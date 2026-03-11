Peter Berg: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Peter Berg
March 11, 1964
New York City, New York, US
62 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Peter Berg?
Peter Berg is an American director, producer, writer, and actor known for his gritty, character-driven storytelling. He often helms projects exploring themes of heroism and American values.
His breakout moment arrived with the critically acclaimed film Friday Night Lights, which he later developed into a successful television series. This work solidified Berg’s reputation for authentic, character-driven narratives across both big and small screens.
|Full Name
|Peter Berg
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Ashkenazi Jewish and German
|Education
|The Taft School, Macalester College
|Father
|Laurence Berg
|Mother
|Sally Berg
|Siblings
|Mary Berg
|Kids
|Emmett Berg
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Peter Berg grew up with a Jewish father, Laurence, a US Marine, and a Christian mother, Sally. His mother co-founded a youth group and worked at a psychiatric hospital, while his father’s military background often inspired Berg’s later work.
Berg attended The Taft School, graduating in 1980, before enrolling at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He pursued a major in theater arts and theater history, graduating in 1984, which set the foundation for his diverse career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
Peter Berg married Elizabeth Rogers in 1993, with whom he had one child before their divorce in 1998. In the years following, he was publicly linked to model and actress Estella Warren from 2002 to 2006, and later dated comedian Whitney Cummings between 2012 and 2013.
Berg shares a son, Emmett Berg, with his former wife, Elizabeth Rogers. He has not publicly confirmed any subsequent marriages since his divorce.
Career Highlights
Peter Berg’s directorial career includes acclaimed films such as Friday Night Lights, a sports drama that he also adapted into a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning television series. His filmography also features the military drama Lone Survivor and the disaster film Deepwater Horizon, both starring Mark Wahlberg.
Beyond directing, Berg co-created the television series Friday Night Lights, executive producing the entire run and occasionally directing episodes. Through his production company, Film 44, Berg has expanded his influence across various film and television projects.
He received a Saturn Award for Best Director and a Satellite Award for Best Screenplay, Adapted for Lone Survivor, along with Writers Guild of America Award nominations for his work.
Signature Quote
“I’ve had great success and I’ve had catastrophic failure. It’s really how you handle the rough stuff that defines you, I think.”
