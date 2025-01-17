ADVERTISEMENT

Almost ten years after we last saw her as the endearingly awkward Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones’s Baby, Renée Zellweger is set to return this February to delight us with more (mis)adventures in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The fourth installment of the rom-com series, which will also feature Hugh Grant reprising his role, focuses on Bridget navigating life as a single mom while being pursued by a younger man.

Renée began her career in the 1990s, appearing in films like The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Empire Records. She gained wider recognition for her roles in Jerry Maguire, alongside Tom Cruise, and the comedy Me, Myself & Irene with Jim Carrey.

Of course, she is best known for the 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary—a role that required her to gain 20 pounds (9 kg) and learn to speak with an English accent.

The Texas-born star’s appearance has often been the subject of speculation throughout her career. In 2016, Renée denied rumors of having altered her face after people began questioning whether she had undergone plastic surgery on her eyes.

Below, Bored Panda takes a look at how the 55-year-old actress’ appearance has changed over the years.