Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Madonna Celebrates Son’s Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: “Perfect Antidote For Sadness!”
Celebrities, News

Madonna Celebrates Son’s Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: “Perfect Antidote For Sadness!”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna proudly celebrated her son Rocco Ritchie’s successful life as a painter as she offered a rare glimpse into the fruits of his labor. 

She took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from her recent visit to a Paris exhibition showcasing her son’s artwork, urging fans to visit.

The caption read, “Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition ‘The Tourist’ and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!” 

Highlights
  • Madonna shared rare photos celebrating her son Rocco's art exhibition in Paris.
  • Madonna called Rocco's exhibition in Paris the 'perfect antidote for sadness.'
  • Madonna previously celebrated Rocco's 'Pack A Punch' exhibition in Miami.
You May Also Like:

Madonna celebrated her son’s successful career as a painter by posting photos of his work in a Paris exhibition

Madonna Celebrates Son's Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: "Perfect Antidote For Sadness!"

Image credits: madonna

The singer posted a few unseen photos of blue-toned impressionist paintings while also meeting up with Michele Lamy, the wife of designer Rick Owens. 

In the cover photo, the 66-year-old was seen wearing a black leather fur coat, matching glasses, heeled boots, and a scarf while giving her son a warm hug.

However, this certainly isn’t the first time Madonna has shown support for her son’s profession.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Back in April, the pop star visited another of Ritchie’s exhibitions, titled “Pack A Punch,” which was located in Miami. Her other children—David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11—were able to join her for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

The Like A Prayer artist has shared numerous pictures documenting her son’s artistic growth

Madonna Celebrates Son's Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: "Perfect Antidote For Sadness!"

Image credits: madonna

In August, Madonna shared a birthday post for Ritchie, reflecting on the journey they’ve been through together.

She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO — the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all — your curiosity and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rocco Ritchie (@roccoritchie)

“Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. I Love you — for eternity.”

The pop singer recently opened up about her family and the “magic” they’re able to create together

Madonna Celebrates Son's Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: "Perfect Antidote For Sadness!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: roccoritchie

Madonna Celebrates Son's Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: "Perfect Antidote For Sadness!"

Image credits: madonna

When Madonna spoke with W Magazine about her Celebration Tour, she got candid about her artistic family.

“When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together,” she said. “Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other’s nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that’s what happens.”

Netizens commented on the special mother-son relationship

Madonna Celebrates Son's Art Exhibition With Rare Photos: "Perfect Antidote For Sadness!"

Image credits: madonna

The bond between a mother and son is always special—and commenters were quick to point that out.

“I love seeing you and Rocco bonding,” one person wrote. “He’s so talented! I want one of those paintings.”

“Great mother,” another echoed. “Always supporting her children.”

Commenters also showed their support for Ritchie’s artwork

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
janinehanske_2 avatar
Nin Han
Nin Han
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the amount of digital altering that Madonna does on her face that just detracts from everything else.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
janinehanske_2 avatar
Nin Han
Nin Han
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the amount of digital altering that Madonna does on her face that just detracts from everything else.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda