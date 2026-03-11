Happy birthday to Jodie Comer , Johnny Knoxville , and Terrence Howard ! March 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Jodie Comer, 33 Renowned for her commanding acting talent, British actress Jodie Comer has captivated audiences across television, film, and theater. She gained widespread fame playing the psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the acclaimed series Killing Eve. Comer further showcased her versatility with a Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway play Prima Facie. She also appeared in major films like Free Guy and The Last Duel.



Little-known fact: Jodie Comer was once removed from a dance troupe after a family holiday conflicted with rehearsals.

#2 Actor and Entertainer Johnny Knoxville, 55 Known for fearlessly pushing boundaries, American stunt performer Johnny Knoxville co-created the iconic MTV series Jackass. His unique blend of outrageous stunts and humor captivated a global audience. He also expanded his career into acting and film production.



Little-known fact: He briefly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts on a scholarship but dropped out within weeks.

#3 Actor and Producer Terrence Howard, 57 A captivating presence with striking green eyes, American actor Terrence Howard has anchored diverse roles across film and television. His Oscar-nominated performance in Hustle & Flow launched him into mainstream recognition.



Beyond that, he played James “Rhodey” Rhodes in Iron Man and starred as Lucious Lyon in the popular Empire series, showcasing his range. Howard is also a self-taught musician and record producer.



Little-known fact: In high school, Terrence Howard experienced an ear infection that went untreated, leading to temporary deafness in both ears.

#4 Youtuber and Engineer Mark Rober, 46 Engineering ingenuity and a passion for science have propelled American engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober into a global phenomenon. He earned widespread recognition for his elaborate DIY projects and viral videos, while also contributing to NASA's Curiosity rover mission and designing products for Apple. Rober's efforts extend to autism awareness and founding CrunchLabs, inspiring millions in STEM.



Little-known fact: Before his YouTube fame, Mark Rober invented a pair of goggles that helped prevent eye irritation while cutting onions.

#5 Singer and Actress Letoya Luckett, 45 An American singer and actress, LeToya Luckett-Coles, first gained prominence as a founding member of the multiplatinum R&B group Destiny's Child. She later launched a successful solo music career, with her debut album LeToya topping the Billboard 200.

Beyond music, Luckett-Coles has built a notable acting resume with roles in television series such as Greenleaf and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.



Little-known fact: LeToya Luckett-Coles's grandfather owned a hair salon, and she learned how to shampoo and braid hair during her time in Destiny's Child.

#6 Singer and Producer Joel Madden, 47 American singer-songwriter Joel Madden co-founded the pop-punk band Good Charlotte, achieving mainstream success with their 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless. Beyond music, he has served as a coach on The Voice Australia and hosts the reality competition series Ink Master.



Little-known fact: Good Charlotte took its name from the children's book Good Charlotte: Girls of the Good Day Orphanage.

#7 Singer and Guitarist Benji Madden, 47 Dynamic and driven, American musician Benji Madden co-founded the pop-punk band Good Charlotte, shaping its iconic sound and penning chart-topping hits. He expanded his entrepreneurial reach by establishing MDDN and the live streaming platform Veeps alongside his brother.



Little-known fact: He has a distinctive tattoo of Benjamin Franklin covering his entire back.

#8 Singer Lisa Loeb, 58 With her signature cat-eye glasses, American singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb launched her career with a unique folk-pop sound. She became famous for the number-one hit “Stay (I Missed You)” and later won a Grammy Award for her children’s album Feel What U Feel.



Beyond music, she also established her own eyewear collection.



Little-known fact: Lisa’s iconic cat-eye glasses were initially not a fashion statement but a practical necessity due to her poor vision.

#9 Director and Actor Peter Berg, 62 An American director, producer, writer, and actor, Peter Berg is known for his compelling, character-driven storytelling. His work often delves into themes of heroism and resilience, bringing authentic narratives to the screen. Berg's filmography includes critically acclaimed features like Friday Night Lights and Deepwater Horizon, solidifying his reputation in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Peter Berg is a second cousin to H. G. Bissinger, the author of the book Friday Night Lights, which inspired Berg's acclaimed film and TV series.

#10 Record Producer and Businessman Jimmy Iovine, 73 The American entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine transformed the music landscape through his roles as a producer, record executive, and technology innovator. His career spans engineering for rock legends and co-founding Interscope Records. Iovine later launched Beats Electronics with Dr. Dre, which was acquired by Apple for a historic $3 billion.



Little-known fact: Jimmy Iovine served as a sound engineer for the Voyager Golden Records, launched into space aboard the Voyager probes in 1977.

