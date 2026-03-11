Who Is LeToya Luckett? LeToya Nicole Luckett-Coles is an American singer and actress, known for her evolving artistry and commanding stage presence. She has forged a multi-faceted career across music, film, and television, consistently captivating audiences with her talent. Luckett first gained widespread recognition as a founding member of the iconic R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. The group’s breakout single, “Bills, Bills, Bills,” quickly topped the US charts, solidifying their status in the music industry.

Full Name LeToya Nicole Luckett-Coles Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Vocal training, elementary school theater Father Darrell Luckett Mother Pamela Luckett Siblings Gavin Luckett Kids Gianna Iman Walker, Tysun Wolf Walker

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Houston, Texas, LeToya Luckett-Coles found her voice early, singing in her local Brentwood Baptist Church choir. Her father, also a singer, actively encouraged her musical gifts. Luckett further developed her vocal talents through opera lessons and honed her performance skills in elementary school plays, where she notably met future bandmate Beyoncé Knowles.

Notable Relationships Currently, LeToya Luckett-Coles is married to entrepreneur Taleo Coles, having tied the knot on July 27, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Prior to this, she was married to Tommicus Walker from 2017 to 2021 and had a brief marriage to Rob Hill Sr. in 2016. Luckett-Coles shares two children, daughter Gianna Iman Walker and son Tysun Wolf Walker, with her former husband Tommicus Walker, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights LeToya Luckett-Coles rose to fame as a founding member of Destiny’s Child, contributing to over 25 million records sold and achieving two Grammy Awards. The group secured four US Top 10 hit singles, including “No, No, No” and “Say My Name.” Her solo career commenced with her self-titled debut album, LeToya, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and earned platinum certification. Luckett-Coles also developed an acting career, starring in films like Preacher’s Kid and appearing in television series such as Greenleaf and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Luckett-Coles’s songwriting talents were recognized with a Top Songwriter award at the 2006 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards.