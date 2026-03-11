Who Is Lisa Loeb? American singer-songwriter and actress Lisa Anne Loeb is instantly recognized for her distinctive cat-eye glasses and thoughtful folk-pop sound, consistently exploring themes of love and self-discovery through candid lyrics. She gained widespread attention with “Stay (I Missed You),” the first number-one Billboard Hot 100 single by an artist without a recording contract. The song’s inclusion in the film Reality Bites resonated deeply with a new generation.

Full Name Lisa Anne Loeb Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education The Hockaday School, Brown University Father Peter Loeb Mother Gail Loeb Siblings Debbie Loeb, Benjamin Loeb, Philip Loeb Kids Lyla Rose Loeb Hershkovitz, Emet Kuli Loeb Hershkovitz

Early Life and Education Lisa Anne Loeb was born in Bethesda, Maryland, and raised in Dallas, Texas. Her Jewish family, including a gastroenterologist father and an artistically inclined mother, strongly encouraged her early musical exploration with piano and guitar. She attended The Hockaday School, an all-girls private institution, even hosting her own radio show there for two years. She then studied comparative literature at Brown University, graduating in 1990 after further honing her songwriting skills.

Notable Relationships Lisa Loeb’s personal life includes an earlier long-term relationship with Dweezil Zappa (1998–2004) before she married Roey Hershkovitz in 2009. Lisa Loeb shares two children with her husband, Roey Hershkovitz: daughter Lyla Rose and son Emet Kuli. The couple actively co-parents their family, often appearing together at various events and maintaining a close bond.

Career Highlights Lisa Loeb’s career breakthrough was her iconic single “Stay (I Missed You),” a 1994 chart-topper. It achieved number-one status on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for an artist without a recording contract. Loeb expanded her brand with Lisa Loeb Eyewear, a collection inspired by her iconic glasses. She also ventured into children’s entertainment, releasing award-winning albums and books, including the Grammy-winning Feel What U Feel.