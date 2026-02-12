“Should Have Hired A Money Manager”: GoFundMe For James Van Der Beek’s Family Sparks Fiery Debate
A fierce debate erupted as donations poured in for the family of James Van Der Beek after his tragic passing.
The 48-year-old actor passed away after a “long and courageous battle with cancer,” his loved ones said.
His passing led to his inner circle setting up a GoFundMe page for his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children, making critics ask why the family of a former Hollywood leading man needed crowdfunding.
Image credits: vanderjames
James Van Der Beek used to be vocal about his financial struggles while undergoing treatment for his illness.
Best known for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, the actor announced in November 2024 that he had stage III colorectal cancer.
Following his passing, his loved ones set up a GoFundMe page for his wife Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emily, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.
Image credits: GoFundMe
“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” read the GoFundMe page.
The message said Kimberly and her six children are now facing an “uncertain future” with the loss of the husband and father.
“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the fundraising page said.
A fierce debate erupted as donations poured in for the actor’s family after his tragic passing
Image credits: vanderjames
“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time,” the message continued. “The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”
The fundraiser said donations would help the family cover “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”
Image credits: GoFundMe
The initial goal of the fundraiser was set at $500,000, which was surpassed within hours of the page’s creation.
The goal was then updated to $1 million, and it has raised $1.3 million so far.
However, while thousands rushed to help the family with donations, others questioned how a TV star’s family could face financial strain.
Netizens questioned how the family of a former Hollywood leading man needed crowdfunding
Image credits: vanderkimberly
James and Kimberly had moved to a spacious property outside Austin in 2020.
The five-bedroom estate reportedly had a 36-acre ranch, making people assume they lived a comfortable life.
Celebrity Net Worth claimed his net worth was $100,000 at the time of his passing.
Image credits: Realtor.com
“So they want to stay in their big house and keep the kids in private school. I feel bad for them but maybe cut back and you won’t need handouts,” one said.
“I mean, maybe they can’t afford their home,” another said. “It’s pretty common to downsize when your spouse d*es. It’s a huge ranch with acres.”
“Sad situation about his passing but sounds like a his family problem that they wasted the probably millions he had from TV and movies,” read one comment online
Image credits: Realtor.com
Questions also swirled about health and life insurance, sparking a broader conversation about the US healthcare system.
“This is heartbreaking. Did they not have life insurance, decent health insurance, investments, paid off mortgages?” one commenter said. “Maybe they should have hired a money manager. This is so sad and I pray for the family.”
“I am sorry to his family but if a man with his income went broke dealing with cancer how does the average joe manage?” another asked.
Image credits: vanderkimberly
Another said, “If even CELEBRITIES run out of money when theyre sick… what happens to the rest of us?! This is CLEARLY AN ISSUE IN AMERICA.”
“I don’t understand how he didn’t have life insurance?” said another. “I was a stay at home mom and my husband had life insurance. We weren’t rich we just made it a priority. I’m so sorry for his wife abs [sic] kids.”
Since the announcement of his diagnosis, James has been open about his financial stress and auctioned off memorabilia from the sports-comedy film Varsity Blues, in which he played a high school quarterback, in 2024.
“100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇),” he wrote on Instagram at the time.
James auctioned off memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues to raise money for his illness
Image credits: Propstoreauction
Last year, he raised money with auction house Propstore by selling off collector’s items from Dawson’s Creek, including parts of his wardrobe, props, and set pieces, to help pay for his colorectal cancer treatment.
“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told People in November last year.
Image credits: GoFundMe
He admitted he had some “nostalgia tugging at [him]” as he parted ways with the items.
In September last year, his co-stars from Dawson’s Creek, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, held a one-night charity event in New York to raise money for the Van Der Beek family.
“How about his celeb friends pay?” a social media user asked online
Read it in our papers, because he has Dutch roots. I don't know who this person is. Sympathy is limited. A health insurance "European style" would have prevented getting bancrupt due to medical costs. We "donate" monthly a "Gofundme"-contribution by a small fee and taxes to keep our health and social care available for everyone, no matter if prominent or not. Deciding to have six kids is a deliberate choice and it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that they are cared for in case the parents can't.
This is harsh, but I have no earthly idea when it became acceptable to put your hands out as soon as somebody croaks in your family. The second it happens...GoFundMe. And due to scale, it catapults people into or back into wealth; meanwhile legitimate causes struggle to meet 4 figure goals. You know how many widows whose husbands didn't have the opportunity to make millions through their career find themselves destitute in similar circumstances? ...it's sad, it shouldn't be this way, but at this point I see a GoFundMe and 90% of the time, my sympathy for the family just drains. And not for nothing, celebrity or not, means or not, cranking out 6 kids is just a move in general that nudges me towards apathy, if not disgust. At least it's redeeming we didn't have to hear drivel about them still having their faith and blah blah blah.
I don't really see the problem. Would I donate? No. But if people want to, no one is forcing them.Load More Replies...
You're a genuinely horrible person and I hope you never experience loss like these children just did. You want them to suffer just because other people suffer too? Tf is wrong with you?
It's disgusting that this is the debate coming off the back of what happened. People should be shocked and outraged that even celebrities have to go broke to pay for medical care in the US. How can any normal person who does not have those resources and connections be expected to survive. Focus on that fact that your government has created this nightmare, rather than people caught up in it.
