Who Is Jodie Comer? Jodie Marie Comer is a British actress celebrated for her commanding presence and exceptional versatility in dramatic roles. Her intense performances frequently captivate audiences with their raw emotional depth. She first gained widespread notice as the psychopathic assassin Villanelle in the series Killing Eve, earning critical acclaim and global recognition for her nuanced portrayal. This breakout role solidified her status as a formidable talent in television.

Full Name Jodie Marie Comer Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Dating James Burke Net Worth $6 million Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Education St Julie’s Catholic High School Father James Comer Mother Donna Comer Siblings Charlie

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Liverpool, England, Jodie Comer grew up with her younger brother, Charlie, and parents Donna and James Comer. She attended St Julie’s Catholic High School, where her natural talent for performance began to emerge. At the age of eleven, Comer further cultivated her acting skills by attending CALS weekend drama school in Liverpool. This early training laid the groundwork for her later, award-winning career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of privacy has defined Jodie Comer’s personal life; however, she has been in a relationship with James Burke since 2018 or 2019. The American tech professional is not often in the public eye. Comer has no children and has maintained a guarded approach to her romantic life, rarely sharing intimate details publicly. She values discretion over sensationalism in her private affairs.

Career Highlights Jodie Comer’s breakthrough performance as the unpredictable assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve captivated global audiences and earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The role established her as a major force in television drama, lauded for her chameleon-like ability with accents. Beyond television, Comer made a celebrated transition to the stage, making her West End and Broadway debut in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play Prima Facie. Her powerful performance garnered widespread critical acclaim, culminating in a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.