“Should Have Hired A Money Manager”: GoFundMe For James Van Der Beek’s Family Sparks Fiery Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

A fierce debate erupted as donations poured in for the family of James Van Der Beek after his tragic passing.

The 48-year-old actor passed away after a “long and courageous battle with cancer,” his loved ones said.

His passing led to his inner circle setting up a GoFundMe page for his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children, making critics ask why the family of a former Hollywood leading man needed crowdfunding.

RELATED:

Highlights James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer, leaving his wife and six kids behind.

Their loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family in light of his loss.

Critics questioned why the family of a former Hollywood leading man needed crowdfunding.

James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer

Actor James Van Der Beek holding a baby wrapped in a blanket, sparking debate over money manager and GoFundMe.

Image credits: vanderjames

James Van Der Beek used to be vocal about his financial struggles while undergoing treatment for his illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, the actor announced in November 2024 that he had stage III colorectal cancer.

Following his passing, his loved ones set up a GoFundMe page for his wife Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emily, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

James Van Der Beek with his family outdoors at sunset, related to GoFundMe and money manager debate.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” read the GoFundMe page.

The message said Kimberly and her six children are now facing an “uncertain future” with the loss of the husband and father.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the fundraising page said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fierce debate erupted as donations poured in for the actor’s family after his tragic passing

Close-up of a couple outdoors, highlighting the topic of money manager debate related to James Van Der Beek's family GoFundMe.

Image credits: vanderjames

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time,” the message continued. “The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The fundraiser said donations would help the family cover “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

Close-up of a GoFundMe page showing support and funds raised for James Van Der Beek's family debate.

Image credits: GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment from Emma Finateri on budgeting advice and financial management related to James Van Der Beek family debate.

The initial goal of the fundraiser was set at $500,000, which was surpassed within hours of the page’s creation.

The goal was then updated to $1 million, and it has raised $1.3 million so far.

However, while thousands rushed to help the family with donations, others questioned how a TV star’s family could face financial strain.

Netizens questioned how the family of a former Hollywood leading man needed crowdfunding

James Van Der Beek and a woman standing outdoors by a stone wall, related to GoFundMe and money manager debate.

Image credits: vanderkimberly

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment debating the GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family and money manager decisions.

James and Kimberly had moved to a spacious property outside Austin in 2020.

The five-bedroom estate reportedly had a 36-acre ranch, making people assume they lived a comfortable life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity Net Worth claimed his net worth was $100,000 at the time of his passing.

Modern kitchen with wooden countertops and white cabinets, highlighting the concept of hiring a money manager debate.

Image credits: Realtor.com

Comment from Sally Thompson expressing hope that celebrity friends can help amid GoFundMe debate for James Van Der Beek's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So they want to stay in their big house and keep the kids in private school. I feel bad for them but maybe cut back and you won’t need handouts,” one said.

“I mean, maybe they can’t afford their home,” another said. “It’s pretty common to downsize when your spouse d*es. It’s a huge ranch with acres.”

“Sad situation about his passing but sounds like a his family problem that they wasted the probably millions he had from TV and movies,” read one comment online

Cozy living room with stone fireplace and wicker chair highlighting debate over money management and GoFundMe campaigns.

Image credits: Realtor.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Mary Casey discussing downsizing a large ranch after a spouse dies amid money manager debate.

Questions also swirled about health and life insurance, sparking a broader conversation about the US healthcare system.

“This is heartbreaking. Did they not have life insurance, decent health insurance, investments, paid off mortgages?” one commenter said. “Maybe they should have hired a money manager. This is so sad and I pray for the family.”

“I am sorry to his family but if a man with his income went broke dealing with cancer how does the average joe manage?” another asked.

James Van Der Beek with family at airport, luggage around, highlighting GoFundMe money manager debate.

Image credits: vanderkimberly

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Riggs Garnica stating fighting cancer isn’t cheap in the USA with an American flag emoji on a social media post.

Another said, “If even CELEBRITIES run out of money when theyre sick… what happens to the rest of us?! This is CLEARLY AN ISSUE IN AMERICA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t understand how he didn’t have life insurance?” said another. “I was a stay at home mom and my husband had life insurance. We weren’t rich we just made it a priority. I’m so sorry for his wife abs [sic] kids.”

Since the announcement of his diagnosis, James has been open about his financial stress and auctioned off memorabilia from the sports-comedy film Varsity Blues, in which he played a high school quarterback, in 2024.

“100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇),” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

James auctioned off memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues to raise money for his illness

Costumes and necklace from Dawson's Creek auction, related to James Van Der Beek, highlighting money manager debate and GoFundMe support.

Image credits: Propstoreauction

Last year, he raised money with auction house Propstore by selling off collector’s items from Dawson’s Creek, including parts of his wardrobe, props, and set pieces, to help pay for his colorectal cancer treatment.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told People in November last year.

James Van Der Beek with family outdoors, sparking debate over GoFundMe and need for a money manager.

Image credits: GoFundMe

ADVERTISEMENT

He admitted he had some “nostalgia tugging at [him]” as he parted ways with the items.

In September last year, his co-stars from Dawson’s Creek, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, held a one-night charity event in New York to raise money for the Van Der Beek family.

“How about his celeb friends pay?” a social media user asked online

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern over financial struggles leading to a GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family money management debate.

Comment criticizing a family's financial decisions sparks debate on GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family money management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Brian Crimson criticizing GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family, sparking debate on money manager hiring.

Comment criticizing James Van Der Beek family GoFundMe, sparking debate about hiring a money manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing family spending and lack of money manager sparks debate on GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Becca Van Bockern saying Only in America on a social media post about money manager debate.

Comment on GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family expressing mixed feelings about donating money.

Comment discussing grief, financial planning, and the need to hire a money manager amid GoFundMe debate for family support.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment questioning affordability of six kids, sparking debate related to money manager and GoFundMe topics.

Commenter Abraham Matthew criticizing the GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s family, mentioning money and actors.

Comment on GoFundMe controversy saying fundraisers are getting out of hand in online discussion.

Comment saying Im outta funds too with a worried face emoji on a social media post about money manager debate

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Lisa Miller Velas questioning donors' ability to give large amounts of money on GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek family.

Facebook comment from Viviana Ayala discussing financial struggles in Hollywood and the importance of money management and savings.

Comment criticizing James Van Der Beek's family GoFundMe, sparking fiery debate about hiring a money manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a top fan named Andrea Dawn expressing that asking for 1 million dollars seems ridiculous in a GoFundMe debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kim Bryan criticizing GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family, sparking money manager debate online.

Facebook comment from Alison Schnuck praising a GoFundMe campaign for James Van Der Beek's family raising over 1 million dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Liisa VanBee discussing selling personal estate to fund cancer treatments, highlighting a GoFundMe money manager debate.

Comment expressing sadness and suggesting hiring a money manager after a GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing sympathy for James Van Der Beek's family amid GoFundMe and money manager debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Saleem ELATAB discussing the GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek’s family and money manager debate.

Screenshot of social media comment questioning SAG death benefits amid GoFundMe for James Van Der Beek family debate.

Comment discussing GoFundMe and financial struggles related to cancer treatment sparking debate about hiring a money manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by J Michael Baran discussing millionaires losing money, life insurance lapses, and distrust of insurance companies.

Comment expressing concern over debt and illness, sparking debate related to hiring a money manager.

ADVERTISEMENT