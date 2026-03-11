Who Is Benji Madden? Benjamin Levi Madden is an American musician and songwriter, recognized for his distinctive rhythm guitar work and the energetic performances that define his musical projects. He is a primary creative force behind the enduring pop-punk band Good Charlotte, blending raw energy with catchy hooks. His breakout moment arrived with Good Charlotte’s 2002 album, The Young and the Hopeless, which spawned multi-platinum singles and propelled the band into global stardom. This landmark record captured the angst and ambition of a generation, cementing Madden’s influence in the genre.

Full Name Benjamin Levi Madden Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Cameron Diaz Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Education La Plata High School Father Roger Combs Mother Robin Madden Siblings Joel Madden, Josh Madden, Sarah Madden Kids Raddix Madden, Cardinal Madden

Early Life and Education Born Benjamin Levi Combs on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland, Benji Madden grew up with his identical twin, Joel, an older brother, Josh, and a younger sister, Sarah. Their mother, Robin Madden, raised them amidst financial challenges, while their father, Roger Combs, left the family in 1995. He attended La Plata High School, where a Beastie Boys concert became a pivotal inspiration, sparking his interest in forming a band. This early passion for music, shared with his brother Joel, laid the groundwork for their future career in pop-punk.

Notable Relationships Currently, Benji Madden is married to actress Cameron Diaz, with whom he tied the knot in January 2015 after a swift, high-profile romance that began in May 2014. Before his marriage to Diaz, Madden was notably engaged to Australian singer Sophie Monk, with their relationship ending in 2008. The couple shares two children: daughter Raddix Madden, born in December 2019 via surrogate, and son Cardinal Madden, welcomed in March 2024. They prioritize their family life, often sharing glimpses of their journey on social media.

Career Highlights Good Charlotte’s 2002 album, The Young and the Hopeless, established Benji Madden as a prominent figure in pop-punk, selling 4.9 million copies worldwide. This success, driven by hits like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem,” cemented the band’s global appeal. Beyond music, Madden co-founded MDDN in 2015, a successful artist management and creative services company that represents acts like Jessie J and Architects. He also co-founded Veeps, a streaming platform for live music, which was acquired by Live Nation Entertainment in 2021. Throughout his career with Good Charlotte, Madden has collected various accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, and an NRJ Music Award. These achievements underscore his lasting influence in the alternative rock scene.