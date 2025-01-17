How Renée Zellweger’s Appearance Has Changed Through The Years
Almost ten years after we last saw her as the endearingly awkward Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones’s Baby, Renée Zellweger is set to return this February to delight us with more (mis)adventures in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
The fourth installment of the rom-com series, which will also feature Hugh Grant reprising his role, focuses on Bridget navigating life as a single mom while being pursued by a younger man.
Renée began her career in the 1990s, appearing in films like The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Empire Records. She gained wider recognition for her roles in Jerry Maguire, alongside Tom Cruise, and the comedy Me, Myself & Irene with Jim Carrey.
Of course, she is best known for the 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary—a role that required her to gain 20 pounds (9 kg) and learn to speak with an English accent.
The Texas-born star’s appearance has often been the subject of speculation throughout her career. In 2016, Renée denied rumors of having altered her face after people began questioning whether she had undergone plastic surgery on her eyes.
Below, Bored Panda takes a look at how the 55-year-old actress’ appearance has changed over the years.
This post may include affiliate links.
1987-Renée When She Was Around 18 Years Old
As a teen, Renée sported a voluminous hairstyle and dark lipstick. Before she became an actress, she worked as a cocktail waitress in Austin, Texas. She later earned her card from the Screen Actors Guild union after appearing in a beer commercial.
1998-She Makes A Name For Herself In Hollywood
In 1998, Renée wore light makeup consisting of eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lipstick. By that time, she had already starred in Jerry Maguire—a role that earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination—as well as A Price Above Rubies, and One True Thing.
One True Thing is a fabulous movie. It's got great autumn vibes too.
2000-Her First Golden Globe Award
Renée won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress after starring as a Kansas waitress in the black comedy Nurse Betty.
However, she was in the bathroom when her future co-star Hugh Grant read her name. "I had lipstick on my teeth," the actress explained when she finally took the stage. At the time, she rocked a stylish blonde bob.
2009-Before Her Acting Hiatus
The talented star appeared in several films toward the end of the 2000s, such as the period comedy Leatherheads, with George Clooney, and the western Appaloosa, next to Ed Harris and Viggo Mortensen.
She also played the mother of actor George Hamilton in the comedy My One and Only.
After filming My Own Love Song in 2010, Renée took a six-year acting hiatus, making her big screen comeback with Bridget Jones's Baby and The Whole Truth.
During her hiatus, she wrote music, studied international law, built a house, rescued dogs, spent time with family, and created a partnership that led to a production company.
For her many red carpet appearances this year, Renée styled her blonde locks in an updo and kept her makeup subtle.
2014-Plastic Surgery Rumors
In 2014, rumors began to circulate that Renée had undergone upper eye lift cosmetic surgery, when people said she looked unrecognizable at the Elle Magazine 21st Annual Women in Hollywood awards.
“'Not that it’s anyone’s business, but I did not make a decision to alter my face and have surgery on my eyes,” she wrote two years later.
“I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows.”
2020-Elegance As She Wins Her Second Oscar
Renée won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the iconic actress Judy Garland in the 2019 biographical drama Judy. She had previously received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Cold Mountain.
Her performance as the Wizard of Oz star was critically acclaimed. Vanity Fair wrote: “It’s hard to tell where Garland stops and Zellweger starts.”
The actress wore long gowns that revealed her toned arms, and once again highlighted her natural beauty with subtle makeup looks.
2021-She Finds Love With TV Presenter Ant Anstead
In June 2021, Renée began dating the English television presenter Ant Anstead, best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 show For the Love of Cars.
The couple met while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
The Chicago actress and the Cops and Robbers author live in Southern California, near San Diego, with Ant’s five-year-old son, Hudson.
2024-Short Hair For The Return Of ‘Bridget Jones’
Renée continued to experiment with her makeup looks and hairstyles over the past few years.
During a recent interview with Hugh Grant, where she rocked slicked-back cropped hair, the Texas native shared her enthusiasm about reprising her role as Bridget Jones.
“Bridget is authentically herself and doesn’t always get it right, but whatever her imperfections, she remains joyful and optimistic, carries on, and triumphs in her own way.”
“I love her. And her story is not finished. As long as Helen puts pen to paper, she’s alive,” she told her co-star about Helen Fielding, the author of the Bridget Jones novels.
BP no one asked for this post. No one.
Well, no one asked for this post either.
BP no one asked for this post. No one.
Well, no one asked for this post either.