble is she doesn’t look like Madonna anymore,” one user remarked

    Madonna in Pepsi commercial

    Image credits: madonna

    Madonna is currently working on a new album, her first since 2019’s Madame X

    She surprised the fans with the exciting news on Valentine’s Day, announcing that it will be a continuation of her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, and made in collaboration with the same producer, Stuart Price.

    “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!” she wrote on Instagram.

    “Confessions Part 2. Just nobody tell Usher!”

    Close up image of Madonna in NYC

    Image credits: TheImageDirect.com

    The photos, which showed Madonna singing in a recording studio and playing the drums, were set to her song Future Lovers.

    She described working on new music as “medicine for my soul.”

    “Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission. 

    “I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?”

    Additionally, on Monday (February 17), thepop icon announced the re-release of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, including a vinyl edition, both of which would be “coming soon.”

    Madonna previously dismissed rumors about undergoing surgery, calling them “ageist and misogynist”

    Madonna selfie

    Image credits: madonna

    The video announcement showed Madonna posing suggestively on the floor in a pink satin nightgown paired with black tights and heels.

    Moreover, theGrammy winner asked fans if her highly anticipated biopic should be made into a series instead of a film.

    “After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film…. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” she wrote on Instagram last November.

    Person recording in a studio with headphones and a microphone

    Image credits: madonna

    “No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life.

    “I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!!” she continued.

    The Grammy-winning artist is working on her first studio album since 2019’sMadame X

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)


    “We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it.”

    She then asked her followers, “Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film[?] Think before you answer.”

    Theproject will reportedly be titled Who’s That Girl—a reference to the superstar’s comedy film and hit of the same name—and feature Ozark and Investing Anna actress Julia Garner in the lead role. 

    Madonna’s appearance continued to spark plastic surgery rumors

    Comment on Madonna's NYC appearance without filters: "She had so much work done she doesn’t look like herself.

    Comment about Madonna's appearance sparks discussion among fans.

    Comment discussing Madonna's appearance, questioning cosmetic work.

    Text critique on plastic surgery industry's impact on beauty standards.

    Comment referencing Madonna, highlighting cosmetic surgery in a fixed headline context.

    Comment mentioning cosmetic surgery in a discussion about unfiltered photos.

    "Comment by Mark Leonard stating 'Plastic from top to toe' on Madonna's NYC photos.

    Comment joking about plastic surgery and age-defying, related to divisive topic about "Madonna steps out.

    Comment on Madonna's no filter photos: "No filters but lots of filler.

    Comment mentioning "Catwoman" lady, related to Madonna steps out NYC.

    Comment on photo with text about a woman's appearance, referencing plastic surgeons.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    24

    Open list comments

    6

    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is a victim of ageism, but she herself is the ageist. She's so terrified of looking older that she's tried to obliterate all signs of it. Her bad cosmetic surgery attracts far more headlines than the normal aging process would have done.

    joshuadavid avatar
    Joshua David
    Joshua David
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I womder why there is so much hate for madonna now days. She's old! We all get older and age. Does your mother look like she did at college age? Does grandma look the same. And why dont you take the "too old" concept and redirect it to American polotics. They are the ones who are much too old to still be doing what they do. Ya know?

    locoamores avatar
    Loco Amores
    Loco Amores
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You all are jeolous, nasty. No wonder women have no rights in the world. Seen her many times upclose, she looks fantastic unlike the writers here.

