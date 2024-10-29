Madonna Celebrates Son’s Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: “Perfect Antidote For Sadness!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna proudly celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie’s successful life as a painter as she offered a rare glimpse into the fruits of his labor.

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from her recent visit to a Paris exhibition showcasing her son’s artwork, urging fans to visit.

The caption read, “Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition ‘The Tourist’ and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!”

Madonna celebrated her son’s successful career as a painter by posting photos of his work in a Paris exhibition

Image credits: madonna

The singer posted a few unseen photos of blue-toned impressionist paintings while also meeting up with Michele Lamy, the wife of designer Rick Owens.

In the cover photo, the 66-year-old was seen wearing a black leather fur coat, matching glasses, heeled boots, and a scarf while giving her son a warm hug.

However, this certainly isn’t the first time Madonna has shown support for her son’s profession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Back in April, the pop star visited another of Ritchie’s exhibitions, titled “Pack A Punch,” which was located in Miami. Her other children—David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11—were able to join her for the event.

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

The Like A Prayer artist has shared numerous pictures documenting her son’s artistic growth

Image credits: madonna

In August, Madonna shared a birthday post for Ritchie, reflecting on the journey they’ve been through together.

She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO — the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all — your curiosity and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocco Ritchie (@roccoritchie)

“Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you — for eternity.”

The pop singer recently opened up about her family and the “magic” they’re able to create together

Image credits: roccoritchie

Image credits: madonna

When Madonna spoke with W Magazine about her Celebration Tour, she got candid about her artistic family.

“When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together,” she said. “Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other’s nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that’s what happens.”

Netizens commented on the special mother-son relationship

Image credits: madonna

The bond between a mother and son is always special—and commenters were quick to point that out.

“I love seeing you and Rocco bonding,” one person wrote. “He’s so talented! I want one of those paintings.”

“Great mother,” another echoed. “Always supporting her children.”

Commenters also showed their support for Ritchie’s artwork

