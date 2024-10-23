"A Warrior!": Olivia Munn Praised For Proudly Showing Mastectomy Scars In New Photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Munn revealed her mastectomy scars in a marketing campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

The Newsroom actress posed topless for the brand’s new campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The photo shows the scar on Olivia’s breast from the double mastectomy surgery she underwent last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress hopes to inspire others to embrace their scars with pride.

Olivia was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in March 2023 after her OB-GYN assessed her risk factors.

Though the original idea was to cover the scars with makeup and clothing, the star insisted on leaving them exposed—an initiative that the brand supported.

Share icon Olivia Munn proudly displayed her double mastectomy scars in a new photoshoot for SKIMS



Image credits: SKIMS

“I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought,” Olivia wrote on Instagram, along with photos from the shoot.

“I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending.”

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 10% of retail sales from SKIMS bras sold between October 23 and October 31 will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a breast cancer nonprofit.

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

Fans praised Olivia’s decision to show off her scars in the campaign. One of them wrote, “Hell yeah, be proud, scars are stories of our lives; tell them and embrace them!”

“It’s beautiful and meaningful!!” a separate user commented.

“You are a warrior!” a third added, while a separate person said, “Well done Olivia. Always stunning.”



In March 2024, Olivia announced her diagnosis with a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” the 44-year-old wrote.

As she explained in the post, she was diagnosed in March 2023 after her OB-GYN calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment score during a routine appointment.



Olivia was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in March 2023

Share icon

Image credits: oliviamunn

“The fact that she did saved my life. Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was 37%.

“Because of that score, I was able to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer. 30 days after the biopsy, I had a double mastectomy.”

Share icon

Image credits: oliviamunn

If it hadn’t been for her OB-GYN’s decision, Olivia wouldn’t have found out about her cancer until a year later at her next scheduled mammogram.

The mother of two has undergone several surgeries following her diagnosis, including a lymph node dissection and a nipple delay procedure (a surgical procedure that spares the nipples). Additionally, she has had breast reconstruction surgery and her ovaries, uterus, and fallopian tubes removed.