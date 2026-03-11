Who Is Terrence Howard? Terrence Dashon Howard is an American actor and musician, recognized for his powerful and emotionally resonant performances across film and television. His captivating presence often transforms complex characters into memorable on-screen portrayals. He broke into widespread public consciousness with his Academy Award-nominated role in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow. Howard’s authentic performance as Djay, an aspiring rapper, earned critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Full Name Terrence Dashon Howard Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship with Mira Pak Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Pratt Institute Father Tyrone Howard Mother Anita Howard Kids Aubrey Howard, Heaven Howard, Hunter Howard, Qirin Love Howard, Hero Howard

Early Life and Education A complex family history shaped Terrence Howard’s formative years, beginning with his birth in Chicago and a challenging upbringing in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent significant time with his great-grandmother, Minnie Gentry, a respected stage actress. Howard pursued studies in chemical engineering at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, though he did not complete his degree. His entry into acting began when a casting agent discovered him on the streets of New York.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Terrence Howard’s personal life, including three marriages to three different women. He was first married to Lori McCommas, a union that saw two divorces and two remarriages. Howard later married Michelle Ghent, followed by Mira Pak, with whom he shares two sons. Despite a divorce from Pak in 2015, they became engaged to remarry in December 2018 and are currently in a relationship.

Career Highlights Terrence Howard cemented his reputation with an Oscar-nominated role in the 2005 drama Hustle & Flow, where he performed all his character’s rap tracks, including the Academy Award-winning “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.” He further captivated audiences as Lucious Lyon in the Fox musical drama series Empire from 2015 to 2020. His versatile filmography also includes the Marvel blockbuster Iron Man, where he portrayed James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and critically acclaimed performances in Crash and Ray. Howard also made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring in a revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. To date, he has collected an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, recognizing his impact across diverse roles.