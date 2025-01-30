ADVERTISEMENT

Though there are a few exceptions, most celebrities have built their careers based on their appearance. Of course, they might also be talented, but a nice body and face have certainly helped.

The constant commentary about their looks has led some to go under the knife and modify parts of themselves they feel insecure about.

While some applaud these modifications, stressing that celebrities are free to do whatever they want with their bodies, others shame or criticize them, arguing they perpetuate unrealistic body standards.

Below, Bored Panda compiled a list of celebrities who have openly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures, or have been speculated to have modified their appearance.