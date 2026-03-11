Who Is Mark Rober? Mark Rober is an American engineer and YouTuber, widely known for his innovative science and DIY gadget videos. His engaging approach turns complex scientific concepts into accessible, entertaining content. He first captivated a global audience with his viral iPad Halloween costume in 2011, which created the illusion of a gaping hole in his torso. This creative invention quickly garnered millions of views and established his unique brand of scientific curiosity.

Full Name Mark Rober Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Unmarried Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brea Olinda High School, Brigham Young University, University of Southern California Kids Jonathan Rober

Early Life and Education Born in Orange County, California, Mark Rober developed an early fascination with how things work, often building contraptions as a child. This innate curiosity laid the groundwork for his future in engineering and invention. He attended Brea Olinda High School before earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Brigham Young University. Rober later pursued a Master of Science in mechanical engineering at the University of Southern California, deepening his technical expertise.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage marked Mark Rober’s personal life with Lisa Rober, whom he married in 2015. Their union, though kept largely private, supported his early career endeavors. Rober and his ex-wife Lisa share a son, Jonathan Rober, who is on the autism spectrum, a fact he publicly disclosed to raise awareness. He confirmed their divorce around 2021 and currently remains unmarried.

Career Highlights Mark Rober’s science and engineering videos on YouTube have earned him a massive global following, with his channel accumulating over 70 million subscribers and billions of views. He gained acclaim for projects like the “Backyard Squirrel Maze” and the “Glitter Bomb” series. Beyond his viral videos, Rober founded CrunchLabs, an educational technology company that creates hands-on STEM learning experiences and subscription box services for children. He also co-created the philanthropic initiatives #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, raising millions for environmental causes. His work has cemented him as a leading figure in science communication, earning him recognition like the STEM Personality of the Year by the Institution of Engineering and Technology in 2021.