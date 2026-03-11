Who Is Joel Madden? Joel Rueben Madden is an American singer and songwriter, widely recognized as the charismatic frontman of the pop-punk band Good Charlotte. He has cultivated a distinctive style and a significant global fanbase throughout his dynamic career. His breakout arrived with Good Charlotte’s 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless, which spawned massive hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous.” The album achieved triple-platinum status, cementing the band’s presence in mainstream rock.

Full Name Joel Rueben Madden Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, English, Irish, Scottish, German American Education La Plata High School Father Roger Combs Mother Robin Madden Siblings Benji Madden, Josh Madden, Sarah Madden Kids Harlow Winter Kate Madden, Sparrow James Midnight Madden

Early Life and Education Joel Rueben Madden was born in Waldorf, Maryland, where he and his identical twin brother, Benji, faced financial difficulties after their father left when they were sixteen. This period saw the family grapple with hardship, relying on odd jobs to stay afloat. He attended La Plata High School, a setting where Joel and Benji began exploring music. Their early efforts in forming a band laid the groundwork for their future careers in the pop-punk scene.

Notable Relationships Joel Madden is married to television personality Nicole Richie, with whom he has been publicly linked since late 2006. Their relationship culminated in marriage on December 11, 2010. Madden shares two children with Richie: daughter Harlow Winter Kate, born in 2008, and son Sparrow James Midnight, born in 2009. The couple actively co-parents their children.

Career Highlights Good Charlotte’s 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless launched Joel Madden into global stardom, selling over five million copies worldwide. Hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” and “The Anthem” dominated charts. Beyond music, Madden expanded his public role, notably serving as a coach on The Voice Australia from 2012 to 2016. He also co-founded Veeps, a successful live-streaming platform for artists. To date, he has contributed to albums that collectively sold over ten million copies globally. He also hosts the podcast Artist Friendly and Ink Master, cementing Madden as a fixture in modern pop culture.